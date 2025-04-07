Not a typo! A full Cobra golf set is only $599 with this ridiculous deal

Are you or someone you know thinking about starting golf? It's a dangerous road to travel if you like keeping money in your wallet, that's for sure.

But there's a way you can start golfing without spending quite as much, as PGA Tour Superstore currently has a 13-piece Fly-XL set from Cobra on sale for $599 — a massive 33% discount. Imagine all the extra tee times or lessons you can book with $300 in your pocket!

Cobra FLY-XL 13-piece golf set with bag: was $899 now $599 at PGA TOUR Superstore Many beginner golf sets are from brands no one wants to use on the course, and they're generally too cheap to be made with decent materials. This Cobra set isn't one of those. It has 12 clubs — driver, two woods, two hybrids, 6-9 irons, two wedges and a putter — and even a nice 14-way golf bag to carry them all.

This deal is excellent. Saving $300 is no small chunk of cash, especially when considering the other costs to get into golf like tee times, range balls, lessons, and everything else. And they're not cheap, junky clubs like some entry-level sets.

Everyone knows what's going on when you show up with some beginner club brands that only make beginner clubs. When you have Cobra, a brand that makes everything from affordable clubs to top-of-the-line models, most players won't know you're using a slightly cheaper set.

This particular set is only available right-handed in regular flex, but for the average adult male golfer, that's right in the sweet spot. Players who swing extra slowly might want a senior flex, but most beginners will do well with a regular flex. And the graphite shafts on the clubs give them a more premium feel that's ideal for slightly slower swing speeds.

(Image credit: Cobra)

The bag isn't just a tacked-on part of the package, either. It's a cart bag with a 14-way top (room for one extra club if you want to add another wedge down the road), a velour valuables pocket, and seven zippered compartments to keep balls, tees and other golf accessories.

The complete set carries a 4.9 rating from PGA Tour Superstore buyers, so everyone who has purchased these clubs has loved them. They'll get you through your first couple of golf seasons, and then it'll be up to you to decide if you want to upgrade or keep using them (the Cobra quality means they'll last, letting you resell them or keep grinding with them for a long time).