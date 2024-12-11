Huge Walmart sale live — 25 last-minute deals I’d shop on TVs, laptops and more

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a distant memory at this point, many of the best deals and discounts from the savings extravaganza have been sticking around. But the reality is, they won't last forever. In fact, Walmart's current sale may just be your last chance to save big ahead of the holidays.

If you're a last-minute shopper, you're in luck. Walmart is offering huge markdowns on everything from Samsung TVs and Lenovo laptops to Apple AirPods and Dyson vacuums. Many of the discounted items also make perfect holidays gifts for everyone on your list.

You'll want to act fast, though — not only are the holidays right around the corner, but these deals are destined to expire soon. Keep scrolling to check out my 25 favorite last-minute finds from Walmart. (Also, make sure to check out our guide to the best Walmart promo codes).

Last-Minute Walmart Deals

Beautiful 6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker: was $69 now $49 at Walmart This must-have kitchen appliance has five pre-set functions — meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili — and can serve up to 7 people at once. Created by Drew Barrymore, you'll get elegance and functionality in one impressive machine and you can choose from an array of beautiful colors that will look great on your countertop.

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $49 at Walmart The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.

Solo Stove Mesa 5" Tabletop Firepit: was $79 now $59 at Walmart Just like full-size smokeless fire pits, the Mesa burns wood or pellets efficiently, emitting almost no soot in the air. It's ideal if you want to make s'mores, but don't want the hassle of firing up your full-size fire pit. It also makes for great tabletop ambiance and will add a little warmth to any gathering. In our Solo Stove Mesa review, we gave the small but mighty fire pit 4.5/5 stars.

Geek Chef Espresso Machine Coffee Maker: was $169 now $84 at Walmart Premium coffee machines have come down in price quite a bit in recent years. But even considering that budget-friendly trend, this Geek Chef model at Walmart stands out as an especially great deal. Packed with enough features to put Starbucks to shame, the espresso and cappuccino latte maker will make those costly coffee runs a thing of the past.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $92 at Walmart For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vac & Mop: was $379 now $98 at Walmart Offering a combination vacuum and mop, this Shark model cleans in grid patterns and can scrub floors up to 100 times a minute for stubborn stains. It cleans itself, too! It's not often you see a brand name robot vac and mop combo selling at this price point, so I would snatch this deal up before it sells out.

HP 14" Laptop: was $249 now $189 at Walmart Looking for an inexpensive work laptop? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 at Walmart Our AirPods Pro 2 review was extremely positive, and we loved their excellent noise canceling, brilliant sound and intuitive controls. 6 hours of battery is plenty for most commutes and journeys as well. I've owned these earbuds for a year now and I have nothing but positive things to say about them — I recommend them to everyone.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i: was $459 now $198 at Walmart There are plenty of cheap laptops out there, but the IdeaPad 3i is one of the best around. For starters, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p LED display. You also get a Core i3-N305 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for everyday work, web-based tasks, and entertainment/streaming.

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $359 now $259 at Walmart If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $279 at Walmart This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. The 10th Gen iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $289 at Walmart The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Price check: $298 @ Amazon

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $299 at Walmart Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

LG 70" 4K LED TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Lenovo LOQ 15 Laptop: was $1,199 now $599 at Walmart This gaming laptop's RTX 3050 GPU has enough grunt to handle most modern games at a solid 30 fps (or higher) at its native 1080p resolution. The 144Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a Core i5-12450H processor round off this entry-level gaming laptop nicely.

Samsung The Frame (LS03D): was $1,299 now $886 at Walmart Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.