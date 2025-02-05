Score! I've found 5 OLED TV deals under $999 ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

Buying an OLED TV has been one of the best tech purchases I've ever made. As someone who's always looking for the best Netflix shows, owning an OLED TV has made everything I watch pop on TV in terms of picture quality.

Right now there are a ton of Super Bowl TV deals available at various retailers and OLED TVs are undergoing serious price cuts. In fact, many of the TVs in my roundup below are cheaper now than they were on Black Friday. For example, right now Amazon has the Samsung 65-inch S85D 4K OLED TV on sale for $997. That's a new price low for this TV and the least-expensive Samsung OLED I've ever seen. (The 55-inch model is also on sale for $947 at Amazon, although personally I'd spend the extra few bucks for the bigger 65-inch screen).

The Super Bowl is this Sunday, so if you want your TV delivered in time for the big game I would buy ASAP or opt for in-store pickup (when applicable). Otherwise, here are the best OLED TV deals you can get for $999 or less.

OLED TV deals

New price low! Samsung 65" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,899 now $997 at Amazon You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. In our Samsung S85D OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.

55-inch for $947