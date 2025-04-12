Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale is live with up to 50% off — 19 patio and garden deals I'd shop now

Deals
By published

Spruce up your outdoor space without breaking the bank

Wayfair Outdoor Deals
(Image credit: Wayfair)
Jump to:

Spring has sprung at Wayfair! The retailer that specializes in stylish home decor and functional furniture is currently hosting its Big Outdoor Sale. If you're looking to freshen up your outdoor spaces for warmer weather, Wayfair can help you do so with up to 50% off.

Wayfair's outdoor sale will run from now through April 16, giving you this weekend and beyond to shop all the best deals. Whether you're in the market for some new lounge chairs to place by the pool or a fire pit to warm up your patio, Wayfair has deals on outdoor furniture, lighting, gardening essentials and more.

Below, I've rounded up my favorite outdoor deals from Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale. Keep scrolling to check them out!

Quick Links

Editor's Choice

Outdoor lighting: up to 50% off @ Wayfair

Outdoor lighting: up to 50% off @ Wayfair

From outdoor lanterns and sconces to path lights and string lights, there's plenty of ways to illuminate your outdoor space for less at Wayfair. You can shop hundreds of stylish and functional options with up to 50% in savings.

View Deal
Grills: up to 40% off @ Wayfair

Grills: up to 40% off @ Wayfair
Need a new grill for barbecue season? No problem. Wayfair has tons of deals on high-quality grills from brands like Blackstone, Charbroil, Royal Gourmet and more. Shop sizzling savings up to 40% now.

View Deal
Outdoor dining: up to 50% off @ Wayfair

Outdoor dining: up to 50% off @ Wayfair
One of the best things about warmer weather is being able to enjoy meals outdoors. And if you're in the market for a new outdoor dining set, you can snag one on sale at Wayfair for up to 50% off. From bistro sets to full-on dining tables, there's no shortage of great dining deals.

View Deal
Gardening essentials: up to 40% off @ Wayfair

Gardening essentials: up to 40% off @ Wayfair
Whether you have a green thumb or not, Wayfair has all the tools to help you jumpstart your garden this spring. From planters to garden beds, you'll be able to choose from tons of great gardening deals with up to 40% off.

View Deal
Outdoor entertaining: up to 45% off @ Wayfair

Outdoor entertaining: up to 45% off @ Wayfair
Hoping to do some outdoor hosting and entertaining this spring? Wayfair has some epic deals on outdoor dinnerware, including glasses, plates, pitchers and more. With up to 45% off, you'll want to stock up on everything.

View Deal

Wayfair Outdoor Deals

Brightech Outdoor Solar Powered String Lights
Brightech Outdoor Solar Powered String Lights: was $169 now $47 at Wayfair

One of the best solar string lights you can buy, this set from Brightech is now just $48 for 27-feet worth of ambiance. They are super easy to install and perfect for any backyard, balcony, patio, terrance, porch, or even interior spaces.

Wrought Studio Picariello Set of 6 Glasses
Wrought Studio Picariello Set of 6 Glasses: was $98 now $67 at Wayfair

While there are plenty of plastic-based, discounted tumblers up for grabs during Wayfair's outdoor sale, we can't help but recommend this hand-blown set of glasses instead. Made in Mexico, these 14-ounce tumblers will elevate any pour, no matter if it's water or a cocktail. Perfect for parties indoors and out, these entertaining essentials are described by one reviewer as "sturdy, tall and gorgeous!" and we couldn't agree more.

View Deal
Breakwater Bay Upholstered Ottoman
Breakwater Bay Upholstered Ottoman: was $80 now $68 at Wayfair

It's hard not to lean into thick cabana stripes when outfitting an outdoor space or pool area—the look instantly reminds us of vacation. And this particular indoor-outdoor pouf doubles as both extra seating (reviewers have placed theirs amongst a few Adirondack chairs around the fire or on smaller balcony arrangements).

