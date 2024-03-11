7 Sleep Week mattress deals to shop now — up to 50% off Nectar, Saatva, more

Sleep Week 2024 is finally here! If you're not familiar with the event, the seven-day celebration was created by the The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) to help promote better sleep. One of the easiest ways to improve your sleep is by upgrading your current bed to one featured in our best mattress guide.

However, I'm well aware that buying a new mattress can be an expensive process. So I've browsed through hundreds of Sleep Week deals to pick out the best deals on our favorite beds. This includes deals on value mattresses, affordable luxury mattresses, and our most recommended mattress for couples.

Best sales

Emma mattress: was $659 now $329 @ Emma

Save up to 50%: Emma is taking up to 50% off all mattresses. That means you can buy the best-selling memory foam twin mattress for $329 (was $599) or the queen mattress for $579 (was $1,159). In our Emma mattress review, we found it exceptionally comfortable and supportive, with great edge support and low motion transfer.

Nectar: was $699 now $349 @ Nectar

40% off! Our favorite value mattress is now 40% off in Nectar's latest sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, you can get the twin mattress for $349 (was $599) or the queen for $649 (was $1,099).

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $419 @ DreamCloud

Save 50%! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $419 (was $839) or the queen for $665 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Our advice: Buy now as this is the best price we've seen for this excellent mattress.

Nolah Original Hybrid Mattress: was $1,049 now $524 @ Nolah

Exclusive 50% off sale price! The Original Hybrid is one of Nolah's top hybrid mattresses for edge support and pressure relief. It's also designed to be one of the best beds for side sleepers thanks to its trademark AirFoam, a material that cradles and supports key pressure points in the shoulders and hips. There's also a 1-inch layer of transition foam for bounce and motion isolation, and a Tencel cover for a cool, sustainable sleep surface. Meanwhile, the 8-inch steel coils add extra support and structure. It's rated a 6 out of 10 for firmness, so it should accommodate side sleepers, lightweight sleepers, and some back sleepers well. However, stomach sleepers and those who need extra back support may want to opt for something firmer and more supportive. Use our exclusive coupon "NOLAH50" to take an extra 50% off sale prices. After discount, the twin costs $524 (was $1,049), whereas the queen costs $749 (was $1,499).

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $749 @ Helix

Save 20% + bundle: As part of its current sale, Helix is taking 20% off sitewide via coupon "MADNESS20". Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $749 (was $936) or the queen for $1,099 (was $1,373). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

Nectar Premier Hybrid: was $1,349 now $799 @ Nectar

Editor-recommended! I've been sleeping on this mattress for just under a year and it's easily the best bed I've owned. Even better, it's 40% off now. Nectar's mid-tier hybrid bed uses both memory foam and 8-inch innerspring coils to offer maximum comfort and support for most types of sleepers. In my Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress review, I said it offers the cradling sensation we like from memory foam mattresses, but packs enough layers that your body won't sink into the mattress. Nectar includes free shipping, returns, and a 365-night trial as well as a lifetime warranty. After discount, the twin costs $799 (was $1,349), whereas the queen costs $1,099 (was $1,799).