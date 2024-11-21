Black Friday Kindle deals just dropped at Amazon — I found the 5 best sales now

Black Friday deals have officially landed at Amazon, and that means it’s time to start your holiday shopping! This is one deal I’m seriously tempted to pick up for myself — Amazon’s new Kindles have seen discounts for the first time.

Right now the new Kindle (2024) is on sale for $84 at Amazon. This lightweight e-reader is a great choice for pretty much anyone who wants to read on the go. However, our choice for the best Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite (2024) is now on sale for $129 at Amazon. Upgrade to this version and you’ll get some useful extra features like a larger screen, waterproofing, and an adjustable backlight.

Check out the best Kindle deals I’ve found below. Plus, I’m tracking the best Black Friday Amazon deals live right now, so don’t miss out.

Black Friday Kindle Deals

Amazon Kindle (2024): was $109 now $84 at Amazon The Kindle (2024) is on sale for the first time, and it’s an excellent device for readers on the go. It’s the lightest and most compact Kindle yet, weighing just 5.56 oz. It has a bright, glare-free 6-inch display and is extremely comfortable to hold. However, there’s no waterproofing, so if you want that feature you’ll have to upgrade to the Kindle Paperwhite.

Amazon Kindle Kids (2024): was $129 now $94 at Amazon The Kids edition of the Kindle is the same thin, light and compact device with a few extras. For starters, it comes ad-free as standard. You also get a 6-month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, which gets you access to a library of kid-friendly books at no additional cost. And finally, it’s covered with a 2-year warranty, meaning Amazon will replace it if it breaks.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2024): was $179 now $139 at Amazon This is the Kids edition of our favorite Kindle. This excellent device has a 7-inch glare free device with an adjustable backlight, for the most comfortable reading experience possible. You also get a 6 month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, providing access to a huge library of kid-friendly books, and a worry-free guarantee that means Amazon will replace it if it breaks. It’s even waterproof, so no need to worry if it makes a splash.