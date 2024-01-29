My top 7 Super Bowl TV deals — save up to $1,200 now

The Super Bowl is on the way, so now's the perfect time to upgrade your entertainment setup. There are huge deals up for grabs on OLED, QLED, 4K sets and more, with discounts that run into the thousands.

The best TV we've reviewed, the Hisense 65-inch U8K 4K Mini-LED TV is $898 at Amazon. It's more than $800 off its original asking price of $1,699, meaning it's been slashed a huge 50% off. Plus, the LG 48-inch A2 4K OLED TV is $599 at Best Buy. It's the cheapest OLED TV you can get right now.

For more options, check out our full Super Bowl TV deals coverage. Plus, check out the best Presidents' Day Amazon sales.

Super Bowl TV deals — Top sales now

Onn 50" 4K Roku TV: was $248 now $198 @ Walmart

Walmart has its Onn 50-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $198. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple Home/Amazon Alexa/Google Home compatibility and voice controls via the Roku mobile app. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps. It's not the TV we'd recommend if you're looking for top-notch performance, but if you're on a strict budget, it doesn't get much cheaper than this.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. But overall this is a solid OLED TV deal.

Hisense 65” U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $897 @ Amazon

If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. We rank it as the best TV on the market right now.

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy

TCL QM8 65" Mini-LED TV: was $1,098 now $898 @ Walmart

The TCL QM8 is one of TCL's best TVs, leveraging some awesome specs for a well-rounded experience few can complain about. The QM8 offers a 120Hz refresh rate for impeccable sports scenes, up to as much as 240Hz via VRR, in tandem with both DTS Virtual: X and Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with WiFi 6 and Google TV OS, so all of your favorite content can be found and played straight from the device. In our TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV review, we said it's one of the brightest TVs we've tested and great value for money.

Price check: $898 @ Amazon

Samsung 65” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $1,597 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration. In our Samsung QN90C QLED review, we said "this is the QLED TV to beat this year."

Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,597 @ Amazon

As you'l see in our Samsung S90C OLED TV review, this premium OLED TV from Samsung promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. It packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote. At this price, it's a tough one to beat.

Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy