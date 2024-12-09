Western Digital sale: get 10% off orders of $50 or more

Whether you're looking for a new SSD for your PS5 or in search of a roomy external drive for your PC, Western Digital has an epic holiday sale you can't miss.

For a limited time, WD is taking 10% off orders of $50 or more via coupon code "TECHRADAR10". The coupon doesn't stack with sale items, so you'll get the most savings using it on full-price devices. That's one of the best Western Digital coupon codes we've seen.

Western Digital: 10% off $50 or more @ WD

For a limited time, Western Digital is taking 10% off orders of $50 or more via coupon code "TECHRADAR10". The coupon doesn't stack with items that are already on sale.

Western Digital makes some of the best external hard drives and best PS5 internal SSDs we've tested. Models we recommend include the WD_Black C50 Expansion Card (for Xbox owners), the WD Elements SE SSD for storage on the go, and the WD_Black SN850 for PS5 owners. Make sure to activate our coupon during checkout to score those savings.