The new Kindle Colorsoft is at its lowest price yet — 7 Kindle deals I’d shop during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Plus, save big on Kindle bundles
The Amazon Big Spring Sale is officially here — and if you're looking to cross some books off your reading list this season, here's your opportunity! Amazon is currently taking up to 30% off Kindles, including some of the best Kindles we've ever tested.
For instance, the all-new Kindle Colorsoft is on sale for $224 — its lowest price to date — and features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. Plus, the new Kindle Scribe is sporting a $75 discount, while the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is now down to $139.
There are also tons of bundles featuring attractive discounts just waiting to be shopped. Below, I've rounded up the best Kindle deals that are definitely worth adding to your cart right now. (Plus, take at look at our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon Kindle deals
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2024): was $179 now $139
- Kindle Essentials Bundle, Rose: was $161 now $146
- Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was $279 now $224
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: was $282 now $257
- Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: was $362 now $258
- Kindle Scribe (2024): was $399 now $324
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: was $539 now $384
Best Kindle Deals
This is the Kids edition of our favorite Kindle. This excellent device has a 7-inch glare free device with an adjustable backlight, for the most comfortable reading experience possible. You also get a 6 month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, providing access to a huge library of kid-friendly books, and a worry-free guarantee that means Amazon will replace it if it breaks. It’s even waterproof, so no need to worry if it makes a splash.
This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.
The new Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. If you want to see your books' covers or read comics in color, this is the Kindle you've been waiting for. While it's decidedly expensive, it delivers on the promise of providing the Kindle experience in color. And right now, it's 20% off at Amazon, making this choice a no-brainer.
This bundle includes the all-new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with 32GB of storage as well as a jade fabric cover and wireless charging dock. The new Kindle Paperwhite improves on its predecessor’s already amazing design and features an improved battery life, faster performance and bigger display.
The all-new Kindle Colorsoft is available in a bundle that includes the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB), a plant-based leather cover, and a wireless charging dock. By bundling these items together, you'll save $35 more when compared to buying each item separately.
You can now score a discount on the updated Kindle Scribe. This e-reader comes with a Premium Pen that lets you annotate, write notes and draw on your e-books. You can also create digital notebooks and convert your handwritten notes into text. In our Kindle Scribe (2024) review we loved this device’s large 10.2-inch 300 ppi display and found the stylus comfortable to use.
Available only in Jade and with a massive 64GB of storage, this bundle is ideal for the ultimate Kindle lover. It includes a Premium Pen, plant-based leather folio, and 9W power adapter, with a total value of $540.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Every single Fire TV Stick is discounted in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — get up to 43% off now
7 gaming monitor deals I recommend from $109 — save big on LG, Samsung and more