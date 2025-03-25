The new Kindle Colorsoft is at its lowest price yet — 7 Kindle deals I’d shop during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Deals
By published

Plus, save big on Kindle bundles

Kindle Deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to:

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is officially here — and if you're looking to cross some books off your reading list this season, here's your opportunity! Amazon is currently taking up to 30% off Kindles, including some of the best Kindles we've ever tested.

For instance, the all-new Kindle Colorsoft is on sale for $224 — its lowest price to date — and features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. Plus, the new Kindle Scribe is sporting a $75 discount, while the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is now down to $139.

There are also tons of bundles featuring attractive discounts just waiting to be shopped. Below, I've rounded up the best Kindle deals that are definitely worth adding to your cart right now. (Plus, take at look at our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

Quick Links

Best Kindle Deals

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2024)
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2024): was $179 now $139 at Amazon

This is the Kids edition of our favorite Kindle. This excellent device has a 7-inch glare free device with an adjustable backlight, for the most comfortable reading experience possible. You also get a 6 month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, providing access to a huge library of kid-friendly books, and a worry-free guarantee that means Amazon will replace it if it breaks. It’s even waterproof, so no need to worry if it makes a splash.

View Deal
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, Rose
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, Rose: was $161 now $146 at Amazon

This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.

View Deal
Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition
Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was $279 now $224 at Amazon

The new Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. If you want to see your books' covers or read comics in color, this is the Kindle you've been waiting for. While it's decidedly expensive, it delivers on the promise of providing the Kindle experience in color. And right now, it's 20% off at Amazon, making this choice a no-brainer.

View Deal
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: was $276 now $257 at Amazon

This bundle includes the all-new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with 32GB of storage as well as a jade fabric cover and wireless charging dock. The new Kindle Paperwhite improves on its predecessor’s already amazing design and features an improved battery life, faster performance and bigger display.

View Deal
Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Essentials Bundle
Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: was $362 now $259 at Amazon

The all-new Kindle Colorsoft is available in a bundle that includes the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB), a plant-based leather cover, and a wireless charging dock. By bundling these items together, you'll save $35 more when compared to buying each item separately.

View Deal
Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024)
Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024): was $399 now $324 at Amazon

You can now score a discount on the updated Kindle Scribe. This e-reader comes with a Premium Pen that lets you annotate, write notes and draw on your e-books. You can also create digital notebooks and convert your handwritten notes into text. In our Kindle Scribe (2024) review we loved this device’s large 10.2-inch 300 ppi display and found the stylus comfortable to use.

View Deal
Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle
Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: was $539 now $384 at Amazon

Available only in Jade and with a massive 64GB of storage, this bundle is ideal for the ultimate Kindle lover. It includes a Premium Pen, plant-based leather folio, and 9W power adapter, with a total value of $540.

View Deal
TOPICS
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Kindle Deals
Hurry! Amazon is knocking 25% off the newest Kindles right now
Kindle Scribe (2024) in hand
Hurry! The new Kindle Scribe just saw its first discount
Amazon Device Deals
Huge Amazon device sale live — 13 deals I’d shop now from $34
Amazon Device Deals
Amazon knocks up to 40% off Kindles, Blink devices and more — 11 deals I’m adding to my cart now
Amazon Big Spring Sale banner
17 best early Amazon Spring Sales you can shop now — here's what I'm adding to my cart
Amazon logo on building with Price drop deals tag
Amazon’s huge MLK weekend sale is live — 43 deals I’d shop right now from $6
Latest in Sales Events
Kindle Deals
The new Kindle Colorsoft is at its lowest price yet — 7 Kindle deals I’d shop during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
An Amazon Fire TV Stick HD with a Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals tag
Every single Fire TV Stick is discounted in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — get up to 43% off now
Photo of patio furniture
Hurry! Save up to 50% off patio furniture and accessories
Outdoor patio furniture
Wayfair's spring sale knocks up to 80% off patio furniture — 11 outdoor deals I'd shop for my home
The LG C4 OLED and the Sony Bravia 9 against a colorful background next to a badge that reads: &quot;Tom&#039;s Guide Killer Deal&quot;
Amazon Big Spring Sale TV deals — shop Sony, Samsung, LG, and more starting at $309
Amazon Echo Deals
Huge Amazon Echo sale live from $29 — 11 smart home deals I'm shopping now
Latest in Deals
Kindle Deals
The new Kindle Colorsoft is at its lowest price yet — 7 Kindle deals I’d shop during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
An Amazon Fire TV Stick HD with a Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals tag
Every single Fire TV Stick is discounted in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — get up to 43% off now
Beats Studio Pro Amazon Spring Sale
Not a typo! Beats Studio Pro headphones are 49% off for Amazon's Spring Sale
a photograph of the dreame h12 pro wet and dry vacuum cleaner cleaning up spilled cheerios on a hardwood floor with an amazon spring sales deals badge
I loathe spring cleaning — but these awesome Amazon Big Spring Sale vacuum deals might make me change my mind
Google Pixel 9 with Amazon Spring Sale deal tag
The Google Pixel 9 is at its lowest price ever for Amazon Spring Sale — 30% off now
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor
This epic Samsung 49-inch ultrawide OLED monitor just got a massive $650 price cut for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
More about sales events
An Amazon Fire TV Stick HD with a Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals tag

Every single Fire TV Stick is discounted in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — get up to 43% off now
Three gaming monitors from Samsung, MSI, and LG

7 gaming monitor deals I recommend from $109 — save big on LG, Samsung and more
Split screen of a man performing the Military Sleep method and a woman performing the Navy SEAL Sleep technique.

Military Sleep Method vs Navy SEAL sleep technique to fall asleep fast: Which is best?

See more latest
Most Popular
Google Pixel 9 with Amazon Spring Sale deal tag
The Google Pixel 9 is at its lowest price ever for Amazon Spring Sale — 30% off now
An Amazon Fire TV Stick HD with a Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals tag
Every single Fire TV Stick is discounted in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — get up to 43% off now
Beats Studio Pro Amazon Spring Sale
Not a typo! Beats Studio Pro headphones are 49% off for Amazon's Spring Sale
the Garmin Epix Pro 51mm on Tom&#039;s Guide writer Nick Harris-Fry&#039;s wrist
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale knocks up to 53% off Garmin watches — here are 9 deals I’d buy now
a photograph of the dreame h12 pro wet and dry vacuum cleaner cleaning up spilled cheerios on a hardwood floor with an amazon spring sales deals badge
I loathe spring cleaning — but these awesome Amazon Big Spring Sale vacuum deals might make me change my mind
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor
This epic Samsung 49-inch ultrawide OLED monitor just got a massive $650 price cut for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Corsori 9-in-1 air fryer
I use this air fryer every day — and it's 25% off now for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Three gaming monitors from Samsung, MSI, and LG
7 gaming monitor deals I recommend from $109 — save big on LG, Samsung and more
Amazon Spring Sale Galaxy S25
Amazon’s Spring Sale drops the Samsung Galaxy S25 to $734 — its lowest price ever!
Shark HydroVac MessMaster floor cleaner
My favorite Shark wet and dry vacuum just crashed in price for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale