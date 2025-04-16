Massive Reebok sale knocks up to 50% off sitewide — 9 deals I'd shop right now
Apparel and running shoes from $9
Ready to jumpstart your workout routine this month? Not only is the weather finally warming up, but there are also dozens of spring sales to help you revamp your workout wardrobe. One of my personal favorite savings events happening right now comes courtesy of Reebok.
The fitness retailer is currently knocking up to 50% off apparel and running shoes. After discount, prices start as low as $9. The sale includes everything from t-shirts and shorts to leggings and sneakers. When shopping, be sure to check all the colors to find the best deal in your size.
We don't know how long these prices will be slashed in half — so we recommend shopping the Reebok spring sale ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out the 9 best deals you can shop right now.
Quick Links
- shop all Reebok deals
- Reebok Identity Classics T-Shirt (Men's): was $25 now $9
- Reebok Workout Ready Sports Bra (Women's): was $35 now $14
- Reebok Workout Ready Shorts (Men's): was $35 now $14
- Reebok Identity Small Logo Fleece Joggers (Men's): was $50 now $24
- Reebok Lux High-Rise Leggings (Women's): was $65 now $29
- Reebok Lux High-Rise Colorblock Leggings (Women's): was $70 now $34
- Reebok DMX Comfort+ Shoes (Unisex): was $80 now $39
- Reebok Zig Dynamica 5 Shoes (Unisex): was $90 now $44
- Reebok Nano X4 Training Shoes (Unisex): was $150 now $89
Best Reebok Deals
This Reebok t-shirt makes things simple when heading to the gym or track. Made of soft cotton jersey material and available in an array of colors, this tee is sure to be your go-to all spring and summer long.
Add some style to your training session with this sports bra with a soft, V-neckline that creates a flattering look. It's breathable and features Speedwick technology that keeps you comfortable and dry as you work out.
These shorts are perfect for everything from Bulgarian split squats to HIIT sessions in the park. They're made with Reebok's Speedwick fabric, which wicks sweat away to help you stay cool and dry. A drawcord on the elastic waist lets you cinch them up when you need to.
These simple but stylish Reebok men's joggers are on sale for $24. They feature a drawstring for a customizable fit, side pockets and a small Reebok logo at one side. Made from fleece material, they're so comfy and cozy you'll want to wear them everyday.
The versatile Lux High-Rise Leggings let you seamlessly go from yoga class to running errands. They have a wide, high-rise waistband that hugs you for a secure and flattering fit. Speedwick keeps you dry on the go, whereas MOTIONFRESH eliminates odor so you can wear them confidently for a full day.
Give your workouts a pop of color with the Lux High-Rise Colorblock Leggings. They feature a wide, high-rise waistband that hugs you in for a secure and flattering fit. They're made with Nylux fabric for a soft, cotton handed feel. RBK-DRY technology helps wick away sweat, whereas RBK-FRESH helps eliminate odor so you're ready to power through even when body heat builds.
If you're looking for a comfortable walking shoe that will make you feel light on your feet, this Reebok sneaker is the way to go. DMX cushioning moves air from your heel to toe with every step, giving you a springy feel underfoot. Get walking with these breathable and lightweight kicks.
The Reebok Zig Dynamica 5 pack a sleek mesh upper that rides on a chunky zigzag midsole. It provides a snappy, energetic ride. Lightweight FuelFoam delivers the optimal balance of cushioning and support for heel-to-toe comfort.
The Reebok Nano X4 made our list of the best cross training shoes. We love their cushioned and supportive Lift and Run midsole, and the lightweight and breathable FLEXWEAVE mesh upper. They also have a TPU heel clip for stability.
Price Check: $89 @ Amazon
