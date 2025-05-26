Epic Anthropologie Memorial Day sale live from $11 — here's 9 deals I'd shop for my home
Plus, take an extra 40% off already-discounted items
Updating your home for the new season doesn't need to require a ton of time and money — and although Anthropologie is known for being a bit pricey, if you do a little digging, you'll find a plethora of deals on hidden gems for your home.
Even better? Anthropologie's Memorial Day sale is offering an extra 40% off almost everything in its sale section. All you have to do is add the item to your cart, and watch the price dramatically drop.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your bedding or invest in some new furniture, Anthropologie's sale section is filled to the brim with decor and furniture — all starting at just $11.
Keep scrolling to check out the items I would add to my own home, courtesy of Anthropologie's Memorial Day sale. For more deals, check out our Memorial Day sales live blog.
Quick Links
- shop all Anthropologie home deals
- Happy Hour Embroidered Cocktail Napkins: was $28 now $19
- Lumiere Metal Candle Holder: was $28 now $19
- Lucia Acrylic Wine Glasses: was $48 now $38
- Luxe Sculpted Faux-Fur Pillow: was $88 now $59
- Luxe Faux Fur Throw Blanket: was $138 now $104
- Washed Linen Duvet Cover (Queen): was $298 now $137
- Josie Ceramic Side Table: was $198 now $138
- Edie Pivoting Metal Table Lamp: was $298 now $208
- Printed Blue Persian-Inspired Rug: was $998 now $449
Anthropologie Home Deals
It's 5 o'clock somewhere! Add some flair and personality to your cocktail hour with these colorful napkins that feature embroidered cocktail garnishes. They will be the perfect accent to your favorite beverage.
It doesn't get much more elegant than these metal candlesticks. They come in five different unique shapes and sizes so you can easily mix and match. They are sure to add a touch of sophistication to your tabletop. The XS size is now down to $11, while the Large is $14.
Hoping to sip in style by the pool this summer? This set of 4 acrylic wine glasses is a must. Available in a variety of fun, summery hues, these glasses are perfect for drinking your beverages inside or outside.
Add some luxury to your couch or bed with this faux fur throw pillow. It's super soft and comes in an array of striking colors. It's sure to be your snuggle buddy this spring and beyond.
Lounge in luxury with this oversized, faux fur throw blanket. It is extremely soft and its variety of tie-dye, gradient hues will stand out in any room. You might even recognize the viral faux fur blanket from TikTok!
It doesn't get much cozier than this washed linen duvet cover with a relaxed, lived-in look. The fabric is durable while still feeling super soft and cozy. The quilt is on sale in size Twin, Full and Queen and is easy to care for and preserve if you follow the cleaning directions.
The perfect addition to any sun room, garden terrace or living space, this cheerful side table will add charm to any space. Its compact design makes it super easy to store and it's simple to wipe clean. It's sure to make a statement!
If you're in the market for a unique accent for your tabletop or nightstand, this lamp is the optimal choice. It features a modern design that adds a touch of elegance and warmth to any room. Not only will it illuminate your space, but it will also create a cozy ambiance in your home.
Inspired by traditional Persian rugs, this rug features a modern design and bold colors that will brighten up your space. It's currently only available in the 8x10 size, but with an extra 40% off in cart, it's definitely worth a buy.
