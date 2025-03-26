Epic Amazon running shoe sale from Asics, Brooks, Adidas and more — 19 deals I’d shop now from $39

Spring is finally here — which means outdoor runs and walks are back on the daily agenda! It's time to ditch those old, tired and smelly sneakers and opt for a sparkling new pair. Fortunately, the Amazon Big Spring Sale is offering plenty of high-quality sneaker options for much less.

We're currently seeing epic markdowns on some of the best running shoes we've tested. A few of our favorite deals come courtesy of top brands like Brooks, Asics, Saucony, Adidas and more. Plus, with deals starting at just $39, there's a pair to fit just about every budget.

To take advantage of the best possible sneaker deals below, make sure to check out all the different color options available in your size. So don't wait — check out these sneaker deals in Amazon's spring sale that will have you bidding farewell to your old, run down pair.

Adidas Deals

Adidas Runfalcon 5 (Women's): was $65 now $39 at Amazon The Runfalcon 5 is an entry-level running shoe that offers a high level of comfort thanks to the Cloudfoam midsole. Keen runners will be better off with the Supernova Rise or Ultraboost 5X, which are both also included in the sale, but the Runfalcon 5 are a great budget option for occasional runners, and they look good for casual use as well.

Asics Deals

Asics Patriot 13 (Women's): was $65 now $49 at Amazon Designed to help runners go further, this shoes is made with a bouncy midsole that offers a cushioned underfoot feel. It also has a super breathable mesh upper and helps keep your feet cool.

Asics GT-1000 12 Shoes (Women's): was $100 now $79 at Amazon Grab a pair of lightweight, cushiony GT-1000 12 running shoes for just $79 in multiple colors. With its modern shape, a soft mesh upper, and LITETRUSS tech on the midsole’s inner angle to reduce pronation, these shoes are a great choice for running or gym-based workouts.

Brooks Deals

Brooks Revel 6 (Women's): was $100 now $74 at Amazon This is a great shoe for beginning runners who are looking to start out with fast walking or casual road running. With a breathable upper and a springy midsole with extra cushioning, you’ll feel light on your feet. An arrow-point pattern in the outsole will help your foot move quickly, too.

Brooks Hyperion (Men's): was $140 now $79 at Amazon In the market for a new training shoe? The Brooks Hyperion is one of the lightest options when it comes to running shoes. It's perfect for speedy training days thanks to ultralight cushioning and an updated design that accelerates your heel-to-toe transition to propel you forward. Be sure to check all the colors, as many sizes are already sold out.

Brooks Launch 10 (Men's): was $110 now $84 at Amazon The Launch 10 is a lightweight and breathable running shoe designed for quick transitions. It provides lightweight cushioning and a breathable upper to keep your feet dry when running. It also offers neutral support to help you keep up the pace no matter the distance.

Brooks Ghost Max (Men's): was $150 now $89 at Amazon Our fitness team has tested the Brooks Ghost Max and the Ghost Max 2 and they revealed they don't think there's a big difference between the two models, so I'd definitely look at grabbing the older shoe at this reduced price. It's a cushioned cruiser with a rocker that rolls you from heel to toe smoothly.

Brooks Glycerin 21 (Women's): was $160 now $103 at Amazon The Brooks Glycerin 21 is a solid shoe if you’re looking for something to cover your slow, easy-paced runs, offering an accommodating fit and a softer level of cushioning to keep things comfortable even over longer distances. And right now, you can snag the popular shoe for $50 off.

New Balance Deals

New Balance Fuelcell Propel v5 (Men's): was $119 now $79 at Amazon The Propel is a great value running shoe at its full price, so to get the latest version of it for just $79 in the sale is a snip. Only the men's is available at this discount, with a wide range of sizes of the white color included in the deal.

Saucony Deals