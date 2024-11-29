This incredible Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal includes a free 75-inch QLED TV right now
Big screen, big savings
I've seen some major discounts on Samsung phones before, but this Black Friday deal takes the cake. Not only are you getting a flagship phone for dirt cheap, Samsung is throwing in a monster size QLED TV.
Right now you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $36 a month and get a 75-inch Samsung QLED TV thrown in for free at Verizon. If you don't need the TV, you can snag just the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $5/month, which basically makes the cost of the phone just $180.
Free 75-inch QLED TV! This huge Galaxy S24 Ultra deal doesn't just get you one of the best phones around, but it also throws in a 75-inch Samsung QLED TV. It's a great pairing for the holidays. In fact, you could always gift the TV to someone else, or keep it for yourself.
Just note that you need to sign up for Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate Plan for $100 per month to get this price. The price for the S24 Ultra will go up if you choose Verizon's other data plans, like its Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Welcome plans.
What's the difference? Unlimited Ultimate gets you 60GB of hotspot data and high-speed international data along with 5G Ultrawideband coverage. The Unlimited Plus plan gets you 5G UW plus 30GB of hotspot, while the Unlimited Welcome plan is just 5G coverage included.
In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we praised its time-saving AI features, very long lasting battery life and great processing power. And the camera system continues to impress — especially the powerful telephoto zoom.
With the Galaxy S25 Ultra on the horizon in January, some may want to wait. But if you want a big-screen flagship and a big-screen TV, it's hard to beat this Black Friday deal.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Mark Spoonauer is the global editor in chief of Tom's Guide and has covered technology for over 20 years. In addition to overseeing the direction of Tom's Guide, Mark specializes in covering all things mobile, having reviewed dozens of smartphones and other gadgets. He has spoken at key industry events and appears regularly on TV to discuss the latest trends, including Cheddar, Fox Business and other outlets. Mark was previously editor in chief of Laptop Mag, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc. Follow him on Twitter at @mspoonauer.