Epic Amazon running shoe sale from Asics, Brooks, Adidas and more — 19 deals I’d shop now from $39
Step up your sneaker game with these epic spring deals
Spring is finally here — which means outdoor runs and walks are back on the daily agenda! It's time to ditch those old, tired and smelly sneakers and opt for a sparkling new pair. Fortunately, the Amazon Big Spring Sale is offering plenty of high-quality sneaker options for much less.
We're currently seeing epic markdowns on some of the best running shoes we've tested. A few of our favorite deals come courtesy of top brands like Brooks, Asics, Saucony, Adidas and more. Plus, with deals starting at just $39, there's a pair to fit just about every budget.
To take advantage of the best possible sneaker deals below, make sure to check out all the different color options available in your size. So don't wait — check out these sneaker deals in Amazon's spring sale that will have you bidding farewell to your old, run down pair.
Quick Links
- shop all footwear on sale during the Amazon Spring Sale
- Adidas Runfalcon 5 (Women's): was $65 now $39
- Asics Patriot 13 (Women's): was $65 now $49
- Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's): was $190 now $48
- New Balance Fresh Foam X Cruz v3 (Women's): was $89 now $62
- Brooks Revel 6 (Women's): was $100 now $63
- Saucony Peregrine 13 (Women's): was $140 now $65
- New Balance Fuelcell Propel v5 (Men's): was $119 now $79
- Saucony Tempus (Men's): was $160 now $82
- Asics Gel-Kayano 30 Shoes (Men's): was $160 now $99
- Brooks Glycerin 21 (Women's): was $160 now $103
Adidas Deals
The Runfalcon 5 is an entry-level running shoe that offers a high level of comfort thanks to the Cloudfoam midsole. Keen runners will be better off with the Supernova Rise or Ultraboost 5X, which are both also included in the sale, but the Runfalcon 5 are a great budget option for occasional runners, and they look good for casual use as well.
The Ultraboost Light are our favorite running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. This is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.
Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.
Asics Deals
Designed to help runners go further, this shoes is made with a bouncy midsole that offers a cushioned underfoot feel. It also has a super breathable mesh upper and helps keep your feet cool.
These sleek, breathable sneakers are a great option for a wide range of workouts, including running, jogging and walking. They're lightweight and grippy while gel cushioning ensures a comfy ride.
Save $15 on the already-affordable Asics Gel-Excite 10 Running Shoe. They feature AMPLIFOAM PLUS cushioning and rearfoot GEL technology for ultra comfort as you run.
Grab a pair of lightweight, cushiony GT-1000 12 running shoes for just $79 in multiple colors. With its modern shape, a soft mesh upper, and LITETRUSS tech on the midsole’s inner angle to reduce pronation, these shoes are a great choice for running or gym-based workouts.
At just $99, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen for these lightweight running shoes. With advanced stability, even distribution, soft cushioning, and shock absorption, they’re a fantastic choice for road running.
Running shoes don't really get more comfortable than the Asics Gel-Nimbus 26, and having tested it and the newer Gel-Nimbus 27, both offer a very similar ride. That makes this deal, which is available on the women's and men's Gel-Nimbus 26, well worth considering if you need a cushioned daily trainer.
The Asics Novablast 5 is one of the best daily trainers you can get and a shoe that will suit a wide range of runners, but that's all true of the Novablast 4 as well, and it's going for just $109 in the Amazon sale. You can get the women's and men's Novablast 4 for that price, with a range of sizes available.
Brooks Deals
This is a great shoe for beginning runners who are looking to start out with fast walking or casual road running. With a breathable upper and a springy midsole with extra cushioning, you’ll feel light on your feet. An arrow-point pattern in the outsole will help your foot move quickly, too.
In the market for a new training shoe? The Brooks Hyperion is one of the lightest options when it comes to running shoes. It's perfect for speedy training days thanks to ultralight cushioning and an updated design that accelerates your heel-to-toe transition to propel you forward. Be sure to check all the colors, as many sizes are already sold out.
The Launch 10 is a lightweight and breathable running shoe designed for quick transitions. It provides lightweight cushioning and a breathable upper to keep your feet dry when running. It also offers neutral support to help you keep up the pace no matter the distance.
Our fitness team has tested the Brooks Ghost Max and the Ghost Max 2 and they revealed they don't think there's a big difference between the two models, so I'd definitely look at grabbing the older shoe at this reduced price. It's a cushioned cruiser with a rocker that rolls you from heel to toe smoothly.
The Brooks Glycerin 21 is a solid shoe if you’re looking for something to cover your slow, easy-paced runs, offering an accommodating fit and a softer level of cushioning to keep things comfortable even over longer distances. And right now, you can snag the popular shoe for $50 off.
New Balance Deals
A solid day-to-day shoe, the Cruz v3 boasts Fresh Foam and an integrated rubber outsole for the ultimate support. While there's four colorways, it's only the 'Grey matter with titanium' where you'll secure this sweet discount. And they're also available in Men's for the same price at just $71.
The Propel is a great value running shoe at its full price, so to get the latest version of it for just $79 in the sale is a snip. Only the men's is available at this discount, with a wide range of sizes of the white color included in the deal.
Saucony Deals
The Saucony Peregrine is one of the best trail-running shoes you can get, and also great for hiking. The women’s shoe is under $70, while you can get the men’s Peregrine 13 for just under $90.
The Saucony Tempus is one of the best stability running shoes available, and some colors and sizes of the men's shoe are available for less than half price.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Now's your chance to snag a 1440p OLED gaming monitor for half off at Amazon
Save $800 on Sony’s sensational Mini-LED TV during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale