Massive Hoka sale has apparel and shoes from $19 — here’s the 11 deals I’d shop
Give your workout wardrobe a spring makeover
Spring is right around the corner and soon enough you'll be taking your indoor runs outside. If you need to revamp your wardrobe or retire an old pair of sneakers, Hoka is having a massive sitewide sale on some of the best running shoes we've tested, as well as comfortable apparel for all conditions.
If you love competitive running, you'll love the Hoka Cielo X 2 MD on sale for $111. These lightweight running shoes are ideal for middle-distance racing between 800m and 3K. If you're after new apparel, Hoka tops are on sale from $19. The sale includes long sleeve tops, tees, and tanks. Below I've picked out my favorite Hoka deals you can get right now. Looking for more deals? Check out our guide to the best workout gear and shoes on sale at Amazon right now.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Hoka sale
- ColdSnap Fleece Beanie: was $28 now $19
- Hoka Sunrise Gpx LS Tee: was $46 now $29
- Hoka Essential LS Tee: was $62 now $49
- Crescendo MD Sneakers: was $80 now $55
- Ora Recovery Mule: was $80 now $59
- Half Zip: was $88 now $69
- Mach 6 Sneakers: was $140 now $111
- Cielo X 2 MD Sneakers: was $160 now $111
- Speedgoat 6: was $155 now $123
Apparel
Windy months are coming and this beanie will keep you running through them. It has a ponytail-friendly design and provides a balance of warmth and breathability so you stay snug but not sweaty on your run.
This nifty all gender long-sleeve tee is made from 100% cotton for a soft touch, and is ideal for time indoors or hiking to an actual sunset.
You'll be amazed at how much you can squeeze into this hip pack to carry with you on the run. It's easily adjusted too, so it won't bounce around when full, and there are two colors available in the sale.
This comfortable long-sleeve shirt is ideal for active wearers, with moisture management built in that helps prevent sweat buildup. It's nicely fitted, too.
This Hoka half-zip top is now on sale for $69. It's a breathable layer with a fleecy lining to keep you snug, and works as a top you wear by itself or underneath a jacket on really cold days.
Both the women's and men's Outseeker Down Jacket are reduced by over $100, and $154 is a steal for a lightweight down jacket like this. It packs into an internal pocket and is great for hiking and lifestyle use.
Sneakers
If you're looking to compete on the track, this beginner-friendly shoe is a great investment. Equipped with a 6-pin spike plate, comfortable midsole foam, and a single-layer mesh upper, you'll have a speedy competitive edge.
They may look a tad alien, but these recovery shoes can help ventilate your feet and recover them for your next hike or run. They feature a cushioned EVA midsole and breathable vents. They're available in a variety of colors, too.
The Hoka Mach 6 is built for speed, making it a great choice for runners who want a lightweight, responsive shoe that helps them push the pace. Its energetic cushioning provides a springy feel underfoot, while the breathable upper keeps your feet cool and comfortable during fast runs. This is the men's deal but you can view the women's version here.
This shoe is perfect for those who already know they love competitive running and want to up their game. With a freshly designed upper and a stiffer spike plate, these lightweight running shoes are ideal for middle-distance racing between 800m and 3K.
The Hoka Speedgoat 6 is a trail running shoe designed to keep you comfortable and steady on rough terrain. It has extra cushioning to absorb impact and grippy soles to help prevent slipping.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
