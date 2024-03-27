Massive TV sale at Amazon — 7 deals I'd buy now

Amazon's Big Spring Sale event is over, but don't worry if you didn't manage to score the TV you wanted. There are still plenty of great deals up for grabs on some of the best TVs we've reviewed.

If you want a big-screen TV at a relatively low price, the Roku 75-inch Plus Series 4K QLED TV is $799 at Amazon. It's one of the best budget TVs we've reviewed, and it's even better value after this discount. Note that it has sold for $749 in the past, but this is still a good deal at $200 off.

Plus, Amazon is offering a huge BOGO deal on Samsung TVs. Pre-order select 2024 Samsung TVs at Amazon and you'll get a 65-inch TU690T 4K LED TV for free. Prices start from $1,297 for the 2024 TVs included in this deal and the TU690T TV you get free is valued at $447.

Amazon TV deals — Best sales now

2024 Samsung TV sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fb%3Fnode%3D120387858011%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $1,297 @ Amazon

FREE 65" TV! Pre-order select 2024 Samsung TVs and you'll get a Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K LED TV free. This offer includes the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CY3H93S9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung S95D OLED 4K TV and the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CY3RMTYV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV, the follow-ups to two of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-tvs,review-2224.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best TVs we reviewed in 2023.

Hisense 55" U7K 4K Mini-LED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHisense-55-Inch-Mini-LED-Google-55U7K%2Fdp%2FB0C6XRRNM7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $799 now $599 @ Amazon

As one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-4k-gaming-tv,review-4837.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best gaming TVs on the block, the Hisense U7K Mini-LED is an awesome display built for high speed gaming. We hailed the U7K and its color volume, which showed itself most especially when gaming. You're getting a display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, plus Hisense's 480 Smooth Motion. Note that it sold for $549 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Price Check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6541864&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhisense-55-class-u7-series-mini-led-qled-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6541864.p%3FskuId%3D6541864&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$599 @ Best Buy

Roku 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CLFBSJLP%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/roku-plus-series-4k-qled-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6536733&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Froku-55-class-plus-series-qled-4k-smart-rokutv%2F6536733.p%3FskuId%3D6536733&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$799 @ Best Buy

LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLG-48-Inch-Class-OLED48C3PUA-Built%2Fdp%2FB0BVXK9N6X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $896 @ Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/lg-oled-c3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLG-48-Inch-Class-OLED48C3PUA-Built%2Fdp%2FB0BVXK9N6X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">42" for $896 ($353 off)

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVXJ69F4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">48" for $996 ($303 off)

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVXF72HV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">55" for $1,296 ($503 off)

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVXDPZP3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">65" for $1,596 ($603 off)

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVX61P9B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">77" for $2,296 ($1,203 off)

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVX7D41W%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">83" for $3,496 ($1,803 off)

TCL 75" Q6 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1J44WCR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $899 now $599 @ Amazon

The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/tvs/tcl-q6-qled-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review we called it a smart mid-tier pick for the price-conscious customer. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price Check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538136&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftcl-75-class-q6-q-class-4k-qled-hdr-smart-tv-with-google-tv%2F6538136.p%3FskuId%3D6538136&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$599 @ Best Buy

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BWFSFD7P%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $2,499 now $1,897 @ Amazon

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-s95c-oled-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers and everyone in between. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports and HDR10+/HLG support.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-55-class-s95c-oled-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6536967.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,899 @ Best Buy