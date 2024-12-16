Walmart 'Holiday Savings' event is live — here's 21 last-minute deals I'd buy on AirPods, Crocs, OLED TVs and more

Walmart's Holiday Savings event is here! This sale has a bunch of deals on must-have gifts, appliances, TVs and everything in between. There's not much time left to get your holiday shopping done, so don't wait to score these discounts.

If you're traveling for the holidays, a good pair of headphones is a must. Right now you can get the Sonos Ace for $349 at Walmart ($100 off.) We love these headphones for their incredible sound quality and excellent active noise canceling performance. Plus, the LG 55" B3 4K OLED TV is on sale for $798 at Walmart ($400 off.) This is a super-cheap price for an OLED TV in this size.

My favorite deals

Shark & Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $39. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $59 (pictured, was $74).

Crocs sale: deals from $15 @ Walmart

Right now Walmart has various Crocs for men, women, and children on sale from $15. The sale includes classic Croc clogs, boots, and even Croc sneakers for $29. It's one of the biggest Crocs sales I've seen this year from Walmart.

Roku LE HD: was $19 now $15 at Walmart This Walmart-exclusive streaming device won't get you streaming TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, but it won't break the bank either. Whether you need a stocking stuffer or a cheap way to upgrade a Full HD TV, this Roku device is a solid option.

Simple Modern 30 fl oz Insulated Stainless Steel Trek Tumbler: was $24 now $19 at Walmart The cupholder friendly Simple Modern tumbler features a tapered shape and is made from premium 18/8 stainless steel. Designed to keep drinks hot or cold, it comes in a choice of four different colors. The vacuum sealed area is coated in copper for additional insulation and an ergonomic handle makes it easy to use on-the-go.

Revlon One Step Dryer Volumizer : was $48 now $30 at Walmart This 2-in-1 styling tool combines a hair dryer and round brush, featuring three heat settings, ceramic coating for heat protection, and ionic technology for frizz control. The oval design with mixed bristles detangles while styling, creating volume at roots and smooth ends in one pass.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59 now $44 at Walmart This Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.

Price check: $49 @ Amazon

Piezano Pizza Maker: was $135 now $94 at Walmart You can't beat a good pizza, and this gadget makes it easier to cook them from home. You get control over the top and bottom heating so you can have your pizza crispy or a little softer, and it can cook a pizza in less than six minutes.

TCL 43" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $278 now $178 at Walmart The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution.

Hisense 50" U6H 4K TV: was $328 now $218 at Walmart The Hisense U6H is an affordable TV that offers top level performance. In our Hisense U6H review, we called it a stellar value and a budget TV that exceeds expectations. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, full array local dimming and built-in Google Assistant support/Alexa compatibility. Just note the newer Hisense U6N is now available.

Lowest price! Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 at Walmart Save $150! The AirPods Max top Apple's headphones lineup. You get intuitive controls, a very comfortable fit, excellent noise canceling and studio quality sound. They earned a 4 star rating in our AirPods Max review, with the only slight issue being the 20 hour battery life.

Lenovo LOQ 15 Laptop: was $1,199 now $599 at Walmart This gaming laptop's RTX 3050 GPU has enough grunt to handle most modern games at a solid 30 fps (or higher) at its native 1080p resolution. The 144Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a Core i5-12450H processor round off this entry-level gaming laptop nicely.

iBuyPower Gaming Desktop: was $1,599 now $999 at Walmart A nice gaming PC can be the difference between a fun gaming session and a bad time. This one from iBUYPOWER is currently $600 off, and it comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The liquid cooling will keep the desktop running smoothly when the gaming sessions go long.