Naturepedic's Black Friday sale is live — save 20% off sitewide

November is an excellent time to revamp your bedroom. With so many Black Friday mattress deals currently live, it's now more affordable than ever to upgrade to a bed featured in our best mattress guide.

For example, right now Naturepedic is taking 20% off sitewide. Plus, you'll get two free pillows with your organic mattress purchase. That's one of the year's best sales we've seen from Naturepedic.

Naturepedic sale: 20% off @ Naturepedic

Naturepedic's Black Friday sale means you can pick up the entry-level Serenade at a massively reduced price. Hand-built in the USA, this organic hybrid mattress combines pressure-point-relieving latex; state-of-the-art, glueless encased coils, and (like all the beds in our best organic mattress guide) is GOTS-certified organic cotton and wool, to provide you with a bed that’s both comfortable and cooling. The Serenade contains no flame retardants, adhesives or other chemicals. If all of that doesn’t give you peace of mind, then Naturepedic’s generous 25-year warranty will. This discount cuts the price of the twin to $1,119 (was $1,399) or the queen to $1,599 (was $1,999).

If you're not familiar with Naturepedic mattresses, the first thing you'll want to consider is how you want your mattress to feel: while most of the products in the Naturepedic lineup come in a variety of comfort levels, people who are looking for extra-firmness are limited to the EOS Classic or the EOS Trilux, and those who want an extra-plush feel are restricted to the EOS Pillow Top. It’s also worth noting that the Concerto Pillow Top is only available with a Plush feel.

In terms of price, the cheapest mattress in the range — the Serenade in a twin size — currently costs $1,199 (was $1,399). Keep in mind that sales at Naturepedic aren't frequent, so this discount is definitely one to take advantage of before it comes to an end.