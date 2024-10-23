Score early Black Friday deals from $5 at Ikea — 11 items I'd add to my home

Can’t wait for Black Friday deals? Check out the early sales you can get at Ikea. This retailer is discounting furniture, decor and more, meaning it’s a perfect time to get your home ready for the holidays.

Right now you can get up to 40% off Halloween decorations and up to 25% off holiday-ready furniture. I have my eye on this super cute Kustfyr Throw Blanket on sale for $11. The ghost print is perfect for Halloween, but its black and white color scheme blends in well with any space.

Some deals are exclusive to Ikea Family members, but you can sign up for free. Keep scrolling to see my favorite deals at Ikea. Plus, see the early Black Friday deals I’d get at Home Depot.

Best sales now

Halloween decor: up to 40% off @ Ikea

This sale on Halloween decor is perfect to get your home kitted out for the holiday. You'll find everything from string lights to tableware with scary-good discounts, so get them while you can.

Kustfyr Cushion: was $9 now $5 @ Ikea

Who could resist adding this boo-tiful cushion to their Halloween decor? It has a soft cover and is perfect to relax with.

Shelving and storage sale: deals from $9 @ Ikea

Score Ikea shelving and storage units from as low as $9. Whether you need bookshelves, cubes or carts, Ikea has you covered. Plus, many of these items are in stock in several different colors to match your home decor.

Hostagille Floral Pattern Tablecloth: was $14 now $9 @ Ikea

With its soft autumnal color palette, this table cloth works well for the whole holiday season — Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Plus, if it gets messy, it can be machine washed.

Kustfyr Throw Blanket: was $19 now $11 @ Ikea

This soft throw blanket is perfect for Halloween. It's made of cotton, is machine washable and has a ghostly pattern woven into the fabric. The front is white, but you can flip is around to the black side if you want to match it to your decor.

Skogsfraken Pillow: was $19 now $14 @ Ikea

Need some extra pillows? This Skogsfraken queen size high pillow is popular with buyers on Ikea, and now you can get it for just $14. It's recommended for back and side sleepers, with reviewers mentioning that it's soft, not too firm.

Fargklar 18-piece Dinnerware set: was $49 now $29 @ Ikea

Nab this 18-piece dinnerware set for just $29 at Ikea. The set comes with 6 large plates, 6 small plates and 6 bowls — perfect if you have a lot of mouths to feed. Plus, the set comes in several different colors, including beige, gray, turquoise and pink.

Vareld Bedspread: was $49 now $39 @ Ikea

Keep your bed nice and cozy through the winter with this Vareld Bedspread. Made of cotton, it's soft and breathable, while keeping you warm. There are three color options to choose from.

Satsumas Plant Stand: was $79 now $64 @ Ikea

If you're a plant addict, this stand is a great way to display them and keep them protected. The base is made of bamboo, and the top shelf layer has a tray with a lip, helping to prevent any spills while you're watering.

Besta TV Bench with Doors: was $176 now $115 @ Ikea

Whether you mount your TV on or above it, this TV Bench is a perfect addition to your home. There's plenty of storage space inside with adjustable shelves, and you can keep cables organised at the back. Plus, you have a choice of several different feet and door color combinations

SYMFONISK Sonos Bookshelf Speaker: was $139 now $119 @ Ikea

Previously on sale for $139, the SYMFONISK Sonos Bookshelf Speaker has gotten a $20 price cut. We loved this device in our Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker review for its attractive design, strong audio quality and Sonos smarts. This smart speaker can be used with Alexa and Google Assistant, supports AirPlay 2 and can stream music from Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, TuneIn and more.