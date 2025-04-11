Verizon's rare free smartphone sale is back — how to score a Pixel 9a and iPhone 16 Pro Max for nothing

Buying a new smartphone has always been expensive, but with news that certain phone prices could triple, there's never been a better time to upgrade your smartphone.

Right now, Verizon is offering a massive free smartphone sale on some of our favorite phones. Yes, there are some hurdles you'll need to jump. For instance, most of the deals require that you open a new line with an eligible unlimited data plan, but this is hands-down one of the best Verizon phone deals I've seen. Below are my top three picks. For more ways to save, check out our Verizon promo codes page.

Verizon Free Phone Sale

iPhone 16 Pro Max: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon

The iPhone 16 Pro Max packs a 6.9-inch 2868 x 1320 OLED display with 120Hz refresh, A18 Pro CPU, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.78), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 12MP telephoto (5x, f/2.8). There's also a 12MP (f/1.9) front camera. In our iPhone 16 Pro Max review, we said the Pro Max is the phone to get if you want the largest screen and longest battery life. You can get it for just free with eligible Unlimited plans.