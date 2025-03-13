OnePlus Pad 2 Pro specs leak — this tablet is a beast
Could it be a laptop replacement?
OnePlus may be working on a powerful new tablet that could launch this year. The new tablet is reportedly the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro.
Specs for the beastly new tablet were shared by regular leaker Digital Chat Station over on Weibo. DCS claimed that that Pro version of the Pad 2 is one of only two tablets expected to launch in the first half of 2025 featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.
However, it's unclear what the other tablet supposedly is and we couldn't find it mentioned in his Weibo feed.
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro reported specs
As for the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, DCS says (via machine translation) that the tablet is "more oriented towards gaming and e-sports."
It's supposed to feature the Snapdragon chip and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM alongside 1TB of storage.
It'll also be larger the than the OnePlus Pad 2 with a 13.2-inch LCD display about an inch larger than the 12.1-inch panel on last year's tablet. It should match the Pad 2 with a 3.4K resolution.
For cameras, the Pro version is supposed to have a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front cam.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
For charging it'll either have 67W or 80W charging with a "super 10,000-level large battery." If OnePlus is known for one thing it has to be battery life and last year's tablet ran out a 9,000 mAh battery that had provided epic battery life in Tom's Guide testing at nearly 15 hours.
It's looking like the Pad 2 Pro will likely have even longer battery life with its larger battery and optimization and efficiency with the Qualcomm chip.
OnePlus Pad 3 possible release date
If this tablet turns out to be real, the question is whether or not the global audience will get this version. Last year, OnePlus released the OnePlus Pad Pro as a China-only tablet.
However, the OnePlus Pad 2 that came out in the United States was the same tablet specs-wise.
If we do see this Pad 2 Pro outside of China it will likely launch as the OnePlus Pad 3. The Pad 2 came out in June of 2024 so we expect a similar launch window for the Pad 3, if it comes to the States.
More from Tom's Guide
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus review: Watch out iPad Pro
I just tested my new favorite Android tablet — here’s why the Honor Pad V9 takes on the iPad (and wins)