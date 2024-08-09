YETI offers free customizations for back to school — but only for a limited time

Back to school season means stocking up on all your classroom and campus essentials. If a trendy, durable and reusable water bottle is topping your list, boy do we have the perfect deal for you!

YETI is currently offering an amazing back to school promotion on its popular drinkware. When you purchase a bottle or mug from the brand's Rambler collection, you'll get to customize it for free. From uploading your own designs or choosing from YETI's gallery to picking your text or adding a monogram, the creative customization possibilities are endless — and they won't cost you an extra penny!

YETI Rambler Drinkware: free customization with purchase @ YETI

For a limited time only, you can get a free customization when you purchase a YETI Rambler. From the 42 oz Straw Mug priced at $45 to the Jr. 12 oz Kids Water Bottle for $25, there's a water bottle perfect for students of all ages. You will love the fact that you can customize the bottle to your liking with options like uploading your own designs, choosing from YETI's gallery, or adding text or a monogram.

The best part is, YETI's Rambler collection is filled with all sorts of drinkware options from water bottles and tumblers to mugs and jugs. They have something for students of all ages with items starting at just $20.

As much as we're loving this deal, there is a bit of a catch — it's only valid until August 12 at 11:59 p.m. (CT).

So don't wait! Shop YETI's Rambler collection if you want tote your favorite water bottle with a (free!) customized design around campus or the classroom this school year.