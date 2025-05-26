Epic Anthropologie Memorial Day sale live from $11 — here's 9 deals I'd shop for my home

Updating your home for the new season doesn't need to require a ton of time and money — and although Anthropologie is known for being a bit pricey, if you do a little digging, you'll find a plethora of deals on hidden gems for your home.

Even better? Anthropologie's Memorial Day sale is offering an extra 40% off almost everything in its sale section. All you have to do is add the item to your cart, and watch the price dramatically drop.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your bedding or invest in some new furniture, Anthropologie's sale section is filled to the brim with decor and furniture — all starting at just $11.

Keep scrolling to check out the items I would add to my own home, courtesy of Anthropologie's Memorial Day sale. For more deals, check out our Memorial Day sales live blog.

Anthropologie Home Deals

Anthropologie Lumiere Metal Candle Holder: was $28 now $19 at Anthropologie (US) It doesn't get much more elegant than these metal candlesticks. They come in five different unique shapes and sizes so you can easily mix and match. They are sure to add a touch of sophistication to your tabletop. The XS size is now down to $11, while the Large is $14.

Anthropologie Lucia Acrylic Wine Glasses: was $48 now $38 at Anthropologie (US) Hoping to sip in style by the pool this summer? This set of 4 acrylic wine glasses is a must. Available in a variety of fun, summery hues, these glasses are perfect for drinking your beverages inside or outside.

Anthropologie Washed Linen Duvet Cover (Queen): was $298 now $137 at Anthropologie (US) It doesn't get much cozier than this washed linen duvet cover with a relaxed, lived-in look. The fabric is durable while still feeling super soft and cozy. The quilt is on sale in size Twin, Full and Queen and is easy to care for and preserve if you follow the cleaning directions.

Anthropologie Josie Ceramic Side Table: was $198 now $138 at Anthropologie (US) The perfect addition to any sun room, garden terrace or living space, this cheerful side table will add charm to any space. Its compact design makes it super easy to store and it's simple to wipe clean. It's sure to make a statement!

Anthropologie Edie Pivoting Metal Table Lamp: was $298 now $208 at Anthropologie (US) If you're in the market for a unique accent for your tabletop or nightstand, this lamp is the optimal choice. It features a modern design that adds a touch of elegance and warmth to any room. Not only will it illuminate your space, but it will also create a cozy ambiance in your home.