Home Depot has Black Friday-worthy deals from $9 right now — 21 items I'd add to my home

Smart device sale: deals from $9 @ Home Depot

Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, Home Depot has deals starting at just $9.

Home decor sale: up to 30% off @ Home Depot

Make a stylish statement with up to 30% off vases, storage baskets, mirrors and much more at Home Depot. The savings won't last forever, so be sure to shop this incredible sale ASAP.

Mattresses: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $99. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.

Furniture & Decor Deals

14 in. Lighted Halloween Jack-O-Lantern: was $34 now $23 @ Home Depot

There’s nothing spooky about a great discount and Home Depot is currently offering 31% off this 14-inch Lighted Halloween Jack-O-Lantern. Its battery-operated LED lights change color from the inside shining red, blue, and green for a suitably eerie glow.

Funkol 3-Shelf White Modern MDF Bathroom Toilet Cabinet: was $119 now $108 @ Home Depot

Maximise the storage space in your bathroom with this Funkol 3-shelf toilet cabinet. It features a glass door and has adjustable shelves to suit your organization needs.

Moomal Farmhouse Chandelier: was $186 now $112 @ Home Depot

Featuring a modern, open cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will bring an element of style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. It has adjustable height and is compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W.

Home Decorators Collection Oversized Arched Vintage Style Mirror: was $499 now $349 @ Home Depot

This gold wood full length mirror will create a classic, luxurious look in your home. Hand finished with gold-foil, its ornate design will immediately elevate your any room's elegance.

Homestock Linen Tufted Split Back Futon Sofa Bed: was $154 now $123 @ Home Depot

This super comfortable reclining sofa converts into a bed, making it a great choice for a dorm room, spare bedroom or small living space. It has chrome non-slip legs and is also easy to clean.

Joyside Wicker Outdoor Rocking Chair Patio Conversation Set: was $407 now $328 @ Home Depot

Score a $94 discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are four different cushion color options, but the cheapest of the bunch is the Baby Blue colorway.

Jayden Creation Eridu Comtemperary 84" Rectangle Sofa: was $893 now $692 @ Home Depot

This faux leather sofa is a popular purchase at Home Depot, and it's even better after this discount. Its isimple style fits in well anywhere, and it has a durable wood frame and metal legs.

Appliance Deals

Nostalgia 2 oz Retro Mini Popcorn Popper: was $35 now $19 @ Home Depot

Who doesn't want their own popcorn popper? This counter-friendly device makes up to 8 cups of popcorn in just a few minutes. It pops the kernels via hot air, making it healthier than some alternative cooking methods.

QuFresh 3-Stage HEPA Desktop Air Purifier: was $158 now $76 @ Home Depot

Score this QuFresh air purifier for an excellent 52% discount. You have options for three speeds, sleep modes, timers and more, and it's portable weighing in at 7lbs. It's suited for rooms up to 270 square feet.

Vissani 2-Door Mini Refrigerator with Freezer: was $229 now $189 @ Home Depot

Home Depot is offering an impressive $40 off this mini refrigerator that even comes with its own separate freezer compartment and additional door space. There's an option for reversible doors too, meaning it's great for fitting into small spaces.

Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave: was $399 now $208 @ Home Depot

This is a solid choice if you’re after an over the range microwave. It comes with a 1.7 cubic feet capacity and various presets to cook or defrost your food. Its turntable plate is also dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning up spills easier than ever. We also like its two-speed fan, which helps get rid of cooking odors and its adjustable lighting so you can see what's cooking.

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: was $232 now $219 @ Home Depot

Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal, which is why it's on our list of the best grills.

Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Carpet Cleaner: was $340 now $240 @ Home Depot

If you’ve got a home with a pet, this Hoover SmartWash carpet cleaner will work wonders. Push forward to clean and pull back to dry, it works like a vacuum, but focuses on stains and fur. It even comes with a wand to pretreat stains, power brushes for odors, and a scrubbing tool for the stairs and furniture.

Vissani Wine and Beverage Cooler: was $329 now $299 @ Home Depot

If you don't have enough room to keep all your drinks stored and chilled, this Vissani beverage cooler is here to help. With a 4.3 cubic foot capacity, it can hold up to 36 bottles or up to 120 cans. There are also touch controls to adjust the temperature and an inner LED light to get you a better view of what's inside.

Roborock S8: was $749 now $419 @ Home Depot

The Roborock S8 is one of the best hybrid robot vacuum/mops we've tested and you can now get it on sale. We found it was accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep. Note: Amazon has a lower price.

Price check: $399 @ Amazon

GE Tall Tub Top Control Stainless Steel Dishwasher: was $729 now $428 @ Home Depot

Get $300 off this GE dishwasher in Home Depot's sale. Measuring 24 inches, it delivers excellent cleaning power with DryBoost to stop you needing to dry up every item that comes out. There's also an option for a sanitization cycle that reduces reduces 99.99% of bacteria on dishes.

Magic Chef 23.4" Beverage Cooler: was $539 now $479 @ Home Depot

If you fancy a cold beverage from the comfort of your home, the Magic Chef 23.4-inch cooler can hold up to 154 (12 oz.) cans for you. Adjustable shelves mean you can switch up your drinks from bottles to sodas. Plus, this model doubles as a built-in or freestanding model.

LG Stackable Front Load Washer: was $899 now $698 @ Home Depot

Another impressive deal is the LG stackable washer with just over $200 off. It’s got ultra-large capacity (4.5 cu. ft.) and comes with six different wash motions to suit your personal needs. Even after the Home Depot discount, the ColdWash technology will keep your saving money.