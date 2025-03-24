The Sony WH-1000XM5 just hit a record low price at Amazon — this is incredible

This is the lowest price I've ever seen on the best headphones we've reviewed

Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Amazon's Big Spring Sale starts tomorrow, but seriously, don't wait to pick this deal up. It's one of the best I've seen all year.

Right now, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $249 at Amazon. This is an epic $150 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for Sony's flagship noise-cancelers. We rank them as the absolute best headphones you can buy. I just recently got my hands on a pair of the Sony WH-CH520 headphones, which are great, but this deal has me wanting to ditch them!

Sony WH-1000XM5
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $249 at Amazon

The XM5s are Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancelation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
Price check: $297 @ Walmart | $329 @ Best Buy

View Deal

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are our choice for the best headphones you can buy. They earned an almost perfect 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, where we said they delivered "stellar performance and features in a sleeker flagship design."

The Sony WH-1000XM5 produced an incredibly balanced, expressive sound with excellent detail and loads of bass in our testing. They sound incredible out of the box, but you can also adjust the EQ in Sony's Headphones app to customize the sound to your preferences — and there's support for Sony’s 360 Reality Audio for 3D sound.

The active noise canceling feature is also extremely strong, as we found they blocked out almost all external sound. This is ideal for noisy commutes, plane trips or any time you want to get truly immersed in your music or podcasts without distractions. While they don't beat our top choice for the best noise-canceling headphones, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, they still do an awesome job in this area.

You'll be able to use these headphones for a long time, too, as they're rated for up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC on or up to 40 hours with ANC off. And if you're in a hurry, you can use USB-PD to get 3 hours of listening time from a 3-minute quick charge.

The only slight flaw we noticed was that the XM5s got a little hot during long listening sessions. But now that they're on sale for this price, this issue isn't too hard to ignore.

Make sure to get this deal before it sells out! If you're looking for more deals, see our Amazon promo codes page.

Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

