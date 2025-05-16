Memorial Day Event! Save up to $450 off appliances at The Home Depot

With Memorial Day just around the corner, The Home Depot has launched some incredible savings on select appliances. To qualify for the maximum saving of $450, you'll need to spend more than $2996, but there are still savings to be had if you spend less.

Scroll down to find six of our top picks from the sale, but you can browse over 1200 products that are all discounted. This includes fridges, dishwashers, ovens, and more. So, whether you're refurbishing your whole kitchen or simply upgrading an individual appliance, you can save big.

If you've missed out on this event, you can head over to our dedicated The Home Depot coupon codes hub for other deals that are available right now.

Memorial Day Sale at The Home Depot

Save up to $450 on select appliances Covering a whole range of appliances, The Home Depot is the place to get top quality products at affordable prices. The more you spend, the higher the discounts: - Save $100 when you spend between $996-$1995 - Save $250 when you spend between $1996-2995 - Save $450 when you spend more than $2996

Our top picks

LG WashTower Stacked SMART Laundry Center Full-size and fully featured, with the washer on the bottom and dryer on top, this sleek single-unit LG WashTower takes up half the space, giving you room to add a sink, a folding table or whatever you like. $1,698.00 (was $2,699.00)

GE Smart 4-Door French Door Refrigerator Incorporating smart home technology and cutting-edge features, this refrigerator is built for the modern home. The sleek design and quality engineering will give your kitchen the most up-to-date look and the best innovative performance you've been looking for. $2,598.00 (Was $4,399.00)

GE 4.5 cu. ft. Top Load Washer With a large capacity you'll be able to power through laundry in less time than ever before. It's also capable of handling bulky items like a pro. $578.00 (Was $849.00)

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Stackable Front Load Washer LG delivers a powerful and intelligent cleaning performance inside a beautifully sleek design. And forget about endless sorting-AI technology uses built-in sensors to detect fabric texture and load size and then automatically selects the right settings for advanced fabric care. $798.00 (Was $1,299.00)

Shark Rocket Bagless Corded Vacuum Cleaner A corded stick vacuum that is versatile enough to cover carpet and hard-floor cleaning. It also boasts easy pet hair pickup and swivel steering. $119.99 (Was $199.99)

KitchenAid Built-in Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub With over 50 total wash jets and true self-cleaning filtration that eliminates pre-rinsing and manual filter cleaning, you'll be guaranteed a superior clean. $898.00 (Was $1,349.00)

Why we love The Home Depot

As one of the best home improvement stores in the US, The Home Depot is the one-stop solution for all your DIY projects. Selling everything from home decor to large kitchen appliances, The Home Depot has it all.

We also love that The Home Depot has a Guaranteed Low Price promise, so you never pay more than you have to. In reality, it means they’ll price match against any item that you find in stock for a lower price at another retailer.

To take advantage of the retailer’s exclusive coupons and promo codes, subscribe to The Home Depot newsletter. It’s totally free, and all you have to do is enter your email address on their website.