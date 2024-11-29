This incredible Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal includes a free 75-inch QLED TV right now

I've seen some major discounts on Samsung phones before, but this Black Friday deal takes the cake. Not only are you getting a flagship phone for dirt cheap, Samsung is throwing in a monster size QLED TV.

Right now you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $36 a month and get a 75-inch Samsung QLED TV thrown in for free at Verizon. If you don't need the TV, you can snag just the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $5/month, which basically makes the cost of the phone just $180.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $180 at Verizon Free 75-inch QLED TV! This huge Galaxy S24 Ultra deal doesn't just get you one of the best phones around, but it also throws in a 75-inch Samsung QLED TV. It's a great pairing for the holidays. In fact, you could always gift the TV to someone else, or keep it for yourself.

Just note that you need to sign up for Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate Plan for $100 per month to get this price. The price for the S24 Ultra will go up if you choose Verizon's other data plans, like its Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Welcome plans.

What's the difference? Unlimited Ultimate gets you 60GB of hotspot data and high-speed international data along with 5G Ultrawideband coverage. The Unlimited Plus plan gets you 5G UW plus 30GB of hotspot, while the Unlimited Welcome plan is just 5G coverage included.

In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we praised its time-saving AI features, very long lasting battery life and great processing power. And the camera system continues to impress — especially the powerful telephoto zoom.

With the Galaxy S25 Ultra on the horizon in January, some may want to wait. But if you want a big-screen flagship and a big-screen TV, it's hard to beat this Black Friday deal.