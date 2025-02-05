Score! I've found 5 OLED TV deals under $999 ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Prices start as low as $599 for these top-rated TVs
Buying an OLED TV has been one of the best tech purchases I've ever made. As someone who's always looking for the best Netflix shows, owning an OLED TV has made everything I watch pop on TV in terms of picture quality.
Right now there are a ton of Super Bowl TV deals available at various retailers and OLED TVs are undergoing serious price cuts. In fact, many of the TVs in my roundup below are cheaper now than they were on Black Friday. For example, right now Amazon has the Samsung 65-inch S85D 4K OLED TV on sale for $997. That's a new price low for this TV and the least-expensive Samsung OLED I've ever seen. (The 55-inch model is also on sale for $947 at Amazon, although personally I'd spend the extra few bucks for the bigger 65-inch screen).
The Super Bowl is this Sunday, so if you want your TV delivered in time for the big game I would buy ASAP or opt for in-store pickup (when applicable). Otherwise, here are the best OLED TV deals you can get for $999 or less.
- LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy
- LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $896 @ Walmart
- Samsung 42" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $897 @ Amazon
- Samsung 65" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $997 @ Amazon
- Panasonic 55" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $999 @ Amazon
OLED TV deals
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED. Although it doesn't get as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, the B4 is still able to showcase all the benefits of OLED technology. You're also landing plenty of gaming features, including VRR, ALLM, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz across all four of its HDMI 2.1 inputs. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year.
55" for $996 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's current flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $996
The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.
48" for $997
You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. In our Samsung S85D OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.
55-inch for $947
Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.
