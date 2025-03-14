Massive Steam sale offering PC games from under $1 — here's 18 must-buy titles I'd go for

Valve returns with its latest Steam Sale, and there are some steep discount on plenty of the biggest PC games going around. And yes, you'll even find some for as low as $0.99.

With big titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 getting a 75% discount, indie gems including Undertale being just $0.99 and recent popular games like Wanderstop being 10% off, the Steam Spring Sale has plenty of PC games I'll be putting in my cart.

Whether you've just swiped one of the best gaming laptops or plan on gaming on your Steam Deck OLED, it's time to save some cash (or build that backlog); these are the 17 games you'll want to pick up.

The Steam Spring Sale is live until March 20, so get buying!

Best Steam Spring Sale deals

Best Steam deals right now

Best Steam games: deals from $1 @ Steam

The latest Steam Spring Sale offers plenty of great PC titles for Steam Deck, and you'll find big discounts on plenty of games. There are a ton of “Steam Deck Verified” titles on the Steam Store going at historically low prices right now, so you can take the plunge on a variety of classics without draining your bank account.

Undertale: was $9 now $0.99 @ Steam

If you've yet to experience Undertale, now's definitely the time to do so. At first glance, it's a simple 2D RPG about a human that's found themselves in the world of monsters and tries to find a way out. But the more you play, the deeper, creepier and more bizarre it gets, and I say that in the best way possible. For under $1? It's a must-have.

Enter the Gungeon: was $14 now $1 @ Steam

The amount of hours I've put into Enter the Gungeon is ridiculous, but I wouldn't want any minute of it back. This bullet hell rouguelike has oodles of unique weapons and secrets to find, with plenty of quirky characters that'll make you chuckle. It's hard to put down, and for the price it's at right now, the value here is insane.

A Way Out: was $24 now $4 @ Steam

Fancy a couch co-op games? If you couldn't get enough of Hazelight Studios' latest Split Fiction, check out the game that kicked it all off. A Way Out is a wild ride, putting you (and a pal) in the shows of prisoners that, well, need a way out of prison. There's plenty of gameplay variety here, from sneaking around and escaping to some nice fishing, too.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: was $39 now $7 @ Steam

Not to be confused with the flawed Netflix show, The Witcher 3 is simply one of the greatest video games ever made. Thanks to its relatively ripe age, it also runs exceptionally well on Steam Deck. Playing as mythic monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, every mission you accept delivers fine acting and nailed on plot pots.

Kingdom Come Deliverance: was $29 now $7 @ Steam

With Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 making waves, if you want to see what all the fuss is about but missed the first brutal story-driven RPG, now's your chance. This is a large-scale adventure that can initially be hard to get into, but once you find your feet, you'll be hacking away at knights and avenging deaths like never before.

RoboCop Rogue City: was $49 now $9 @ Steam

This one is at the top of my list. I missed RoboCop Rogue City when it intially came out, but now that it's just $9, I'm glad I did. This is a faithful take on the '80s classic, with all the weapons, movement and gore you can expect from the super cop. This should be a fun time for anyone after a great first-person shooter, especially now that it's under $10.

Doom Eternal: was $39 now $9 @ Steam

A great advert for PC gaming as a whole, let alone Steam Deck. id Software’s first-person shooter is incredibly well-optimized on every format, and Valve’s handheld is no different. Doom Eternal is one of those PC titles you can switch on and enjoy immediately, which isn’t something to take for granted.

Deep Rock Galactic: was $29 now $9 @ Steam

A co-op first person shooter with a lot of heart, digging, strategy and grunting space dwarves. Deep Rock Galactic is an absolute blast to play with others, as there are plenty of clutch moments that will have you all shouting at your screens. Choose your dwarf class and get mining.

Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced: was $29 now $14 @ Steam

Still waiting for GTA 6? You bet GTA V will keep you occupied. There’s a reason it has sold enough copies to reach the Moon and back. Quite simply, Rockstar’s masterful open-world is one of the greatest video games of all time. Its campaign sees you taking control and switching between a trio of cons and in the process, delivering amazing set pieces centred around increasingly dangerous heists.

Hogwarts Legacy: was $59 now $14 @ Steam

If you’re a fan of the World of Wizarding, Hogwarts Legacy will keep you gripped from minute one. Far better than it has any right to be in an age of phoned-in licences, this action-adventure with RPG and sandbox elements wisely detaches itself from Daniel Radcliffe’s blockbuster silver screen saga. In doing so, it creates one of the most compelling takes on the franchise there’s ever been.

Red Dead Redemption 2: was $59 now $15 @ Steam

Rockstar’s classic cowboy open-world is peerlessly good at focusing in on the finer details. Its sweeping map is great at both drawing the eye for miles and showing off incredibly detailed flora. Red Red Redemption 2 is still stuns with its visuals to this day, but it also provides a solid 30 fps experience with the right tweaks on Steam Deck.

Wanderstop: was $24 now $22 @ Steam

This cozy game from the minds of The Stanley Parable has only just released, but its already got a discount. It's all about "change and tea," with you controlling Alta, a fallen fighter than now manages a tea shop. There's expected to be a lot of introspective here, and judging from the "very positive" score it has, it worth the trip.

Cyberpunk 2077: was $59 now $23 @ Steam

Cyberpunk 2077 was always good if you had the PC hardware that was up to delivering on its technical ambitions, but there was a time during the last console generation where it was a complete train wreck. Now we’re at a place where studio CD Projekt RED has dedicated so much time to the game, it plays amazingly, and even at a pretty stable 30 fps on Steam Deck.

Satisfactory: was $39 now $27 @ Steam

In this first-person open-word factory building game, you're tasked with creating an ever-expanding factory on an alien planet. That means creativity can soar as you build conveyer belts to your hearts content. Get planning a build a factory that suits your style (I mean, who knew building a factory would actually be fun?).

Helldivers 2: was $39 now $31 @ Steam

"How 'bout a nice cup of liber-tea?" is the line that truly got me into Helldivers 2, but of course, there's way more this absurdly silly co-op shooter offers. Expect high-stakes battles against bugs and bots as you throw yourself into the action can get obliterated by one of your teammates terribly timed orbital laser. It's hilarious, thrill-inducing fun.

Lies of P: was $59 now $35 @ Steam

Fan of Dark Souls and Bloodborne? Lies of P is a no-brainer, and it's amazing what developers Neowiz has done for the Soulslike genre. A spin on Pinnochio, it challenges players to explore its nightmarish world and vanquish horrifying enemies. Master fast-paced combat, and craft your perfect loadout, as you delve deeper into the sinister world of Krat as the puppet come to life.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $35 @ Steam

What can I say about this critically acclaimed action RPG? Only that it will take up most of your time as you explore your way through The Lands Between and its every-expanding lore and epic battles. Once you get through Elden Ring, don't forget about its Shadow of the Erdree DLC, which, believe or not, is basically the original but on hard mode.