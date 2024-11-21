North Face Black Friday deals are live — 9 sales I'd get on jackets, coats and hoodies from $32

Just as winter starts to show its teeth, The North Face's Black Friday deals arrive with perfect timing. The brand has earned its reputation by combining serious weather protection with wearability — and now we're seeing significant price cuts on some of their most popular styles.

These deals offer genuine value on proper performance pieces. We're seeing savings on top sellers like the Willow Stretch Jacket and the Kikash windbreaker. Whether you need serious wind protection or versatile layering pieces, these deals make North Face's trusted gear more accessible.

Here are the picks worth your attention.

North Face deals

The North Face Women's Easy Wind Pullover: was $100 now $70 This pullover proves wind protection doesn't need to be complicated. The WindWall fabric blocks chilly gusts while maintaining breathability, and the relaxed fit with kangaroo pocket makes it perfect for everything from morning walks to weekend adventures.

The North Face Men's Willow Stretch Jacket: was $110 now $77 The Willow Stretch Jacket is a practical jacket that moves with you. The stretchy material handles light rain and wind, making it useful for unpredictable weather. Easy to layer or tie around your waist when the sun comes out — the kind of jacket that's great for everyday use.

The North Face Women's Willow Stretch Jacket: was $130 now $91 The Willow Stretch Jacket is a popular choice that combines movement with protection. The stretchy WindWall fabric keeps wind and light rain out without restricting motion. Good for anything from commuting to weekend hikes, and won't overheat during active use.

The North Face Men’s Valley Twill Utility Shacket: was $150 now $105 The Valley Twill Utility Shacket is a comfortable mix between a shirt and jacket. The organic cotton feels softer than typical work shirts but still holds up outdoors. Roomy enough for layers underneath — handy for the changing seasons.

The North Face Men's Kikash Wind Jacket: was $150 now $105 Named after a Peruvian peak, this jacket means business when the wind picks up. The durable nylon construction blocks gusty conditions while reflective details add safety for dawn or dusk adventures. Zipped pockets keep essentials secure, while the elastic hem prevents unwanted drafts.

The North Face Women's Kikash Wind Jacket: was $150 now $105 The Kikash Wind Jacket is built for those days when the wind won't quit. The durable nylon fabric shrugs off mountain gusts while keeping you mobile, and reflective details add crucial visibility for early starts or late finishes. The secure zip pockets and snug elastic hem make it a reliable companion for unpredictable conditions.