REI Labor Day sale knocks up to 50% off Patagonia, Hoka and more — 25 deals I'd shop now

Labor Day weekend is approaching quickly — and whether you're planning a backyard barbecue or an outdoor adventure, REI has everything you need for the final holiday of the summer.

Right now, REI is currently seeing discounts of up to 50% off on outdoor apparel, running shoes and camping essentials. Now is the perfect time to snag the Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove for just $74. Stocking up on fall wardrobe essentials? Shop the Patagonia Box Quilted Pullover that's currently 50% off.

The sale only lasts until Labor Day on September 2 — so get shopping and check out my 25 favorite deals from REI's sale.

REI camping deals

Ust 60 Day Duro Lantern: was $89 now $49 @ REI

Keep the camping festivities alive even after the sun goes down with this bright lantern featuring a long run time and three LED bulbs. When you add just 6 D batteries, the lantern can last up to 60 days on low power mode. It also has a built-in hook that allows you to hang it upside down to cast light down on a certain area.

Stanley Classic Vacuum French Press: was $70 now $52 @ REI

Brew a delicious cup of steaming hot coffee with the French press made by Stanley. It features a double-wall vacuum insulation and an insulated steel lid that helps keep contents nice and hot. It also has an easy to clean filter and is dishwasher safe.

Eno DoubleNest Hammock: was $74 now $56 @ REI

The Eno DoubleNest is designed for two people with a maximum weight load of 400 pounds and 9.5 feet of length to stretch out on. Highly packable this hammock weighs a mere 19 ounces and compacts down to about the size of a water bottle. Plus, all the mounting hardware needed to get lounging is included.

Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove: was $124 now $74 @ REI

Create perfectly cooked meals in the great outdoors with this 2-burner camp stove. Fueled by propane, its 2-turn simmer control gives precise flame adjustment and enhances the cooking experience. All you have to do is simply push the start button to ignite and get cooking!

Sidewinder SL 20 Sleeping Bag (Men's): was $249 now $187 @ REI

Thanks to this ergonomically-designed sleeping bag, you'll be able to stay cozy and bundled all night long — even if you toss and turn in your sleep. The sleeping bag is designed to move with you as you roll. It's also water repellant and insulated to keep you both dry and warm.

BioLite CampStove 2+ Complete Cook Kit: was $249 now $187 @ REI

Create the ultimate camp kitchen with this cooking kit that includes a stove, portable grill, KettlePot, CoffeePress and FlexLight all in one. Instead of using gas, you can burn pellets or wood to keep the fire going. You can also turn the portable grill into a wood burning grill to cook your favorite foods on. Easily boil water with the kettle or make coffee with the included press. You'll essentially have a full-service kitchen in the great outdoors.

REI apparel deals

Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube: was $20 now $14

Protect your neck and face from the sun's harmful rays with this lightweight, super-breathable, and versatile neck gaiter. It provides UPF 15+ sun protection and is also sweating-wicking and quick drying.

Cotopaxi Tech Bucket Hat: was $40 now $29 @ REI

Who knew sun protection could be so stylish? Cotopaxi is a high-end outdoor brand perhaps best known for its vibrant, fun aesthetic and the Tech Bucket Hat is no exception. It features an adjustable chin strap and is a one-size-fits-all affair. It also won't lose its shape when wet.

Outdoor Voices TechSweat MoveFree Tank Top (Women's): was $58 now $39 @ REI

Sweaty workouts will be a total breeze in this lightweight cropped tank top made of breathable material. The top designed to mold to your shape offers medium support and includes a built-in shelf bra with removable pads. It's ideal for cardio, spin class, hot yoga or pilates. Be sure to check all the colors to find the best deal in your size.

The North Face Dune Sky Polo Shirt (Men's): was $60 now $41 @ REI

Whether you're hiking, playing golf or just hanging out, this polo shirt is built with stretchy, moisture-managing fabric for comfort when you're on the move. Plus, its anti-odor technology will help you stay confident on and off the course or trail. The shirt also features a soft feel and stand up collar.

Smartwool Intraknit Strappy Bra (Women's): was $65 now $48 @ REI

Made with luxurious fabrics like knit merino wool and TENCEL, this strappy sports bra follows the contours of your body — shaping, lifting and supporting all day long. It features a strappy racerback design, ribbed bottom band and removable cups.

