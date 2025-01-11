RTX 40-series laptops are getting huge discounts — I’ve spotted 9 deals that are bound to sell out
The biggest discounts on RTX 40-series laptops
The first laptops with Nvidia's new RTX 50-series GPUs are expected to arrive in March. The new cards will bring a host of new features using Nvidia's Blackwell architecture. As a result, retailers are slashing the price of laptops with Nvidia's RTX 40-series GPU.
If you're a casual gamer or looking for a laptop with respectable gaming performance, now is a solid time to shop for gaming laptop deals. I've spotted noteworthy sales at Best Buy, Dell, and Amazon, to name a few retailers. For example, Amazon is offering a free copy of Assassin's Creed with select laptop purchases. Below I've picked out the very best deals you can get right now. For more deals, check out our roundup of the best PC gaming deals.
Best gaming laptop deals
Right now, you can get $439 off this mighty base-level gaming laptop. Inside, you get an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 4050 GPU. With DLSS, this is more power than you'd imagine for the price.
Anyone searching for a budget-friendly, Intel-based gaming laptop will be happy with the Acer Nitro V 15. This laptop's Intel Core i7-13620H CPU and Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU may not be able to run AAA games at max settings smoothly, but priced at just $799, no one's complaining. This configuration also features 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate.
At $450 off, this Omen laptop is a nice gateway to PC gaming. We especially like its 16.1-inch 1080p display with 165Hz response time. It also packs a Core i7-14700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 4050 GPU.
For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200. Note: Best Buy also has the G6 MF 16 w/ RTX 4050 on sale for $899 ($100 off).
This gaming laptop features a Core i9-13900HX CPU and should have no issues playing your favorite games, thanks to its RTX 4070 GPU and 16GB of RAM. It’s also equipped with 1TB of SSD storage and a beautiful 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a smooth 240Hz refresh rate.
The RTX 4070 model may not have quite the grunt of the 4090 edition, but with an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, it can still take on many of your favorite PC games. It's also a gorgeous-looking laptop and packs a stunning 16-inch 2560 x 1600 OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.
This Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a slick gaming laptop powered by a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It also has a 16-inch 1600p IPS display with a refresh rate of 240Hz, so you can play the best PC games at great frame rates.
There’s probably no way to “stealth” $2,249 out of your bank account unless you’re making serious coin, but a 240Hz QHD+ screen? Hot. Damn. While it’s primarily targeted at gamers, the fact this laptop has 64GB of DDR5 RAM means it’s also a great option for prosumer video editors. On the gaming front that combo of RTX 4070 GPU and Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU will see you smashing most modern games well above 60 fps.
If you're searching for a stellar gaming laptop with raw horsepower, look no further than the m18 R2, a machine that earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Alienware M18 R2 review. This configuration cuts no corners and boasts an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 64GB of RAM, 4TB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU. It also houses a gorgeous 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display. It's a pricey laptop, but well worth it.
