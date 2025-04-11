Verizon's rare free smartphone sale is back — how to score a Pixel 9a and iPhone 16 Pro Max for nothing
It's one of the best sales I've seen from Verizon all year
Buying a new smartphone has always been expensive, but with news that certain phone prices could triple, there's never been a better time to upgrade your smartphone.
Right now, Verizon is offering a massive free smartphone sale on some of our favorite phones. Yes, there are some hurdles you'll need to jump. For instance, most of the deals require that you open a new line with an eligible unlimited data plan, but this is hands-down one of the best Verizon phone deals I've seen. Below are my top three picks. For more ways to save, check out our Verizon promo codes page.
Verizon Free Phone Sale
Pixel 9a: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon
The Pixel 9a is quite possible the best budget phone around. It features a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED (2424 x 1080) 120Hz display, Tensor G4 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 13MP (f/2.2) lens. In our Pixel 9a review, we said it's the most well-rounded phone you can buy at under $500.
iPhone 16 Pro Max: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon
The iPhone 16 Pro Max packs a 6.9-inch 2868 x 1320 OLED display with 120Hz refresh, A18 Pro CPU, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.78), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 12MP telephoto (5x, f/2.8). There's also a 12MP (f/1.9) front camera. In our iPhone 16 Pro Max review, we said the Pro Max is the phone to get if you want the largest screen and longest battery life. You can get it for just free with eligible Unlimited plans.
Galaxy S25 Ultra: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon
The S25 Ultra is one of the top Android phones you can buy. The phone features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4), 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called it the ultimate Android phone.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
