Walmart is knocking up to $1,400 off 4K TVs right now — 9 deals I recommend
Save bundles on TVs from Samsung, LG, Vizio and more
While Walmart Plus Week deals have been mediocre in some categories, the retailer is offering stellar deals in others.
Chief among them are some huge savings on TVs, with a whole host of screens available at knock-down prices. That includes 58-inch 4K screens for less than $300, huge OLED discounts on Samsung models (over $1,400 off), and basic HD TVs for just $138. Here are the best TV deals I've found at Walmart this week.
Best Walmart TV deals
LG 32" HDTV: was $178 now $138 @ Walmart
While not the largest screen on this list, don't let the 720p resolution on this LG screen fool you — it's packing HDR support and a quad-core processor for improved picture quality. WebOS means it has access to plenty of your favorite entertainment apps right out of the box, too. Ideal for a small room, guest room, or young child's room.
Hisense 58" 4K TV: was $298 now $258 @ Walmart
A 4K display of this size for under $300 feels like it should have some shortcomings, but this Hisense screen offers Motion Rate 120 technology to ensure action stays smooth, an input lag-reducing Gaming Mode, and HDR and HDR 10, as well as smart assistant functionality with both Google Assistant and Alexa.
Philips 55" 4K TV: was $318 now $286 @ Walmart
Another big-screen TV at an affordable price, this Philips model offers a big screen with a 2160p resolution, as well as Google TV running things so you have access to just about any app imaginable (over 5,000 in fact). Bluetooth is built-in, and you can cast your phone to the 55-inch panel, too.
VIZIO 50" QLED 4K TV: was $449 now $399 @ Walmart
The first QLED on our list is a steal at this price. QLED offers over a billion colors, while this particular Vizio screen has Dolby Vision and Active Pixel Tuning to adjust for the best possible experience. It automatically adjusts for gaming, too, and offers SmartCast with a whole host of apps at your fingertips.
onn 75" 4K TV: was $498 now $448 @ Walmart
This mammoth screen has a 2160p resolution, but also has a frameless design so it feels even more immersive. It runs Roku's Smart TV operating system for access to apps and free movies and comes with a companion app on occasions where you can't find the remote.
Samsung 65" 4K QLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,496 @ Walmart
'The Frame', as Samsung calls this range, is intended to look just right wherever you place it. To that end, its display has a matte finish to help avoid glare, and turn it into a piece of art when you're not watching it. It also has Quantum HDR support, and Samsung's own Tizen offers a whole host of apps and features.
Samsung 65" 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $1,879 @ Walmart
Another Samsung, this OLED model is more conventional than The Frame but offers many of the same features thanks to the Tizen platform. It uses its processor to upscale content to 4K, and has some fantastic speakers included inside, too.
Samsung 85" 8K TV: was $5,999 now $3,279 @ Walmart
Looking for an even bigger Samsung? You can save over $2,700 on this huge TV with QLED screen technology and a staggering 8K resolution, which will ensure future-proofing. It also includes Dolby Atmos support and runs Tizen apps and services.
Hisense 85" 4K TV: was $3,998 now $3,498 @ Walmart
Save $500 on this huge TV from Hisense, with Google TV and its array of apps and smart home features under the hood and mini-LED technology. The 120Hz refresh rate is ideal for sports and gaming, too, and the lack of bezels really draws you in.
