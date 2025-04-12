Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale is live with up to 50% off — 19 patio and garden deals I'd shop now

Spring has sprung at Wayfair! The retailer that specializes in stylish home decor and functional furniture is currently hosting its Big Outdoor Sale. If you're looking to freshen up your outdoor spaces for warmer weather, Wayfair can help you do so with up to 50% off.

Wayfair's outdoor sale will run from now through April 16, giving you this weekend and beyond to shop all the best deals. Whether you're in the market for some new lounge chairs to place by the pool or a fire pit to warm up your patio, Wayfair has deals on outdoor furniture, lighting, gardening essentials and more.

Below, I've rounded up my favorite outdoor deals from Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale. Keep scrolling to check them out!

Editor's Choice

Outdoor lighting: up to 50% off @ Wayfair



From outdoor lanterns and sconces to path lights and string lights, there's plenty of ways to illuminate your outdoor space for less at Wayfair. You can shop hundreds of stylish and functional options with up to 50% in savings.

Grills: up to 40% off @ Wayfair

Need a new grill for barbecue season? No problem. Wayfair has tons of deals on high-quality grills from brands like Blackstone, Charbroil, Royal Gourmet and more. Shop sizzling savings up to 40% now.

Outdoor dining: up to 50% off @ Wayfair

One of the best things about warmer weather is being able to enjoy meals outdoors. And if you're in the market for a new outdoor dining set, you can snag one on sale at Wayfair for up to 50% off. From bistro sets to full-on dining tables, there's no shortage of great dining deals.

Gardening essentials: up to 40% off @ Wayfair

Whether you have a green thumb or not, Wayfair has all the tools to help you jumpstart your garden this spring. From planters to garden beds, you'll be able to choose from tons of great gardening deals with up to 40% off.

Outdoor entertaining: up to 45% off @ Wayfair

Hoping to do some outdoor hosting and entertaining this spring? Wayfair has some epic deals on outdoor dinnerware, including glasses, plates, pitchers and more. With up to 45% off, you'll want to stock up on everything.

Wayfair Outdoor Deals

Wrought Studio Picariello Set of 6 Glasses: was $98 now $67 at Wayfair While there are plenty of plastic-based, discounted tumblers up for grabs during Wayfair's outdoor sale, we can't help but recommend this hand-blown set of glasses instead. Made in Mexico, these 14-ounce tumblers will elevate any pour, no matter if it's water or a cocktail. Perfect for parties indoors and out, these entertaining essentials are described by one reviewer as "sturdy, tall and gorgeous!" and we couldn't agree more.

Breakwater Bay Upholstered Ottoman: was $80 now $68 at Wayfair It's hard not to lean into thick cabana stripes when outfitting an outdoor space or pool area—the look instantly reminds us of vacation. And this particular indoor-outdoor pouf doubles as both extra seating (reviewers have placed theirs amongst a few Adirondack chairs around the fire or on smaller balcony arrangements).

Keter Urban Raised Garden Bed: was $146 now $99 at Wayfair The Keter raised garden is ideal for small outdoor spaces — like a balcony — or those simply lacking an area to dig directly into the dirt in your backyard. It offers a place to grow herbs, flowers, and more. It includes a seed sprouting tray and water gauge, so you never have to guess whether your plants are thirsty or feeling quenched. Fill it with up to 12.7 gallons of dirt and store handheld shovels, rakes, watering cans, and extra pots on the bottom shelf.

Sand & Stable 8’x10’ Herringbone Outdoor Rug: was $538 now $145 at Wayfair Refresh your porch or patio with discounted outdoor goods from Wayfair. We're firm believers that every space doesn't feel complete without the addition of a rug—even your backyard. And this jute lookalike, beige design is actually a blend of polypropylene and polyester, so you don't have to worry as much if it's exposed to the elements. It's water-, fade-, and stain-resistant. But our favorite part? The 8'x10' size for 73% off.

Novogratz Marilyn 3-Piece Dining Set: was $389 now $192 at Wayfair If you don't need a full outdoor dining table — though there are plenty to pick from in the sale — this side table and chair combo might be your best bet. The all-weather wicker seat and back adds an elevated touch to the powder-coated metal frame.

Three Posts Marciano Adirondack Set (Set of 2): was $538 now $230 at Wayfair Adirondack chairs can be pricey (we’re talking upwards of $500). But this set of weather-resistant chairs is now under $250. The seats can endure hot fire pits and resist fading in the sun, so they should last for many seasons to come, no matter if they take up permanent residence on your porch, deck, or patio. Plus, their sturdy frame can support up to 450 pounds.

Joss & Main 108'' Market Sunbrella Umbrella: was $490 now $319 at Wayfair At 35% off, this high-quality umbrella is a total steal. It offers a shady spot on a warm day and will shield you from the sun's harmful rays. It also has a user-friendly crank open and auto tilt system that will assure convenient shade all day, even when the sun is not directly overhead.

Everlee Outdoor Chaise Lounge Set (Set of 2): was $369 now $323 at Wayfair You'll want to lay by the pool all spring and summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.

Weisser Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set: was $1,104 now $549 at Wayfair Belly up to this outdoor wicker bar that's now 50% off. It features six stools that easily slide out from underneath. Ideal for outdoor entertaining, the glass tabletop adds a touch of elegance to your space and is super easy to clean. The wicker furniture and the premium seat cushions are all weather-resistant.