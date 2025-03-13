OnePlus Pad 2 Pro specs leak — this tablet is a beast

News
By published

Could it be a laptop replacement?

OnePlus Pad 2 with keyboard
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

OnePlus may be working on a powerful new tablet that could launch this year. The new tablet is reportedly the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro.

Specs for the beastly new tablet were shared by regular leaker Digital Chat Station over on Weibo. DCS claimed that that Pro version of the Pad 2 is one of only two tablets expected to launch in the first half of 2025 featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

However, it's unclear what the other tablet supposedly is and we couldn't find it mentioned in his Weibo feed.

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro reported specs

As for the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, DCS says (via machine translation) that the tablet is "more oriented towards gaming and e-sports."

It's supposed to feature the Snapdragon chip and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM alongside 1TB of storage.

It'll also be larger the than the OnePlus Pad 2 with a 13.2-inch LCD display about an inch larger than the 12.1-inch panel on last year's tablet. It should match the Pad 2 with a 3.4K resolution.

OnePlus Pad 2

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For cameras, the Pro version is supposed to have a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front cam.

For charging it'll either have 67W or 80W charging with a "super 10,000-level large battery." If OnePlus is known for one thing it has to be battery life and last year's tablet ran out a 9,000 mAh battery that had provided epic battery life in Tom's Guide testing at nearly 15 hours.

It's looking like the Pad 2 Pro will likely have even longer battery life with its larger battery and optimization and efficiency with the Qualcomm chip.

OnePlus Pad 3 possible release date

If this tablet turns out to be real, the question is whether or not the global audience will get this version. Last year, OnePlus released the OnePlus Pad Pro as a China-only tablet.

However, the OnePlus Pad 2 that came out in the United States was the same tablet specs-wise.

If we do see this Pad 2 Pro outside of China it will likely launch as the OnePlus Pad 3. The Pad 2 came out in June of 2024 so we expect a similar launch window for the Pad 3, if it comes to the States.

More from Tom's Guide

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
OnePlus Open held in the hand
OnePlus Open 2 could arrive next year with these 3 huge upgrades
OnePlus Open held in the hand
OnePlus Open 2 new renders just revealed — this could be our first look
OnePlus Open held in the hand.
Excited for OnePlus Open 2? Here's all the rumors you need to know about
OnePlus 13 cameras
OnePlus phones could be about to get an all-new look
OnePlus Open held in the hand.
OnePlus Open 2 design tipped for these 2 major upgrades — what we know
OnePlus Open held in the hand.
Oppo’s next phone looks to be even thinner than an iPad Pro — here’s what we know
Latest in Android Tablets
OnePlus Pad 2 with keyboard
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro specs leak — this tablet is a beast
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus held up with movie Friday playing on display
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus tablet could pack a surprise upgrade
Honor Pad v9
I just tested my new favorite Android tablet — here’s why the Honor Pad V9 takes on the iPad (and wins)
Google Pixel Tablet in-hand
Google Pixel Tablet is cheaper than ever in epic post-Christmas deal — Save $120
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
Act fast! Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is at its lowest price ever right now
Woman looking at her phone in the car
Motion sickness while using Android phones could be a thing of the past — here’s why
Latest in News
OnePlus Pad 2 with keyboard
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro specs leak — this tablet is a beast
Gemini logo on smartphone
Google is giving away Gemini's best paid features for free — here's the tools you can try now
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Older Samsung phones are finally getting One UI 7 — here's all the devices
A photo of Apple CarPly in use
Apple CarPlay just got a welcome upgrade in iOS 18.4 — what you need to know
Billy Bob Thornton in Landman
‘Landman’ season 2 is official after Paramount Plus renews Taylor Sheridan drama
Everybody Live With John Mulaney
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
More about android tablets
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with keyboard and S Pen

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus review: Watch out iPad Pro
Honor Pad v9

I just tested my new favorite Android tablet — here’s why the Honor Pad V9 takes on the iPad (and wins)
android 16 logo on a samsung galaxy smartphone

Android 16 beta 3 arrives today — all the newest features
See more latest
Most Popular
android 16 logo on a samsung galaxy smartphone
Android 16 beta 3 arrives today — all the newest features
Billy Bob Thornton in Landman
‘Landman’ season 2 is official after Paramount Plus renews Taylor Sheridan drama
Everybody Live With John Mulaney
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Sony RGB Mini LED
I saw Sony’s RGB Mini-LED display up-close, and it looks like the next-gen TV technology to beat
Gemini logo on smartphone
Google is giving away Gemini's best paid features for free — here's the tools you can try now
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Older Samsung phones are finally getting One UI 7 — here's all the devices
A photo of Apple CarPly in use
Apple CarPlay just got a welcome upgrade in iOS 18.4 — what you need to know
the Orbea Denna on a gravel track
Orbea's new e-bike is designed to tackle both road and gravel — and you can build your own
An off-white pillow opened up halfway with the latex and fiber filling spilling outside
Coop Sleep Goods launches new Adjustable Latex Pillow — and it's 20% off for Sleep Week
Victims of Identity Theft
FTC says Americans lost $12 billion to scams last year and these were the worst ones — here's how to stay safe