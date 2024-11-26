The Lego Thanos Glove is 44% off right now for Black Friday — this deal feels inevitable

Black Friday isn’t a time you should dread. Instead, the hardest choice you’ll make finding the best Black Friday deals requires the strongest will — and nothing more is inevitable than Amazon’s Black Friday deal on the Lego set of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet. It’s 44% off right now.

Usually this epic Lego set sells for $79, but Amazon’s shaving off $34 to drop its price to an even $45. It’s a small price to pay for salvation, but for the diehard Marvel fan in your life, you can make this sacrifice because it's one of the best Black Friday Lego deals around.

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set 76191: was $79 now $45 This is one epic Lego set to put together because it perfectly captures the look of Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet, complete with the Infinity Stones set in it. Amazon has this replica at 44% off for a limited time, so you don't want to miss this marvelous deal.

I know the feeling of having to wait in long lines to pick something like this up. You’ll dread it, you might even run from it, but destiny arrives all the same. With this deal, you’ll bypass the lines because Amazon Prime shipping will drop it on your front doorstep like Thanos teleporting between worlds using the space stone.

This Lego set perfectly captures the likeness of the real thing, complete with each of the infinity stones set within the gauntlet. Fun isn’t something one considers when balancing the universe, but it’ll put a smile on your face once it’s done. Whether you take on this epic quest of fashioning it together by yourself, or with others, you’ll be rewarded with a replica that almost looks like the real thing — but in Lego fashion.

I also really like how the fingers on the gauntlet can be articulated in such a way to replicate Thanos’ finger snap. The colors, too, make this Lego set look more realistic. Every detail isn’t overlooked, including the stones’ placement along the knuckles. There’s even a nifty looking stand and tiny plaque to showcase your creation. Everything about it is perfectly balanced, which is exactly what this deal is all about.

This is easily one of the best Black Friday deals around, so you don’t want to hesitate any longer. If you do (and this deal ends up being reduced to atoms), you might not be able to live with your own failure.