Massive Best Buy sale is now live — here's the 15 deals I recommend now

Although Best Buy's flash sale has come to an end, a new month is here and the retailer has unveiled a fresh batch of deals. Some of the retailer's new deals include steep discounts on some of our favorite devices, including MacBooks, air fryers, and laptops.

Although April can be a slow month for sales, below I've rounded up 15 of the best deals you can get right now at Best Buy. The sale that strikes me the most is the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 on sale for $999. I purchased this Mac last year and even the base config makes for a beast of a machine. This is the cheapest it's ever been and a budget-friendly alternative to the pricier M3 MacBook Air. For more savings, check out this massive sale on Bose devices at Amazon.

Best Buy sale — Top deals now

JBL Clip 3: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6213287&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fjbl-clip-3-portable-bluetooth-speaker-black%2F6213287.p%3FskuId%3D6213287&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy

IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive total submersion during a pool party. The JBL Clip 3 also packs strong audio and a lengthy battery life. Note: Amazon has it for $1 less.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07Q3SXPFY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$38 @ Amazon

Bella Pro Series 6 Quart Air Fryer: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6507324&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbella-pro-series-6-qt-digital-air-fryer-with-window-black%2F6507324.p%3FskuId%3D6507324&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $109 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Bella Pro Air Fryer comes with a 6-quart capacity, which is ideal for a small family. In addition, it has seveb built-in cooking options that include air frying, baking roasting, broiling, and more. Its digital display makes it easy to use and there's an interior light that lets you check in on your meal without losing heat.

Celestron EclipSmart Solar Binoculars: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=5869206&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fcelestron-eclipsmart-10x42-porro-solar-binoculars-black%2F5869206.p%3FskuId%3D5869206&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $87 now $69 @ Best Buy

A solar eclipse will be viewable from select parts of the country on April 8. If you want to see the action up close, these binoculars are a must. They feature filters (built into

the lenses) that conform to the ISO 12312-2:2015(E) international safety standard for safe viewing of the sun. The full-size binoculars offer 10x magnification.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=4901809&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-10-2-inch-ipad-9th-generation-with-wi-fi-64gb-space-gray%2F4901809.p%3FskuId%3D4901809&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

We know that new iPads are due this spring, but the truth is that the 10.2-inch iPad is still an excellent tablet for most people. It features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ipad-2021" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now. Note: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09G91TLNJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">The 256GB model is on sale for $379 ($100 off at Amazon).

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09G9CJM1Z%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$249 @ Amazon | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-ipad-10-2-inch-wi-fi-64gb-2021-9th-generation-space-gray%2F-%2FA-54184187" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$329 @ Target

Galaxy Watch 6: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6546704&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-watch6-aluminum-smartwatch-40mm-bt-graphite%2F6546704.p%3FskuId%3D6546704&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm models. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-watch-6" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Galaxy Watch 6 review, we said it's the most polished Samsung smartwatch yet with substantial upgrades like a brighter display, comprehensive sleep tracking features, and a slimmer design. Best Buy is knocking $50 off, which is one of the best Galaxy Watch 6 deals right now.

Toshiba 65" 4K Fire TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6532123&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftoshiba-65-class-c350-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-fire-tv%2F6532123.p%3FskuId%3D6532123&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $529 now $379 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/toshiba-c350-fire-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FToshiba-All-New-55-inch-Class-55C350LU%2Fdp%2FB0BTTTWHBW%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon

GoPro Max 360: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6458602&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgopro-max-360-action-camera-black%2F6458602.p%3FskuId%3D6458602&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

We named the GoPro Max 360 one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-360-cameras,review-3737.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best 360 cameras we've tested. It's designed for immersive 360 view footage in 6K, although it can also shoot traditional footage too. You don't get the same level of ruggedness as a standard GoPro Hero camera, but this is an action camera designed for a very specific purpose.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoPro-MAX-Waterproof-Traditional-Stabilization%2Fdp%2FB092RJZ7N8%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$399 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6494238&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-tab-s8-ultra-14-6-128gb-wi-fi-with-s-pen-graphite%2F6494238.p%3FskuId%3D6494238&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,099 now $699 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a powerful tablet with a gorgeous 14.6-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-tab-s8-ultra-review-this-is-big" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra review, we called it Samsung's most impressive slate yet. If you need the biggest Android tablet possible for the lowest price, you can't do much better than this deal.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09WQM6H4N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?modelCode=SM-X900NZAAXAR&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftablets%2Fgalaxy-tab-s8%2Fbuy%2F%3FmodelCode%3DSM-X900NZAAXAR&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$919 @ Samsung

Apple iMac M1 (7-Core GPU): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6450918&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fimac-24-with-retina-4-5k-display-all-in-one-apple-m1-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-pink%2F6450918.p%3FskuId%3D6450918&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,249 now $799 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the iMac M1 (with 7-core GPU) on sale. It features Apple's M1 CPU, a 24-inch 4.5K screen, 7-core GPU, 1080p FaceTime camera, and 256GB SSD. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-imac-24-inch-review-beauty-and-brawn-in-one-slim-package" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">iMac 2021 review, we said it delivers speed, beauty, and great sound in a slim new design. Note: Other colors are on sale from $849.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0932FPBV8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon

13" Surface Laptop 5: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6517663&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-laptop-5-13-5-touch-screen-intel-evo-platform-core-i5-with-8gb-memory-512gb-ssd-latest-model-black-metal%2F6517663.p%3FskuId%3D6517663&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $799 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a dependable productivity machine. Its spacious keyboard and tall screen are great for getting work done and the fact that Microsoft improved the brightness makes it slightly more usable outdoors. The newly-added Thunderbolt 4 support is also welcome. This config on sale packs a 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 PixelSense LCD, Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMicrosoft-Surface-Lightweight-Processor-Multi-Tasking%2Fdp%2FB0B8QMLVSD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$799 @ Amazon

Dell G15 w/ RTX 4060: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6573743&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fdell-g15-15-6-gaming-laptop-amd-ryzen-7-7840hs-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4060-16gb-memory-512gb-ssd-dark-shadow-gray%2F6573743.p%3FskuId%3D6573743&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,149 now $849 @ Best Buy

This G15 has everything a casual gamer could want. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 165Hz display, Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 4060 GPU. It also sports four heat pipes and two improved fans with ultra-thin blades that help increase airflow for those long gaming sessions.

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6534606&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-15-laptop-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-midnight%2F6534606.p%3FskuId%3D6534606&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-15-inch-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life and sleek design. Just note that the newer <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/macbooks/apple-macbook-air-15-inch-m3-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">15-inch MacBook Air M3 is now available.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C7686169%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1770934-REG/apple_mqkp3ll_a_15_macbook_air_space.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$999 @ B&H

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6537949&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-55-class-b3-series-oled-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6537949.p%3FskuId%3D6537949&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $1,699 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/lg-b3-oled" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs. Note: Amazon has it for $3 less.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVXVLWV7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,096 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6529723&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-s23-ultra-256gb-unlocked-phantom-black%2F6529723.p%3FskuId%3D6529723&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-s23-ultra" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, we called it one of the best phones you can buy. Just note that the newer Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available. To get this deal, you'll have to activate a new line or account through AT&T.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fsmartphones%2Fgalaxy-s24-ultra%2Fbuy%2Fgalaxy-s24-ultra-256gb-unlocked-sm-s928uztexaa%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$750 off w/ trade @ Samsung