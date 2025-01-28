Valentine's Day gift ideas 2025: 10 thoughtful presents to treat your special someone

There's just over two weeks to go until Valentine's Day (February 14) — a.k.a. the most loved-up day of the year. With a plethora of gift ideas and options to choose from, you may be scratching your head about what to get your special someone.

Well, luckily for you, there's still plenty of time to find a meaningful gift for your loved one, even when taking standard 7-10 day shipping times into account. It can be hard to narrow down a gift worthy of your favourite person, so to help out, we've searched through great retailers to come up with 10 gift ideas below.

From tech to everyday essentials, there's a gift here for everyone. So it's time to ditch the flowers and chocolates and get them a gift they'll actually love this year.

Don't fret if you fear time is running out — we've made sure these top-notch gifts will get delivered to you before the big day arrives. Happy Valentine's Day, lovebirds! ♥️

Valentine's Day 2025: best gift ideas

2024 Kindle Scribe (16GB): AU$649 at Amazon If your loved one is currently obsessed with the latest hyped-up BookTok series, it could be the perfect time to grab them a Kindle. The 2024 Kindle Scribe is the perfect all-in-one ereader to satisfy any reading, writing and drawing hobbies. Recently redesigned with uniform borders and a flush front display, this Kindle has a pen stylus, allowing you to take notes as you read and mark up documents. And to bolster their reading experience, you can even throw in this Kindle page turner for just AU$25.49.

Nintendo Switch OLED and Super Mario Bros. Wonder Console Bundle (White): was AU$539 now AU$469 at Amazon Save AU$70

If your loved one is looking for a new console to try, this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle could be a good option. While the Nintendo Switch 2 release is a few months away, the Nintendo Switch OLED delivers a stunning display, an improved kickstand, and tons of extra storage space. Do note though, that this isn't the quite best price we've seen for this OLED console, but when you bundle it with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, it makes it all the more worthwhile. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the latest addition to the classic franchise and has reinvented Mario’s classic side-scrolling gameplay. You can team up with up to three friends locally or play online, making it perfect for multiplayer Mario matches.

Groupon voucher | dining experiences, thrill rides and more: at Groupon AU If you're looking to give the gift of unforgettable memories, it's almost a no-brainer to purchase a Groupon voucher. From fabulous spa packages to dinner experiences and thrill-seeking adventures, there's something fun for everyone.

Lefant Robot Vacuum: was AU$399.99 now AU$169.90 at Amazon Save AU$230.09

Married to a clean freak? Improve their love for housework (and you) by gifting them a swanky new robovac. This extremely affordable model from Lefant is currently 50% off. It has six different cleaning modes, controlled via its app and auto-charging efficiency, meaning it'll take a break to recharge when it needs to.