Outdoor Voices Snacks 7/8 Leggings (Women's): was $118 now $58 @ REI

In search of some leggings with extra room for storage? Look no further than these leggings that can fit everything from trail mix to dog treats, thanks to the smart pockets and mini backpack. Plus, their impressive fabric is designed with sleek compression, anti-slide technology and built-in UPF 50 sun protection. From running and jogging to training and HIIT, these leggings can pretty much do it all.

Arc'teryx Cormac Downword T-Shirt (Men's): was $70 now $48 @ REI

Stay cool when you're breaking a sweat thanks to this top-rated tee. Available in a range of sizes and four colors, this T-shirt is perfect for your active lifestyle. We'd hurry, as this item is discontinued.

Patagonia Capilene Midweight Base Layer Top (Men's): was $89 now $61 @ REI

This base layer top can be worn alone or under layers to stay dry and comfortable during high-exertion activities in cool-to-cold weather climates. We recommend buying it now and saving it for the fall weather.

Saucony x REI Co-op Peregrine Packaway Jacket (Men's): was $125 now $61 @ REI

Weather can be unpredictable — especially when it comes to the rain. Next time you're out for a run, be sure to bring along this rain jacket that packs into a pocket. When it starts drizzling, you can easily throw the wind- and water-resistant jacket on. It features a three panel hood and zippered hand pockets.

Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip Pullover (Men's): was $129 now $63 @ REI

This half-zip pullover features Patagonia's iconic, fluffy fleece. Ideal for casual wear, quick outdoor excursions or to hang in comfortably at home, the lightweight fleece pullover will keep you warm and toasty no matter the season.

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress: was $100 now $69 @ REI

Exercise dresses have become all the rage lately — and this version made by Outdoor Voices has adjustable straps and built-in shorts that are made to fit your individual body type. From traveling and grabbing brunch to hiking and running, you'll want to wear this versatile, sporty and comfortable dress for all occasions.

The North Face Circaloft Quarter-Zip Pullover (Women's): was $220 now $87 @ REI

For cool mornings and chilly evenings, any version of The North Face Circaloft insulated jacket will serve you well. Super-cozy and surprisingly warm, like all the pieces here, this one too is treated with DWR to keep you dry.

The North Face Alta Vista Jacket (Men's): was $140 now $97 @ REI

For excellent water protection, consider The North Face Alta Vista Jacket. It weighs only 11.6 ounces, packs down for easy carrying, and is seriously waterproof thanks to a laminated nylon outer that's also been treated with a healthy dose of DWR. To keep you cool while on the move, the Alta Vista also has built-in pit-zip vents. You may have to sift through all the sale colors to find the deal in your size.

Patagonia Box Quilted Pullover (Men's): was $229 now $113 @ REI

Super stylish and ultra comfortable, this versatile pullover will bring you from cool summer nights right into crisp fall days. It's windproof, water-repellant and its box quilting design creates effective heat trapping to keep you nice and warm.

Vasque St. Elias FG GTX Hiking Boots (Men's): was $220 now $99 @ REI

Regardless of the weather, you'll be prepared with these hiking boots that are built with rugged, protective materials. They also happen to be breathable and waterproof. However, the best part about these boots is that they are flexible and have cushioning, which means there's no need to break them in before the first wear. The women's version is also on sale for $99.

ASICS GEL-Kayano 30 Road-Running Shoes (Women's): was $160 now $100 @ REI

Built for marathon runners, the Asics Gel Kayano 30 is all about comfort until the very last mile (or Kilometer) with an emphasis on stability and extra-soft cushioning. It also boasts an external heel counter for added support. The men's version is also on sale for $100 at REI.

Salomon Sense Ride 5 Trail Shoes (Women's): was $140 now $105 @ REI

These sleek, trail-friendly running shoes from Salomon are designed for short loops and long distances. The stretchy laces mean these are super easy to slide on and off, but can cinch together with a simple pull for a tighter fit. Reviewers are smitten with the traction (a must when on uneven or muddy terrain), lightweight feel and support.

Hoka Speedgoat 5 (Men's): was $155 now $124 @REI

With a lightweight yet durable design, the Hoka Speedgoat 5 features a wide platform and generous cushioning to provide stability and support on varied terrain. The Vibram Megagrip outsole offers excellent grip on both wet and dry surfaces, while the breathable upper with reinforced overlays provides durability and protection against trail debris.