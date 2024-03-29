Massive Bose sale at Amazon — deals from $99

We take sound quality seriously here at Tom's Guide, and Bose indisputably offers some of the very best designs, especially when it comes to soundbars. Upgrading an at-home audio experience with the brand, however, typically requires shelling out a pretty penny—until now, that is.

As part of a massive weekend sale happening at the e-tailer giant, we spotted multiple Bose devices on sale from $99 over at Amazon. To our delight, this includes the Smart Ultra Soundbar (one of the best soundbars we've reviewed), which is $100 off. Bluetooth speakers, portable minis, and an amplifier round out the mix, totaling five deals worth shopping, below.

Best Bose deals

Bose SoundLink Micro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-SoundLink-Micro-Bluetooth-speaker%2Fdp%2FB0748N1BZD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=5892609&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-soundlink-micro-portable-bluetooth-speaker-with-waterproof-design-black%2F5892609.p%3FskuId%3D5892609&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$99 @ Best Buy

Bose SoundLink Revolve II: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-SoundLink-Revolve-Portable-Bluetooth%2Fdp%2FB08VKXP1VY%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $219 now $159 @ Amazon

Lowest price! This portable Bluetooth speaker offers 360-degree sound. It's IP55-rated for durability, which means it's protected from water splashes and dirt ingress. It can be paired with another speaker for stereo sound, and battery life runs to 13 hours. It comes in triple black and luxe silver color options.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6452106&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-soundlink-revolve-ii-portable-bluetooth-speaker-triple-black%2F6452106.p%3FskuId%3D6452106&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$159 @ Best Buy

Bose Music Amplifier: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-Music-Amplifier-Bluetooth-connectivity%2Fdp%2FB0BDSKPB5L%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

A direct competitor to the Sonos Amp, the Bose Music Amplifier acts as an all-in-one wireless audio component for users who already own a set of wired speakers. This amp makes it easy to stream all your favorite playlists and podcasts from your phone, and it's built with Bose's proprietary signal processing technology that automatically adjusts tonal balance with changes in volume.

Bose Bass Module 700: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-Bass-Module-700-Black%2Fdp%2FB07F39ZRCQ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $849 now $699 @ Amazon

Perfect for adding thunderous bass to a Bose soundbar setup, the wireless Bose Bass Module 700 is the company's flagship model. It smoothly integrates with existing Bose speakers including the new Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, Bose Smart Soundbar 600, and Bose Smart Soundbar 900 and it's fully controllable via the Bose Music app.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6280563&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-bass-module-700-wireless-subwoofer-black%2F6280563.p%3FskuId%3D6280563&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$699 @ Best Buy