Massive Hoka sale has apparel and shoes from $19 — here’s the 11 deals I’d shop

Spring is right around the corner and soon enough you'll be taking your indoor runs outside. If you need to revamp your wardrobe or retire an old pair of sneakers, Hoka is having a massive sitewide sale on some of the best running shoes we've tested, as well as comfortable apparel for all conditions.

If you love competitive running, you'll love the Hoka Cielo X 2 MD on sale for $111. These lightweight running shoes are ideal for middle-distance racing between 800m and 3K. If you're after new apparel, Hoka tops are on sale from $19. The sale includes long sleeve tops, tees, and tanks. Below I've picked out my favorite Hoka deals you can get right now. Looking for more deals? Check out our guide to the best workout gear and shoes on sale at Amazon right now.

Apparel

Hoka ColdSnap Fleece Beanie: was $28 now $19 at HOKA US Windy months are coming and this beanie will keep you running through them. It has a ponytail-friendly design and provides a balance of warmth and breathability so you stay snug but not sweaty on your run.

Hoka Hip Pack 2.5L: was $58 now $44 at HOKA US You'll be amazed at how much you can squeeze into this hip pack to carry with you on the run. It's easily adjusted too, so it won't bounce around when full, and there are two colors available in the sale.

Hoka Half Zip Top (Women's): was $88 now $69 at HOKA US This Hoka half-zip top is now on sale for $69. It's a breathable layer with a fleecy lining to keep you snug, and works as a top you wear by itself or underneath a jacket on really cold days.

Sneakers

Hoka Ora Recovery Mule: was $80 now $59 at HOKA US They may look a tad alien, but these recovery shoes can help ventilate your feet and recover them for your next hike or run. They feature a cushioned EVA midsole and breathable vents. They're available in a variety of colors, too.

Hoka Mach 6: was $140 now $111 at HOKA US The Hoka Mach 6 is built for speed, making it a great choice for runners who want a lightweight, responsive shoe that helps them push the pace. Its energetic cushioning provides a springy feel underfoot, while the breathable upper keeps your feet cool and comfortable during fast runs. This is the men's deal but you can view the women's version here.