North Face Black Friday deals are live — 9 sales I'd get on jackets, coats and hoodies from $32
The North Face brings major Black Friday savings
Just as winter starts to show its teeth, The North Face's Black Friday deals arrive with perfect timing. The brand has earned its reputation by combining serious weather protection with wearability — and now we're seeing significant price cuts on some of their most popular styles.
These deals offer genuine value on proper performance pieces. We're seeing savings on top sellers like the Willow Stretch Jacket and the Kikash windbreaker. Whether you need serious wind protection or versatile layering pieces, these deals make North Face's trusted gear more accessible.
Here are the picks worth your attention.
This isn't just another kids' hoodie. Featuring designs inspired by North Face athletes, it combines inspiration with practicality. Made with Climate Conscious Cotton, it's both durable enough for playground adventures and lazy days at home.
This pullover proves wind protection doesn't need to be complicated. The WindWall fabric blocks chilly gusts while maintaining breathability, and the relaxed fit with kangaroo pocket makes it perfect for everything from morning walks to weekend adventures.
The Willow Stretch Jacket is a practical jacket that moves with you. The stretchy material handles light rain and wind, making it useful for unpredictable weather. Easy to layer or tie around your waist when the sun comes out — the kind of jacket that's great for everyday use.
Here's a workout hoodie that keeps you dry when things heat up. The DotKnit fabric helps sweat evaporate quickly, while the underarm design lets you move freely. When it's worn out, you can recycle it through North Face.
The Willow Stretch Jacket is a popular choice that combines movement with protection. The stretchy WindWall fabric keeps wind and light rain out without restricting motion. Good for anything from commuting to weekend hikes, and won't overheat during active use.
The Valley Twill Utility Shacket is a comfortable mix between a shirt and jacket. The organic cotton feels softer than typical work shirts but still holds up outdoors. Roomy enough for layers underneath — handy for the changing seasons.
Named after a Peruvian peak, this jacket means business when the wind picks up. The durable nylon construction blocks gusty conditions while reflective details add safety for dawn or dusk adventures. Zipped pockets keep essentials secure, while the elastic hem prevents unwanted drafts.
The Kikash Wind Jacket is built for those days when the wind won't quit. The durable nylon fabric shrugs off mountain gusts while keeping you mobile, and reflective details add crucial visibility for early starts or late finishes. The secure zip pockets and snug elastic hem make it a reliable companion for unpredictable conditions.
The Valley Twill Utility Coat is the perfect bridge between style and function. This organic cotton twill coat nails shoulder-season layering with its relaxed fit and timeless plaid design. The recycled polyester lining adds warmth without bulk, making it ideal for those tricky sweater-weather days.
