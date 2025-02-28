Huge Amazon running gear sale is live — 15 deals I’d shop on Brooks, New Balance, Saucony and more

There are always a lot of great running deals available at Amazon, but it's not always easy to pick out the best discounts in the sale, so let me do the hard work for you.

I've been testing the best running shoes and apparel for many years and I've scoured Amazon to find discounts on shoes that I have tested and recommend, along with sales on other kit worth your consideration.

If you're looking for some headphones to use on the run, there's also a big sale on Beats, Amazon and Bose on Amazon right now.

Running Apparel Deals

Saucony Rundry Socks: was $15 now $12 at Amazon You can really never have too many running socks, and if you're going through yours quickly then this eight-pack is worth snapping up for just $12. The Rundry socks are designed to offer comfort over runs of any length, and the pack contains a range of colors.

Buff CoolNet UV Neck Gaiter: was $24 now $18 at Amazon Just like with running socks, you can never have too many Buffs, especially when they're reduced and especially when they're special editions showing landscapes from national parks. The Yosemite Buff has the biggest discount in the sale, but I'd argue the Glacier National Park Buff has the nicest design.

Under Armour Tech SS V Neck: was $25 now $18 at Amazon You can use this lightweight technical tee in the gym as well as for running. It wicks sweat to keep you cool and dry during your workouts, and there's still a wide range of sizes of the black tee available in the sale.

Adidas Own The Run Tee: was $35 now $19 at Amazon Don't just run the run, own it with this lightweight tee from Adidas. The white tee is discount in various sizes, though the amount you save varies from size to size, with the biggest saving being on the L, XL and XXL shirts.

Nathan Running Belt: was $25 now $21 at Amazon This adjustable running belt is a comfortable way to carry your phone or other essentials with you on the run. It has reflective details to make you more visible on night runs, and the pocket is large enough to take almost any phone and hold it against your waist so it doesn't bounce when you run.

Stance Run Light Crew Socks: was $54 now $36 at Amazon I've been wearing Stance socks for many years, and had several pairs that have lasted me almost a decade of running, that's how durable they are. This three-pack of socks will set you back $36 even in the sale, but that's still good value given the quality and durability of the socks you're getting.

Running Shoe Deals

New Balance FuelCell Propel v5: was $119 now $79 at Amazon The lightweight New Balance FuelCell Propel v5 is offers great value at full price and I'm surprised to see it reduced this much as it's still quite a new shoe. Only the men's shoe is selling at this price, but a wide range of sizes of the white color are available in the deal.

Brooks Ghost Max: was $150 now $89 at Amazon The Brooks Ghost Max is a comfortable cushioned running shoe with a rockered design that creates a smooth transition from heel to toe. I've tested the Ghost Max 2 and it's a small upgrade, but getting the original Ghost Max at this discount is definitely the savvier buy.

Saucony Triumph 21: was $160 now $95 at Amazon I've tested the Saucony Triumph 21 and Triumph 22 and I consider the older shoe to be better for most runners, with a more versatile and lively ride. That means you can grab this deal on the Triumph 21 without any worries that you're missing out by not opting for the latest version of the shoe.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 26: was $160 now $109 at Amazon The Asics Gel-Nimbus is a very popular cushioned shoe that gets updated every year, which means there are usually deals to consider on the older model. This big saving on the women's and men's Gel-Nimbus 26 makes it better value than the newer Gel-Nimbus 27, especially as I didn't notice many upgrades with the latest model when I tested it.