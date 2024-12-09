Western Digital sale: get 10% off orders of $50 or more
Save on SSDs, hard drives, and more
Whether you're looking for a new SSD for your PS5 or in search of a roomy external drive for your PC, Western Digital has an epic holiday sale you can't miss.
For a limited time, WD is taking 10% off orders of $50 or more via coupon code "TECHRADAR10". The coupon doesn't stack with sale items, so you'll get the most savings using it on full-price devices. That's one of the best Western Digital coupon codes we've seen.
Western Digital: 10% off $50 or more @ WD
For a limited time, Western Digital is taking 10% off orders of $50 or more via coupon code "TECHRADAR10". The coupon doesn't stack with items that are already on sale.
Western Digital makes some of the best external hard drives and best PS5 internal SSDs we've tested. Models we recommend include the WD_Black C50 Expansion Card (for Xbox owners), the WD Elements SE SSD for storage on the go, and the WD_Black SN850 for PS5 owners. Make sure to activate our coupon during checkout to score those savings.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.