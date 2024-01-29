Valentine's Day deals — 15 gift ideas starting from $20
Treat someone special with these Valentine's Day deals
Are you ready for Valentine's Day? If not, now's the time to start shopping the best Valentine's Day gifts. If you're anything like me, you'll be happy to know that there are plenty of opportunities to grab a bargain ahead of the loveliest holiday of the year.
If you'd like a bouquet that won't wither, this Lego Wildflower Bouquet set for $48 at Amazon would be an excellent choice. It's $11 off, and makes for a great couple activity. Or, why not pick up the best budget-friendly wireless earbuds we've reviewed, the 1More PistonBuds Pro for $35 at Amazon. These earbuds deliver outstanding ANC and great sound for a super-low price. (Remember to click the on-page coupon for the full discount.)
Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Valentine's Day deals. Plus, don't miss my top 7 Super Bowl TV deals.
Valentine's deals — Quick links
- CAP Barbell Black Dumbbell Weights: was $35 now $20 @ Amazon
- 1-800-Flowers: deals from $24 @ 1-800-Flowers
- Hydro Flask sale: deals from $34 @ Amazon
- JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
- Lego Wildflower Bouquet: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon
- DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
- 90-Point Red Wine Gift Set: was $69 now $59 @ Wine.com
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 11: was $99 now $73 @ Amazon
- Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
- AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
- Breo Foot Massager Machine: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon
- The North Face Quarter-Zip Insulated Pullover: was $220 now $132 @ REI
- Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle's Aloha Edition): $199 @ Target
- JBL Authentics 300: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon
Valentine's deals — Best early sales
CAP Barbell Black Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Weights: was $35 now $20 @ Amazon
If your partner loves to workout, they'll appreciate these neoprene coated dumbbells, which are great when you need to target smaller muscles. This set of two dumbbells features hex-shaped heads that prevent them from rolling away. They're also great for HIIT workouts, yoga, walking, and more. They're available in various sizes and colors, but not all sets are on sale.
Price check: $24 @ Walmart
1-800-Flowers: deals from $24 @ 1-800-Flowers
Valentine's Day wouldn't be the same without roses, teddy bears, or chocolates. Fortunately, 1-800-Flowers has deals on all of them. Prices start as low as $24.
Hydro Flask sale: deals from $34 @ Amazon
Amazon has marked down dozens of Hydro Flask stainless steel tumblers with prices starting at just $34. Now's the perfect time to upgrade your loved one's hydration game with style. Note that Hydro Flask is offering a similar sale with lower prices on smaller tumblers.
Price check: from $29 @ Hydro Flask
JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive total submersion during a pool party. The JBL Clip 3 also packs strong audio and a lengthy battery life. Even better, this highly portable speaker has dropped to just $39 at Amazon.
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy
Lego Wildflower Bouquet: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon
A bouquet of LEGO roses will last much longer than bouquet of normal flowers, making these an awesome Valentine's Day gift. The best part is that building the flowers makes for a fun activity to share with your loved one. This Lego Wildflower Bouquet is on sale for $11 off, but you can also get this Dried Flower Centerpiece for $39 ($10 off) or the Lego Bouquet Decor set for $47 ($12 off).
DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
With a smaller 2.6 quart capacity, this air fryer suits those cooking for two or a small family. Its compact design measures just 8.7 x 10.8 x 11.3 inches and comes in a variety of colors so you can go all out and match your team's theme. DASH couldn't have made this fryer any more intuitive to use. Two single dials control the time and temperature (up to 30 minutes and up to 400F). At just under $50, good air fryers won’t come much cheaper.
Price check: $49 @ Target
90-Point Red Wine Gift Set: was $69 now $59 @ Wine.com
For the person who enjoys a quality bottle, Wine.com has a variety of wine gifts on sale from $39. Not sure what to get? This 90 Point Red Wine Gift Set costs $59 and includes three highly rated red wines. Plus, new customers can use coupon "FRESH100" to take $20 off orders of $100 or more.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11: was $99 now $73 @ Amazon
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is the ideal camera for documenting life and printing memories. Anyone can pick up this camera, shoot and print their photos with no fuss. It's endless fun in a compact package, and you could even print out some pictures of you and your loved one to start.
On Cloudvista (men's and women's): was $149 now $79 @ On
If you're more about pounding the pebbles than the pavement, then the trail-ready On Cloudvista are your ticket to tagged peaks and sweeping views. This lightweight trail sneaker offers a nice balance between foot feel and cushioning. The tread is also super-grippy to help avoid wipeouts on slippery rocks and logs.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer comes with a four-quart capacity which is ideal to cook for a small family. In addition to its small footprint, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. It has a dishwasher safe non-stick basket and crisper plate that can easily hold up to 2 pounds of French fries or other tasty foods.
Price check: $119 @ Best Buy
AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
The entry-level AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices.
Price check: $129 @ Best Buy | $99 @ Walmart
Breo Foot Massager Machine: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon
Make every day feel like a spa day with this heated foot massager machine. From deep kneading and compression to scraping and rolling, this massager can do it all. Plus, the foot sleeves are washable. Talk about a Valentine's Day gift that keeps on giving. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.
The North Face Quarter-Zip Insulated Pullover (women’s): was $220 now $132 @ REI
At $132, this sporty, quarter-zip Pullover from The North Face is a great deal, with four colors/patterns and plenty of sizes available — the Almond Butter Graphic Dye and Clay Red/Almond Butter are easily my favorites. A Durable Water-repellent coating should keep you dry in light precipitation, while 60 grams of CircaLoft synthetic insulation should offer ample warmth, whether worn under a heavier jacket or on its own. Men's sizes are also on sale.
Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle's Aloha Edition): $199 @ Target
This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games.
JBL Authentics 300: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon
This 100W portable speaker delivers up to 8-hours of playback via the built-in battery pack and comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. It's fitted with a pair of 1-inch tweeters partnered to a 5-inch woofer, and a down-firing 6-inch passive bass radiator. The retro style is based on the company's 1970s Hi-Fi speakers. This is its lowest price ever.
Price check: $349 @ Best Buy | $349 @ Crutchfield
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.