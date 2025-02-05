Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Struggling to figure out what to stream on Netflix? We can help.

Sorting through the streaming service's vast range of movies and shows to find the latest and greatest must-watch can be a challenge. While many of us turn to the top 10 to see what's popular on the platform, you can't guarantee what's there will be the right fit.

That's why we keep such a close eye on the Netflix top 10 and regularly highlight some unskippable shows. This week, there's tons of action in the top 10, thanks to "The Night Agent" season 2, an anime adaptation and the arrival of a second, less serious spy thriller on the platform at the end of January.

This list is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. top 10 as of 7. a.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

'The Recruit'

Noah Centineo's CIA greenhorn Owen Hendricks is back for the shorter second season of "The Recruit". Even though it's just six episodes long, this second chapter is pulling in praise; we called it Netflix's "best spy show of the year so far."

Having already had his life turned upside down once before, season 2 sees Owen pulled into another dangerous situation in South Korea. There, he's tackling even more high-octane obstacles and getting into more scrapes... only to realize the bigger threat might be coming from inside the agency.

'Sakamoto Days'

Netflix's adaptation of Yuto Suzuki's intense manga, "Sakamoto Days" introduces us to former hitman, Taro Sakamoto (voiced by Tomokazu Sugita or "Critical Role's" Matt Mercer, in the English dub). New episodes continue to drop each week, ensuring the show has stayed in the Netflix chart.

Having fallen in love with a convenience store clerk, Sakamoto built a life with his new partner and vowed never to be a hitman again. Alas, having a reputation as one of the greatest assassins in the game catches up to him, forcing Sakamoto to put his former skills to the test in a brand new way, fighting to protect his cherished new life and his loved ones.

'The Night Agent'

In mid-January, Netflix reunited us with Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) for our second helping of "The Night Agent" season 2. It was clearly a welcome return, as the show's remained near the top of the Netflix charts since.

Yet to dive in? Well, "The Night Agent" season 2 picks up nearly a year after Peter's previous mission. He's since been offered the opportunity to become a Night Agent himself... but his work in this top-secret organization sees him grappling with plenty of new dangers and deadly obstacles.

Full Netflix top 10 shows list

"WWE Raw" "American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson" "The Night Agent" "The Recruit" "American Primeval" "Younger" "Mo" "Sakamoto Days" "Squid Game" "XO, Kitty"