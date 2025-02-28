Huge Amazon running gear sale is live — 15 deals I’d shop on Brooks, New Balance, Saucony and more
Big discounts on running shoes and apparel
There are always a lot of great running deals available at Amazon, but it's not always easy to pick out the best discounts in the sale, so let me do the hard work for you.
I've been testing the best running shoes and apparel for many years and I've scoured Amazon to find discounts on shoes that I have tested and recommend, along with sales on other kit worth your consideration.
If you're looking for some headphones to use on the run, there's also a big sale on Beats, Amazon and Bose on Amazon right now.
Quick Links
- Saucony Rundry Socks (8-Pack): was $15 now $12 @ Amazon
- BUFF CoolNet UV Neck Gaiter: was $24 now $18 @ Amazon
- Under Armour Tech SS V Neck (women’s): was $25 now $18 @ Amazon
- Adidas Own The Run Tee (men's): was $35 now $19 @ Amazon
- Nathan Running Belt: was $25 now $21 @ Amazon
- Stance Run Light Crew Socks: was $55 now $36 @ Amazon
- Saucony Endorphin Edge: was $200 now $69 @ Amazon
- New Balance Fuelcell Propel v5 (men’s): was $119 now $79 @ Amazon
- Saucony Ride 17 (women’s): was $140 now $79 @ Amazon
- Brooks Ghost Max (men’s): was $150 now $89 @ Amazon
- Saucony Triumph 21 (women's): was $160 now $95 @ Amazon
- Brooks Adrenaline 23 (women's): was $150 now $99 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Nimbus 26 (women’s): was $159 now $109 @ Amazon
- Brooks Glycerin 21 (men’s): was $159 now $109 @ Amazon
- Asics Novablast 4 (women’s): was $140 now $109 @ Amazon
Running Apparel Deals
You can really never have too many running socks, and if you're going through yours quickly then this eight-pack is worth snapping up for just $12. The Rundry socks are designed to offer comfort over runs of any length, and the pack contains a range of colors.
Just like with running socks, you can never have too many Buffs, especially when they're reduced and especially when they're special editions showing landscapes from national parks. The Yosemite Buff has the biggest discount in the sale, but I'd argue the Glacier National Park Buff has the nicest design.
You can use this lightweight technical tee in the gym as well as for running. It wicks sweat to keep you cool and dry during your workouts, and there's still a wide range of sizes of the black tee available in the sale.
Don't just run the run, own it with this lightweight tee from Adidas. The white tee is discount in various sizes, though the amount you save varies from size to size, with the biggest saving being on the L, XL and XXL shirts.
This adjustable running belt is a comfortable way to carry your phone or other essentials with you on the run. It has reflective details to make you more visible on night runs, and the pocket is large enough to take almost any phone and hold it against your waist so it doesn't bounce when you run.
I've been wearing Stance socks for many years, and had several pairs that have lasted me almost a decade of running, that's how durable they are. This three-pack of socks will set you back $36 even in the sale, but that's still good value given the quality and durability of the socks you're getting.
Running Shoe Deals
This monster discount lets you pick up the Endorphin Edge carbon plate trail-running shoe for just $69. If you have fast runs and trail races lined up, this is a fantastic option, with a bouncy, comfortable midsole and an outsole that grips well on a wide variety of terrain. The women's shoe is reduced to $78, with lots of sizes and colors available.
The lightweight New Balance FuelCell Propel v5 is offers great value at full price and I'm surprised to see it reduced this much as it's still quite a new shoe. Only the men's shoe is selling at this price, but a wide range of sizes of the white color are available in the deal.
The Saucony Ride 17 is one of our favorite running shoes and still worth considering at this educed price even now the Ride 18 has been launched. Both the women's and men's Ride 17 are reduced to $79 at Amazon right now.
The Brooks Ghost Max is a comfortable cushioned running shoe with a rockered design that creates a smooth transition from heel to toe. I've tested the Ghost Max 2 and it's a small upgrade, but getting the original Ghost Max at this discount is definitely the savvier buy.
I've tested the Saucony Triumph 21 and Triumph 22 and I consider the older shoe to be better for most runners, with a more versatile and lively ride. That means you can grab this deal on the Triumph 21 without any worries that you're missing out by not opting for the latest version of the shoe.
Both the women's and men's Adrenaline 23 are reduced to under $100 in the Amazon sale, and $99 is a great price for the popular stability shoe, which offers a high level of support and cushioning to runners of all levels.
The Asics Gel-Nimbus is a very popular cushioned shoe that gets updated every year, which means there are usually deals to consider on the older model. This big saving on the women's and men's Gel-Nimbus 26 makes it better value than the newer Gel-Nimbus 27, especially as I didn't notice many upgrades with the latest model when I tested it.
Both the men's and women's Glycerin 21 are reduced by $51 at Amazon right now, and that saving is hard to pass up even if the newer Brooks Glycerin 22 is a small upgrade. It's a highly-comfortable daily trainer that will suit both new and experienced runners.
The Novablast 4 is a versatile daily trainer that's cushioned enough for easy and long runs but has some bounce for faster efforts too. The Novablast 5 recently launched leading to this discount on the women's and men's Novablast 4 ,with a range of sizes available.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
