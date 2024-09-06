Forget Apple Watch Ultra 3 — the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $110 off now at Amazon
It's the best Apple Watch Ultra deal I've seen
Chances are high we'll see a new Apple Watch Ultra 3 at Monday's Apple event. That means Apple Watch deals on the current-gen Apple Watch Ultra 2 are at an all-time low right now.
For instance, right now you can score an Apple Watch Ultra 2 on sale for just $689 at Amazon. That's $110 off and a new price low for Apple's premium watch. (Other sizes and colors are also on sale at Amazon).
Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $689 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. It includes a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.
Our fitness editor, who tests running watches for a living, previously argued that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best Apple Watch to buy for athletes. Whether you're training for a marathon, triathlon or 5K, this device can do it all. The brighter screen, for instance, makes it that much easier to glance at your stance mid-stride no matter the time of day. The 3,000 nits cut through direct sunlight with no problem. And while we wish it's battery life lasted a smidge longer, it's still the most enduring watch you can buy from Apple.
Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is right around the corner, but it'll be months before we see any significant price drops on that watch. Additionally, it's not likely the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be radically different than the current Apple Watch 2. That means now is the ideal time to score a premium Apple Watch for much less than you'd normally pay.