View Deal
Keter Urban Raised Garden Bed
Keter Urban Raised Garden Bed: was $146 now $99 at Wayfair

The Keter raised garden is ideal for small outdoor spaces — like a balcony — or those simply lacking an area to dig directly into the dirt in your backyard. It offers a place to grow herbs, flowers, and more. It includes a seed sprouting tray and water gauge, so you never have to guess whether your plants are thirsty or feeling quenched. Fill it with up to 12.7 gallons of dirt and store handheld shovels, rakes, watering cans, and extra pots on the bottom shelf.

View Deal
Sand & Stable 8’x10’ Herringbone Outdoor Rug
Sand & Stable 8’x10’ Herringbone Outdoor Rug: was $538 now $145 at Wayfair

Refresh your porch or patio with discounted outdoor goods from Wayfair. We're firm believers that every space doesn't feel complete without the addition of a rug—even your backyard. And this jute lookalike, beige design is actually a blend of polypropylene and polyester, so you don't have to worry as much if it's exposed to the elements. It's water-, fade-, and stain-resistant. But our favorite part? The 8'x10' size for 73% off.

View Deal
Novogratz Marilyn 3-Piece Dining Set
Novogratz Marilyn 3-Piece Dining Set: was $389 now $192 at Wayfair

If you don't need a full outdoor dining table — though there are plenty to pick from in the sale — this side table and chair combo might be your best bet. The all-weather wicker seat and back adds an elevated touch to the powder-coated metal frame.

View Deal
Three Posts Marciano Adirondack Set (Set of 2)
Three Posts Marciano Adirondack Set (Set of 2): was $538 now $230 at Wayfair

Adirondack chairs can be pricey (we’re talking upwards of $500). But this set of weather-resistant chairs is now under $250. The seats can endure hot fire pits and resist fading in the sun, so they should last for many seasons to come, no matter if they take up permanent residence on your porch, deck, or patio. Plus, their sturdy frame can support up to 450 pounds.

View Deal
Real Flame Anson Fire Pit
Real Flame Anson Fire Pit: was $384 now $282 at Wayfair

Real Flame products are up to 35% off across the site at Wayfair, but this fire pit is our top pick. Constructed with heavy-gauge steel, this raised base protects your patio or deck. The simple, bowl-shaped design should fit into any setup and a complimentary spark screen, fire poker and grate means you'll have all the tools needed to take any summer gathering past sunset at once. Just add some marshmallows and chocolate.

View Deal
Real Flame Hamilton Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table
Real Flame Hamilton Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table: was $409 now $310 at Wayfair

From cool nights to crisp days, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors this spring. You'll love cozying up to the portable fire pit that includes a spark screen, log poker, log grate and vinyl storage cover.

View Deal
Joss & Main 108'' Market Sunbrella Umbrella
Joss & Main 108'' Market Sunbrella Umbrella: was $490 now $319 at Wayfair

At 35% off, this high-quality umbrella is a total steal. It offers a shady spot on a warm day and will shield you from the sun's harmful rays. It also has a user-friendly crank open and auto tilt system that will assure convenient shade all day, even when the sun is not directly overhead.

View Deal
Everlee Outdoor Chaise Lounge Set (Set of 2)
Everlee Outdoor Chaise Lounge Set (Set of 2): was $369 now $323 at Wayfair

You'll want to lay by the pool all spring and summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.

View Deal
Highland Dunes 2-Person Outdoor Seating Set
Highland Dunes 2-Person Outdoor Seating Set: was $489 now $409 at Wayfair

This cushioned loveseat and acacia wood coffee table is the perfect addition to your patio. Reviewers note the water-resistant cushion is comfy and thick and is easy enough to assemble.

View Deal
Weisser Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set
Weisser Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set: was $1,104 now $549 at Wayfair

Belly up to this outdoor wicker bar that's now 50% off. It features six stools that easily slide out from underneath. Ideal for outdoor entertaining, the glass tabletop adds a touch of elegance to your space and is super easy to clean. The wicker furniture and the premium seat cushions are all weather-resistant.

View Deal
Anyuta Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions
Anyuta Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions: was $1,008 now $549 at Wayfair

Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with the set that includes one loveseat, two armchairs and a coffee table. Made of a solid steel and resin rattan, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. Its also resistant to water and corrosion. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers. All the pieces in this set can be arranged in various ways according to your different needs.

View Deal
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.