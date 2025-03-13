OnePlus Pad 2 Pro specs leak — this tablet is a beast

OnePlus may be working on a powerful new tablet that could launch this year. The new tablet is reportedly the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro.

Specs for the beastly new tablet were shared by regular leaker Digital Chat Station over on Weibo. DCS claimed that that Pro version of the Pad 2 is one of only two tablets expected to launch in the first half of 2025 featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

However, it's unclear what the other tablet supposedly is and we couldn't find it mentioned in his Weibo feed.

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro reported specs

As for the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, DCS says (via machine translation) that the tablet is "more oriented towards gaming and e-sports."

It's supposed to feature the Snapdragon chip and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM alongside 1TB of storage.

It'll also be larger the than the OnePlus Pad 2 with a 13.2-inch LCD display about an inch larger than the 12.1-inch panel on last year's tablet. It should match the Pad 2 with a 3.4K resolution.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For cameras, the Pro version is supposed to have a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front cam.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For charging it'll either have 67W or 80W charging with a "super 10,000-level large battery." If OnePlus is known for one thing it has to be battery life and last year's tablet ran out a 9,000 mAh battery that had provided epic battery life in Tom's Guide testing at nearly 15 hours.

It's looking like the Pad 2 Pro will likely have even longer battery life with its larger battery and optimization and efficiency with the Qualcomm chip.

If this tablet turns out to be real, the question is whether or not the global audience will get this version. Last year, OnePlus released the OnePlus Pad Pro as a China-only tablet.

However, the OnePlus Pad 2 that came out in the United States was the same tablet specs-wise.

If we do see this Pad 2 Pro outside of China it will likely launch as the OnePlus Pad 3. The Pad 2 came out in June of 2024 so we expect a similar launch window for the Pad 3, if it comes to the States.