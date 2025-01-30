Massive Patagonia sale starts now — 19 epic deals you can’t miss

You don't have to be an avid trail hiker or rock climber to benefit from the latest Patagonia sale. Known for its premium outdoor apparel, the company's "past-season" sale offers epic discounts on items that'll continue to provide timeless style to your wardrobe for years to come.

With almost 900 items in the Patagonia sale, it can feel a little overwhelming, so I've narrowed it down to 19 of the best deals on offer. There's a whole range of apparel and gear on offer, from the Brodeo Beanie down to $28 to the gender-inclusive Fleece Anorak Pullover for just $73, at over half off.

So, if you're venturing into the great outdoors anytime soon, these are the 19 items in the Patagonia sale I recommend buying right now starting at just $18.

Best Patagonia deals

Patagonia Merino Wool Blend Socks (Unisex): was $22 now $14 at Patagonia These aren't just any socks, they're a pair of Patagonia's Merino Wool Blend anklet socks and that means they're cushioned for comfort. But, what's it blended with? Well, nylon and spandex to make a stretchy, easy recovery, cozy sock that'll provide a warm home for your feet when out and about.

Patagonia Fleece Gaiter (Unisex): was $29 now $19 at Patagonia When the weather's cold, I love a gaiter and this one's $10 off at Patagonia. The fully recycled polyester microdenier fleece provides an ultrasoft, light, and comfortable fit. Plus, the fabric is doubled up, meaning you'll stay extra warm and if the gaiter gets wet on one side, you can turn it inside out and use the other. Genius.

Patagonia Mini Hip Pack 1L (Unisex): was $35 now $23 at Patagonia It's like Patagonia knows the exact features you want from a hip pack and they've put it into this one. Stuffable into its own pocket when you want to store it away, it features an adjustable strap and double pockets for bigger and smaller valuables. If you're after a waist fit or slung over the body, this will do both — all while sporting a trendy colorway.

Patagonia Unity Fitz Tee (Women’s): was $45 now $26 at Patagonia Patagonia makes excellent t-shirts, and while there's a load in the current sale, I'd recommend this one — not just for its discounted price, but the style, too. A relaxed, boxy tee, it boasts Patagonia's bold logo on the back, and a stylized Earth on the front alongside the words, "we're all in this together." It's 100% recycled fabric, so it stays true to its statement, as well as being a great look.

Patagonia Brodeo Beanie (Unisex): was $49 now $28 at Patagonia I love a good beanie, especially when it's 42% off. There's five colorways in the sale ranging from Phosphorous Green to Shelter Brown and they come with unique logos, too. The sunshine on this Burnished Red is eye-catching and the fit is warm and comfortable with a snug fit that Patagonia assures us will loosen with wear.

Patagonia Baggies 5” Shorts (Men’s): was $65 now $31 at Patagonia All of the Baggies 5" Shorts are currently in the Patagonia sale. However, only 7, including this Peace Patch and Utility Blue are down to less than half price. (The other 8 are $38). They're designed for the water, but the quick-drying fabric means they'll transition with ease when worn outside the water. Plus, there's even drain-and-dry mesh corners in the pockets that'll dry you off nicely.

Patagonia LS Logo Tee (Men’s): was $55 now $37 at Patagonia This soft jersey-knit tee once again follows Patagonia's brand ethos to promote the use of recycled fabrics. It's a classic look that'll go with a whole range of outfits - on the trail and off. Plus, the regular fit will keep you stylish and comfortable no matter where your next outdoor adventure takes you.

Patagonia Pile Fleece Gloves (Unisex): was $59 now $40 at Patagonia Plush, comfy, and warm — three words I love to hear when describing a pair of gloves and the Patagonia's Pile Fleece pair tick all the boxes You'd think with a thick fabric, you'd have to sacrifice movement, but there's 100% recycled polyester flat-faced, brushed-back fleece in the fingers to give you freedom to move.

Patagonia Uprisal Sweatpants (Men’s): was $89 now $61 at Patagonia Sure, sweatpants aren't exactly active outdoor apparel, but they sure are comfy. And they'll keep you warm with elasticized cuffs and waistband trapping the heat in and the cold out. They're simple to pull on and a couple of pockets mean you can wear them out and about without leaving your belongings behind.

Patagonia Midweight Zip-Neck Baselayer (Women’s): was $99 now $68 at Patagonia If you're heading outdoors, especially during the winter months, you'll need to layer up. And Patagonia has created this classic baselayer that uses a diamond-grid pattern on the back to keep the warm air in, wick moisture, and improve breathability. The slim fit means it works nicely under multiple layers while using HeiQ Mint odor control tech to make sure you're not trapping in any smells.

Patagonia Fleece Anorak Pullover (Unisex): was $149 now $73 at Patagonia Patagonia can be bright and bold, and this Fleece Anorak Pullover is the best example I've found in the sale. As a gender-inclusive style, women will want to size down from their usual and men should stick with what they know. You'll have to be quick though, this one's selling out fast.

Patagonia Point Peak Trail Pants (Women’s): was $139 now $96 at Patagonia If you're heading out on a trek or a hike, these Point Peak Trail Pants will protect you against the elements. They've got great stretch, a durable water repellent finish, and adjustable waistband and cuffs for the ultimate fit. In the Patagonia sale, they're an impressive 31% off.

Patagonia Terravia Alpine Pants (Men’s): was $149 now $103 at Patagonia Alpine pants are generally for outdoor enthusiasts and particularly those who like to head out on long rocky routes with a backpack, or find themselves spending periods of time in a climbing harness. Premium quality like this is sold at a premium price, but in the sale you can enjoy 30% off.

Patagonia Reversible Shelled Fleece Jacket (Men’s): was $199 now $118 at Patagonia A jacket with two styles — one a Houdini recycled nylon ripstop in a dark walnut color, the other a Micro D recycled polyester brushed fleece (as pictured) in a terracotta tone. So, whether you want to keep it waterproof on the outside with a fleece inside, or the other way round, you've got two looks for the price of one. Plus, it's over $80 off.

Patagonia Radalie Jacket (Women’s): was $199 now $138 at Patagonia In the colder months, a warm insulated jacket is the perfect companion when heading outdoors. This Radalie Jacket offers just that, while still boasting a flattering silhouette. There's handwarmer pockets, as well as one on the inside that zips closed to store your valuables. And it's fitted all the way down to your hips, so you can stop the cold getting in.

Patagonia Natural Blend Retro Cardigan (Unisex): was $349 now $208 at Patagonia Here's another of Patagonia's gender-inclusive styles, following the same sizing rule as the Fleece Anorak Pullover I previously recommended. This cardigan is a remake of one of the brand's most iconic pieces to celebrate Patagonia's 50th anniversary. So, for just $208 you're getting vintage Patagonia at a fraction of the usual retail price.