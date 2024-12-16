Walmart 'Holiday Savings' event is live — here's 21 last-minute deals I'd buy on AirPods, Crocs, OLED TVs and more
Get these Holiday Savings at Walmart before they're gone!
Walmart's Holiday Savings event is here! This sale has a bunch of deals on must-have gifts, appliances, TVs and everything in between. There's not much time left to get your holiday shopping done, so don't wait to score these discounts.
If you're traveling for the holidays, a good pair of headphones is a must. Right now you can get the Sonos Ace for $349 at Walmart ($100 off.) We love these headphones for their incredible sound quality and excellent active noise canceling performance. Plus, the LG 55" B3 4K OLED TV is on sale for $798 at Walmart ($400 off.) This is a super-cheap price for an OLED TV in this size.
Keep scrolling to see the Walmart deals I'd add to my cart. For more, see our Walmart promo codes guide, and see the Nintendo Switch game deals I'd buy from $19.
Quick Links
- shop holiday savings at Walmart
- Shark & Ninja appliances: up to 40% off
- Crocs sale: deals from $15
- Roku LE HD: was $19 now $15
- LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Flatbed Truck with Helicopter: was $19 now $15
- Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $49 now $44
- Smart TVs: deals from $88
- Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $289 now $189
- KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: was $299 now $249
- AirPods Max: was $549 now $399
- Lenovo LOQ 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $599
- LG 55" B3 4K OLED TV: was $1,198 now $798
My favorite deals
Shark & Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart
Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $39. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $59 (pictured, was $74).
Crocs sale: deals from $15 @ Walmart
Right now Walmart has various Crocs for men, women, and children on sale from $15. The sale includes classic Croc clogs, boots, and even Croc sneakers for $29. It's one of the biggest Crocs sales I've seen this year from Walmart.
This Walmart-exclusive streaming device won't get you streaming TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, but it won't break the bank either. Whether you need a stocking stuffer or a cheap way to upgrade a Full HD TV, this Roku device is a solid option.
This is one of the coolest Lego sets around, as the bricks can be used to build a truck, plane, helicopter, cars and more. Plus, it's now on sale for just $15.
The cupholder friendly Simple Modern tumbler features a tapered shape and is made from premium 18/8 stainless steel. Designed to keep drinks hot or cold, it comes in a choice of four different colors. The vacuum sealed area is coated in copper for additional insulation and an ergonomic handle makes it easy to use on-the-go.
This 2-in-1 styling tool combines a hair dryer and round brush, featuring three heat settings, ceramic coating for heat protection, and ionic technology for frizz control. The oval design with mixed bristles detangles while styling, creating volume at roots and smooth ends in one pass.
This Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.
Price check: $49 @ Amazon
You can't beat a good pizza, and this gadget makes it easier to cook them from home. You get control over the top and bottom heating so you can have your pizza crispy or a little softer, and it can cook a pizza in less than six minutes.
This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.
The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution.
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a comprehensive fitness tracker that comes in at an affordable price. In our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, we loved this device's gorgeous AMOLED display, access to multitude of sports apps and its advanced health stats like sleep and stress coaching.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon
The Hisense U6H is an affordable TV that offers top level performance. In our Hisense U6H review, we called it a stellar value and a budget TV that exceeds expectations. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, full array local dimming and built-in Google Assistant support/Alexa compatibility. Just note the newer Hisense U6N is now available.
This iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is available in either black or white, with a 4.5-quart brushed stainless steel bowl. The mixer comes with a flat beater, dough hook and wire whisk and is a perfect entry point stand mixer for bakers.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon
The GoPro Hero13 Black is one of the best action cameras you can buy right now, thanks to its 5.3K/60p video, buttery smooth stabilization and classic GoPro ruggedness. It also brings new features to the Hero Black line, including magnetic mounting and interchangeable lenses.
Price check: $299 @ Amazon
The Sonos Ace headphones are a spectacular noise-canceling option, packed with premium features. We loved them in our Sonos Ace review, especially their excellent sound and intuitive control options. Plus, their Spatial Audio tuning is some of the best you'll find in a pair of headphones, period.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon
Save $150! The AirPods Max top Apple's headphones lineup. You get intuitive controls, a very comfortable fit, excellent noise canceling and studio quality sound. They earned a 4 star rating in our AirPods Max review, with the only slight issue being the 20 hour battery life.
This gaming laptop's RTX 3050 GPU has enough grunt to handle most modern games at a solid 30 fps (or higher) at its native 1080p resolution. The 144Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a Core i5-12450H processor round off this entry-level gaming laptop nicely.
Best value! The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs. Just note that the newer LG B4 OLED is now available.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
In our Roku Pro Series review, we said this is a fantastic choice for those wanting excellent performance and simplicity. Released this year, it delivers vibrant visuals, enhanced brightness and Roku's intuitive platform. Offering a premium experience at a lower cost, it’s definitely a deal worth grabbing.
A nice gaming PC can be the difference between a fun gaming session and a bad time. This one from iBUYPOWER is currently $600 off, and it comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The liquid cooling will keep the desktop running smoothly when the gaming sessions go long.
This is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.