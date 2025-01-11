RTX 40-series laptops are getting huge discounts — I’ve spotted 9 deals that are bound to sell out

The first laptops with Nvidia's new RTX 50-series GPUs are expected to arrive in March. The new cards will bring a host of new features using Nvidia's Blackwell architecture. As a result, retailers are slashing the price of laptops with Nvidia's RTX 40-series GPU.

If you're a casual gamer or looking for a laptop with respectable gaming performance, now is a solid time to shop for gaming laptop deals. I've spotted noteworthy sales at Best Buy, Dell, and Amazon, to name a few retailers. For example, Amazon is offering a free copy of Assassin's Creed with select laptop purchases. Below I've picked out the very best deals you can get right now. For more deals, check out our roundup of the best PC gaming deals.

Best gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro V 15: was $1,099 now $874 at Best Buy Anyone searching for a budget-friendly, Intel-based gaming laptop will be happy with the Acer Nitro V 15. This laptop's Intel Core i7-13620H CPU and Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU may not be able to run AAA games at max settings smoothly, but priced at just $799, no one's complaining. This configuration also features 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Dell G16 w/ RTX 4070: was $1,699 now $1,299 at Dell This gaming laptop features a Core i9-13900HX CPU and should have no issues playing your favorite games, thanks to its RTX 4070 GPU and 16GB of RAM. It’s also equipped with 1TB of SSD storage and a beautiful 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

OLED display! Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 w/ RTX 4070: was $1,999 now $1,524 at Best Buy The RTX 4070 model may not have quite the grunt of the 4090 edition, but with an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, it can still take on many of your favorite PC games. It's also a gorgeous-looking laptop and packs a stunning 16-inch 2560 x 1600 OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Free Assassin's Creed! MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio (RTX 4070): was $2,599 now $2,249 at Amazon There’s probably no way to “stealth” $2,249 out of your bank account unless you’re making serious coin, but a 240Hz QHD+ screen? Hot. Damn. While it’s primarily targeted at gamers, the fact this laptop has 64GB of DDR5 RAM means it’s also a great option for prosumer video editors. On the gaming front that combo of RTX 4070 GPU and Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU will see you smashing most modern games well above 60 fps.