Massive Adidas sale at Amazon — here's 15 Black Friday-worthy deals I'm adding to my cart

There's a few weeks still remaining until Black Friday arrives, but I don't recommend waiting until then to snag some great deals. A bunch of Adidas' most popular activewear is being slashed in price at Amazon, and it's one of the best sales I've seen so far this year.

I'm obsessed with the color of this Preloved Crimson 3-Stripes Tracksuit on sale from $29. Originally priced at $75, there's a chance to score a huge saving here. I'll admit it, I probably won't be wearing this on the track, but it's a great outfit to keep cozy on casual outings too. If you're more of a runner than I am, you can get our favorite Adidas running shoes, the Adidas Ultraboost Lite on sale from $58.

Remember to check the different color options in your size, as prices vary based on your choice of size and color. Also check out our Amazon promo codes page and see the early Black Friday deals I'd get at Home Depot.

Best Adidas deals

Adidas Slides Sandals: was $30 now from $14 @ Amazon

Whether you're at the beach, gym, or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Plus, they look great with everything.

Adidas Winter Performance Gloves: was $28 now from $19 @ Amazon

If you're planning to spend any time outside this winter, a good pair of gloves is a must to avoid frozen fingers. These are warm, easy to move your hands in and have screen-friendly finger and thumb patches. There's even a water proof zippered pocket on the back!

Adidas Terrex Multi Hiking T-Shirt (Men's): was $45 now from $21 @ Amazon

A simple, stylish t-shirt that's dependable whether you're on the trail or out on the town. This shirt has a regular fit and is made of AeroReady tech, meaning it wicks sweat to keep you feeling dry and fresh.

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Camouflage Printed Baby T-Shirt (Women's): was $30 now from $22 @ Amazon

This super cute baby t-shirt is now on sale from $22 at Amazon. It has a close flattering shape at the neck and shoulders, with a looser cut at the lower hem. It would be great to pair with high-waisted jeans or leggings.

Adidas All Szn French Terry 3-Stripes Straight Leg Pants (Women's): was $60 now from $23 @ Amazon

A pair of cozy sweatpants will be your best friend during the colder months of the year. These are made of soft terry cotton, have an adjustable drawcord and side pockets to store your stuff. They also have slits at the legs to make them easy to move in.

Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt (Men's): was $45 now from $23 @ Amazon

There are limited options of colorways for this Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt, but the classic sports look in black offers comfort for easy everyday wear. Plus, it’ll keep you warm with ribbed cuffs and hem for a secure fit.

Adidas Club Tennis Skirt (Women's): was $45 now from $24 @ Amazon

Score a great discount on this Adidas Club Tennis Skirt. Its asymmetric slit adds style, while the built-in tights underneath keep you covered. Plus, it comes in a bunch of attractive colors.

Adidas Sportswear Basic 3-stripes Tricot Track Suit (Men's): was $75 now from $29 @ Amazon

This iconic Adidas tracksuit now comes in a range of soft, muted colors that are perfect for fall. Plus, they're on sale from just $29. The full-zip track jacket and pants have a regular fit, with side pockets to keep your stuff safe. Reviewers on Amazon love the comfort, fit and value of this track suit.

Adidas All Szn Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie (Men's): was $39 now from $29 @ Amazon

This is one of my favorite items from Adidas' lineup. I'm a big fan of this hoodie's subtle Earth Strata colorway, and the loose fit means it's great for workouts or casual wear. Plus, like the name suggests, you can wear it all year round.

Essentials French Terry Cuffed 3-Stripes Pants (Men's): was $50 now from $35 @ Amazon

These Adidas sweatpants boast a soft French terry cotton with a regular fit that’ll keep you cozy throughout the day. The drawcord on an elasticated waist also provides the ultimate comfy activewear and all at an almost 25% discount.

Sneakers deals

Adidas Daily 4.0 Sneaker (Men's): was $65 now from $48 @ Amazon

These sneakers are a bestseller on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. Their casual color-block style is simple, timeless and goes with any outfit. Plus, they have a soft leather upper and a reinforced toe.

Adidas Duramo SL Running Shoes (Women's): was $70 now from $48 @ Amazon

An affordable, beginner running shoe, the Duramo SL is great for short- and mid-distance workouts. It features a breathable mesh upper constructed with recycled materials, and a lightweight cushioning midsole that promises to help stabilize the foot.

Adidas Supernova 2 Running Shoes (Men's): was $89 now from $49 @ Amazon

The Adidas Supernova 2 running shoes feature high-traction rubber outsoles and a lightweight and breathable mesh upper. The midsoles use Adidas' Bounce and Boost cushioning.

Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's): was $190 now from $58 @ Amazon

The Ultraboost Light are our favorite running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.