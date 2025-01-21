Act fast! iPad 10th Gen just got a huge $50 price drop — but only in these two colors

Apple's range of iPads always impresses, especially when they see major discounts during big sales events. So, seeing this iPad 10th Gen get a sneaky price drop out of the blue is a welcome surprise, and it continues to be one of the best tablets to grab.

Right now, the iPad 10th Gen (64GB) is $50 off at Amazon, while the 256GB model is currently $30 off. However, the deal only applies to two colors: Blue and Silver. If you're a fan of these options, then you can save yourself $50 on this value-friendly iPad.

Apple iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $349 now $299 at Amazon What's not to like about this great tablet with a $50 price cut? The 10th Gen iPad boasts a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) display, an A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras and handy USB-C connectivity. It delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

Apple iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $499 now $469 at Amazon For those after a lot more space, the 256GB iPad 10th Gen is $30 off. It's not as much of a discount, but it's worth it for those who often have many files and photos. Expect vastly more storage for apps, games and shows to watch on the go.

As you'll find in our iPad 10th Gen review, Apple's entry-level tablet excels at delivering all you could want in a tablet at an excellent price — and now even more so with this price drop. What you can expect is a larger display than its predecessor along with a sleeker design, faster A14 Bionic chip and USB-C charging.

Its A14 Bionic chip can blast through everyday tasks without breaking a sweat, and even play the latest games on the App Store (and Apple Arcade), while its colorful, bright 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) display does a solid job for binge-watching videos.

While 64GB may not be much to play around with, especially if you plan on downloading a load of apps and saving photos, it's still a great option for those who are looking to scroll through websites and stream their favorite shows. Plus, that's why there's the 256GB iPad model available.

I've been rocking the iPad Air (2020) since it launched, and it's been a mainstay on my desk (and everywhere else) since. Now, thanks to the redesign and upgrade, the more recent 10th Gen iPad offers similar specs to the Air, and comes at even better value than the amount I dished out for the iPad Air at the time.

Sure, it may not be as powerful as the current M2 iPad Air, but the iPad 10th Gen sure isn't as expensive, especially with the discount. It's easily the best iPad for the money, so don't miss out on saving $50 while you still can. (Oh, and personally, I'd choose the slick-looking blue model).

