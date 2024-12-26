Not a typo! The iPhone 16 Pro Max is just 1 cent right now in Amazon's after Christmas sale

The iPhone 16 Pro for 1 cent was one of the best Cyber Monday deals, but this after Christmas deal is even better.

Right now you can get the bigger iPhone 16 Pro Max with 1TB of storage for just 1 cent at Amazon when you sign up for a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan. Specifically, you'll get Boost's $65/month Infinite Access plan, and Boost tacks on another $5.55 each month for the 256GB model.

Normally, this phone goes for $1,599 with 1TB so I would scoop up this deal before it sells out.

As you'll see in my iPhone 16 Pro Max review, I gave this phone 4.5/5 stars. You get a larger 6.9-inch display, super long battery life of over 17.5 hours in our testing and a much improved Siri that comes with Apple Intelligence.

My favorite Apple Intelligence features so far include Writing Tools, creating Genmoji and the ChatGPT integration in Siri, which makes the assistant a lot more versatile.

Other iPhone 16 Pro Max highlights include a handy Camera Control feature for quickly snapping photos and taking advantage of a new Visual Intelligence feature that lets you search stuff just by pointing your camera at it. It's like Google Lens but for the iPhone.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max also has a cool new Audio Mix feature that helps remove background noise. Just don't expect the best audio quality with voices.

Overall, this after Christmas deal is too good to pass up. But for more sales check out our roundup of the best Amazon after-Christmas deals right now.