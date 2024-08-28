Purple's Labor Day mattress sale is here — save up to $1,000

September is just a few days out and if you're looking to revamp your bedroom, now is the time to do it. There are plenty of amazing Labor Day mattress sales slashing the price of beds featured in our best mattress guide. One of the best sales I've spotted comes from Purple.

Right now, Purple is taking up to $1,000 off select mattress and base bundles. That's one of the best Purple mattress deals I've seen. I'm a Purple mattress fan and I own quite a number of Purple products, so I can vouch that these are great deals on excellent beds. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Purple promo codes and today's best mattress sales).

Purple Labor Day sale: up to $1,000 off mattress/base bundles @ Purple

The Purple Labor Day sale is taking up to $1,000 off select mattress and base bundles. You can save up to $700 on mattresses and an extra $300 off on select bases. The Essential Collection is up to $300 off, Restore Hybrid Collection is up to $500 off, and the Rejuvenate Luxe Collection is up to $700 off. Meanwhile, Purple's Adjustable Smart Bases are up to $300 off.

If you're not familar with Purple's mattresses, I recommend checking out our guide to what is a Purple mattress where we break down what makes a Purple mattress and what it's like to sleep on one. Otherwise, we recommend the PurpleFlex Mattress (budget), Purple Plus Mattress (mid-tier mattress), and their Rejuvenate Mattress (luxury).