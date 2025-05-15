Memorial Day Event! Save up to 50% at The Home Depot

To celebrate Memorial Day, The Home Depot are running an incredible 14 days of deals, which means you can spruce up your home for less. With deals across power tools, appliances, furniture, luggage, and more, you won't have to pay full price for those home improvements you've got planned.

As one of the best home improvement stores in the US, The Home Depot is the one-stop solution for all your DIY projects. Selling everything from home decor to large kitchen appliances, The Home Depot has it all. Scroll down for some of our recommended deals that are available in the event.

If you've missed out on this event, you can head over to our dedicated The Home Depot coupon codes hub for other deals that are available right now.

Recommended deals at The Home Depot

14 Days of Deals Take advantage of super savings across a wide range of The Home Depot products. Whether it's a little extravagance or a major renovation project, you can get it all at the home improvement store to rival them all.

Up to 35% off Select Power Tools With deals on cordless drills, miter saws, multi-tools, and more, there's no better time to invest in those tools that will last a lifetime.

Up to 40% Off Select Hand Tools Spanners, hammers, pliers, and so much more are part of this deal. Bolster your toolbox with no additions or replace the tools which are looking a bit tired.

Up to 25% Off Fencing Finish off and secure your property for less with fantastic savings at The Home Depot. Choose from a variety of different options including accessories.

Up to 20% Off Select Storage & Organization Keeping all of your tools and consumables organized is a whole lot easier with specific and tailored storage. Get a bargain now and next time you're looking for something, you'll find it in no time at all.

Up to $1000 off Select Riding Mowers Show your lawn who's boss with a ride-on mower from The Home Depot. Saving up to $1000 will make sure you don't pay more than you have to.

Why we love The Home Depot

With over 2,300 stores across the US and long opening hours seven days a week, The Home Depot is there whenever you need them. Use The Home Depot store locator page on their website to find your nearest store.

We also love that The Home Depot has a Guaranteed Low Price promise, so you never pay more than you have to. In reality, it means they’ll price match against any item that you find in stock for a lower price at another retailer.

To take advantage of the retailer’s exclusive coupons and promo codes, subscribe to The Home Depot newsletter. It’s totally free, and all you have to do is enter your email address on their website.