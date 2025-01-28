Valentine's Day gift ideas 2025: 10 thoughtful presents to treat your special someone
Get your other half something they'll treasure this year
There's just over two weeks to go until Valentine's Day (February 14) — a.k.a. the most loved-up day of the year. With a plethora of gift ideas and options to choose from, you may be scratching your head about what to get your special someone.
Well, luckily for you, there's still plenty of time to find a meaningful gift for your loved one, even when taking standard 7-10 day shipping times into account. It can be hard to narrow down a gift worthy of your favourite person, so to help out, we've searched through great retailers to come up with 10 gift ideas below.
From tech to everyday essentials, there's a gift here for everyone. So it's time to ditch the flowers and chocolates and get them a gift they'll actually love this year.
Don't fret if you fear time is running out — we've made sure these top-notch gifts will get delivered to you before the big day arrives. Happy Valentine's Day, lovebirds! ♥️
Valentine's Day 2025: best gift ideas
If your loved one is currently obsessed with the latest hyped-up BookTok series, it could be the perfect time to grab them a Kindle.
The 2024 Kindle Scribe is the perfect all-in-one ereader to satisfy any reading, writing and drawing hobbies. Recently redesigned with uniform borders and a flush front display, this Kindle has a pen stylus, allowing you to take notes as you read and mark up documents.
And to bolster their reading experience, you can even throw in this Kindle page turner for just AU$25.49.
Save AU$70
If your loved one is looking for a new console to try, this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle could be a good option. While the Nintendo Switch 2 release is a few months away, the Nintendo Switch OLED delivers a stunning display, an improved kickstand, and tons of extra storage space. Do note though, that this isn't the quite best price we've seen for this OLED console, but when you bundle it with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, it makes it all the more worthwhile.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the latest addition to the classic franchise and has reinvented Mario’s classic side-scrolling gameplay. You can team up with up to three friends locally or play online, making it perfect for multiplayer Mario matches.
Save AU$39
Sometimes the best gift is a quality phone case, especially one that will protect it from any bumps, bruises or major falls. Ranking as one of the best iPhone 16 Pro cases, the Casetify Impact case is available in dozens of customisable colours and sizes, and offers wireless charging support. While these cases typically cost a motza, you can nab this Cherries design for AU$39 off right now.
If you're looking to give the gift of unforgettable memories, it's almost a no-brainer to purchase a Groupon voucher. From fabulous spa packages to dinner experiences and thrill-seeking adventures, there's something fun for everyone.
If your partner is constantly on the go or planning their next trip, a July bag may be up their alley. Whether it's a casual Everyday Mini Tote or a stylish Carry On suitcase, July has plenty of options to suit all travel and work commute needs.
Available in limited edition and standard colourways across all bags, you can even personalise your purchase for an extra cost, making it the perfect keepsake. Check out July's full range on their website.
Now, jewellery is a great option for Valentine's Day, as you're sure to find something that your lover will adore. That said, picking up a new necklace or ring can cost a pretty penny at the best of times. If your budget allows, we'd suggest checking out the pieces on offer at the retailers below, as each has a wide variety of price points and collections to choose from.
• Myer: shop women's watches and jewellery
• Mejuri: browse necklaces, earrings and more
• Pandora: snag a Pandora charm or bracelet
• The Iconic: shop jewellery from different brands
Save AU$7.99
Buying real roses is overrated, so you're better off opting for something unique and long-lasting instead. With over 11K positively glowing reviews on the listing, this simple set is ideal for flower enthusiasts with two pastel-hued cuttings of these iconic blooms. Each cherry blossom twig measures over 35 cm long, and comes with different coloured pieces to create your own unique stems.
Other floral sets of a similar nature are also down to AU$15, including Lego Iconic Roses, Lego Iconic Daffodils, Lego Iconic Sunflowers and Lego Iconic Lotus Flowers.
Save AU$230.09
Married to a clean freak? Improve their love for housework (and you) by gifting them a swanky new robovac.
This extremely affordable model from Lefant is currently 50% off. It has six different cleaning modes, controlled via its app and auto-charging efficiency, meaning it'll take a break to recharge when it needs to.
Save up to AU$57.01
By using the best Nike discount codes, you can save up to 29% on a brand-new pair of Nike sneakers for your significant other this Valentine's Day. Deciding on which pair to buy can be tricky, so that's why we've singled out the Air Force 1 here, as it's a super versatile shoe for everyday wear and select styles are down to just AU$132.99.
It really comes down to style preference and price though as they can be on the more expensive side, so if the Air Force 1s don't tickle your loved one's fancy, we'd suggest grabbing a Nike gift card instead.
Save AU$98.97
If you're looking for a gift for a sentimental loved one, this Frameo frame is the photo frame he or she always wanted. With a connected app, you can load up to 32GB worth of photos and videos for your partner to enjoy. Plus, the frame's touch screen makes navigating between your favourite moments super easy. Just make sure to tick the 'Apply AU$30 coupon' box before checkout to score this discounted price.
Lucy Scotting is a digital content writer for Tom’s Guide in Australia, primarily covering NBN and internet-related news. Lucy started her career writing for HR and staffing industry publications, with articles covering emerging tech, business and finance. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dog, Fletcher.