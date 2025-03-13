Pay nothing to get your flooring delivered with The Home Depot

Affordable and easy-to-install flooring - now with free shipping

home depot hardwood flooring
(Image credit: Home Depot)

The Home Depot is one of the largest and most loved home improvement retailers in the world. Stocking a wide range of products to spruce up or renovate any living space, It is a one-stop destination for all your home improvement needs.

If you’re upgrading your flooring, take advantage of a free delivery deal that The Home Depot is currently running. This deal applies to all flooring types, including vinyl plank, hardwood, laminate, and hybrid resilient plank flooring. With thousands of products that are easy to install and deliver a lifetime of satisfaction, why look anywhere else?

This free shipping deal runs through to April 27th, which gives you enough time to order samples for only $2.99 before making any decisions. Once ready, use The Home Depot’s calculator to determine how much flooring you’ll need for your space. With everything decided, add your flooring to the basket and checkout to qualify for the free shipping.

Get free shipping on all types of flooring from The Home Depot

Get free shipping on all types of flooring from The Home Depot

The Home Depot is one of the world's most loved and well-known home improvement retailers. Along with tools, building materials, and décor, The Home Depot has a wide range of exclusive vinyl and hardwood flooring products.

To make things easier, check out the Home Depot flooring visualizer to view various flooring options in your own space.

Dusk Cherry Vinyl Plank Flooring

Dusk Cherry Vinyl Plank Flooring

A beautiful and durable flooring product that is perfect for families at home or businesses upgrading their offices. A product that offers exceptional performance at an affordable price.

Fresh Oak Vinyl Plank Flooring

Fresh Oak Vinyl Plank Flooring

100% waterproof LifeProof Rigid Core luxury vinyl flooring that’s easy to install. Once it’s laid, you’ll love that it’s quiet and comfortable underfoot thanks to the pre-attached underlayment.

Wymill Hickory Click-Lock Wire Brushed

Wymill Hickory Click-Lock Wire Brushed

This light beige hickory style features a wire-brushed matte finish, and its tough, scratch-resistant coating makes it perfect for rooms of all traffic levels.

Hayes Mill Oak Click-Lock Wire Brushed

Hayes Mill Oak Click-Lock Wire Brushed

If you're looking for a slightly darker style, Home Depot’s medium brown oak with a wire-brushed matte finish might be just what you need. Its user-friendly click-lock system makes it a breeze to install on your own.

Kensington Hickory Tongue &amp; Groove Wire Brushed

Kensington Hickory Tongue & Groove Wire Brushed

If you’re after a standout look, the Kensington extra-wide, long planks with authentic Hickory hardwood top layer deliver. Plus, they’re sustainably sourced and offer excellent value for your money.

Why we love Home Depot

Home Depot provides the complete customer experience. Not only does it sell flooring products, but it also provides a flooring visualizer so you can see it in your space before you buy. That takes all the guesswork out of the decision and guarantees the product you buy will work perfectly in your home.

The quality of The Home Depot flooring has to be seen to be believed. Thankfully, samples can be ordered for only $2.99. Before purchasing, use their flooring calculator to determine how much you’ll need for your space.

Flooring is only one small aspect of what The Home Depot offers. With affordable products to spruce up your home or upgrade tech, there's only one place to look. If that wasn’t enough, they also price match against other retailers. That means you will never pay more than you have to, whether you find a lower price online or in-store.

To hear about exclusive coupons and promo codes, subscribe to The Home Depot newsletter. To do so, enter your email address on the website, and the rest will be handled for you.

