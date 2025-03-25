Skechers crash as low as $23 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — 15 deals I’m shopping now on sneakers, sandals and more

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has landed, and that means now’s the time to shop everything from appliances to apparel. I’m especially excited about Amazon’s selection of Skechers deals, as it’s a great opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe with some super comfortable footwear.

A highlight of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is definitely the Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0 Eternal Slip-ins on sale from $74 at Amazon. As the name suggests, these have a super comfortable cushioned insole that feels like walking on a cloud, and you can slip them on with no need to tie your laces. If you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, you can currently get the Skechers Go Walk Lite Boat Shoes on sale for $30 at Amazon. These are a total steal and perfect for the spring.

If you’re looking for the best deals on Skechers, make sure to check out all the different color options available in your size. Plus, check out this deal on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.

Best Skechers deals

Skechers Cleo Sherlock Engineered Knit Loafer Skimmer (Women's): was $44 now from $23 @ Amazon

Right now you can score the Skechers Cleo Sherlock Engineered Knit Loafer Skimmer for a super-cheap starting price. Thanks to their knit construction, these Skechers are breathable, flexible and stretchy. You also get Skechers' Air-Cooled Memory Foam underfoot, and they have a cool geometric pattern across the upper.

Skechers Too Cozy Meow PJ Slippers (Women’s): was $40 now from $24 @ Amazon

Who could resist these slippers? Not only are they super soft with a fuzzy lining, they have a Memory Foam Footbed to support your feet throughout the toughest days of sofa-surfing. Best of all, they have cute cat faces adorning the front!

Skechers Desert Kiss-Adobe Princess Sandal (Women's): was $48 now from $28 @ Amazon

These Skechers sandals are perfect in hot weather, and you'll be able to wear them for hours thanks to their Skechers Memory Foam insoles. You also have a choice of five different strap colors.

Skechers D'lites Me Time (Women's): was $74 now from $26 @ Amazon

These Skechers are on sale for an incredibly low starting price, so if your size is in stock, snag them fast! I love these Skechers' sharp design that contrasts a colorful upper with a white sole. These also have traction outsoles to keep you steady on your feet.

Skechers Summits Fun Flare Sneaker (Women's): was $65 now from $27 @ Amazon

I'm a big fan of the taupe/pink colorway of the Skechers Summits Fun Flare Sneaker, and they're on sale starting from just $27. You won't need to stop to tie your shoes thanks to their bungee laces and you get Skechers Memory Foam underfoot for a super comfortable ride.

Skechers Bobs B Cute Shoe (Women's): was $50 now from $28 @ Amazon

Step into style and comfort with the Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Shoe, featuring a Memory Foam cushioned insole for unbeatable comfort. Made from 100% vegan materials and machine washable for easy care, these shoes are perfect for everyday wear.

Skechers Go Walk Lite Boat Shoe (Women's): was $40 now from $30 @ Amazon

The Skechers Go Walk Lite Boat Shoe is now on sale from $30. These pull-on shoes are super comfortable to wear thanks to their Goga Max insole. Plus, they work well with both formal and casual outfits.

Skechers Go Walk 5 Honor Sneaker (Women's): was $65 now from $30 @ Amazon

The Skechers Go Walk 5 Honor are a great buy for casual walks. These pull on easily and have a Goga Mat insole that's responsive and supportive. Reviewers on Amazon say these are super comfortable with no need to break them in, and they look great too.

Skechers Bulger Zenwick (Men's): was $65 now from $39 @ Amazon

These Skechers are impressively comfortable thanks to their slip-on design, Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and supportive Goga Mat Arch. They even have a faux fur lining for added coziness.

Skechers Women's D'Lites Fresh Start Sneaker: was $74 now from $42 @ Amazon

The Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start sneakers are on sale from $42 at Amazon. These lace-up sneakers have air-cooled memory foam and a lightweight shock-absorbing midsole. Make sure to check the different colors in your size to get the best deal.

Skechers Go Run Lite (Men's): was $75 now from $44 @ Amazon

We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. However, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that is engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport.

Skechers Stamina Nuovo (Men's): was $74 now from $45 @ Amazon

The Skechers Stamina Nuovo are durable, well-built sneakers with extra grippy soles that make them great for navigating tougher terrain. These shoes also feature a padded tongue and collar to provide extra ankle support where needed.

Skechers Delson 3.0-Roth Loafer (Men's): was $79 now from $50 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a shoe that looks smart, but is still comfortable, these Skechers loafers are an excellent choice. They slip on with no need to tie your laces, but have a super comfortable Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole that'll make blisters a distant memory.

Skechers Summits High Range Hands Free Slip-in (Men's): was $75 now from $50 @ Amazon

The men's version of the Skechers Slip Ins Summits Dazzling Haze are now on sale. Although they're not suited to high-impact exercise, they're ideal for pretty much everything else, whether it's walking, yoga or dance cardio. They're extremely comfortable, slip on easily and stay firmly in place.