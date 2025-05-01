Epic Lowe's outdoor sale live from $5 — 19 deals I'd shop on patio furniture, plants, grills and more

With spring in full swing and summer right around the corner, most of our days are spent in the great outdoors. That's why sprucing up your garden, maintaining your lawn and having the right patio furniture is a must this season.

Good news: Lowe's is currently hosting an amazing spring sale with up to 40% off a wide range of stylish and functional outdoor essentials. With such significant savings, now is the perfect time to invest in quality tools and pieces that will enhance your outdoor living spaces — without breaking the bank!

Keep scrolling to shop all my favorite deals in the Lowe's sale that will make your yard the envy of the neighborhood this spring and beyond.

Deals under $10

Lawn and garden sales: deals from $2 @ Lowe's

Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden this spring, you'll find something to spruce it up here.

Bagged mulch: get 5 for $10 @ Lowe's

Give your lawn a treat with this deal on mulch. Lowe's offers 5 bags of mulch for $10, with options for brown, black or red up for grabs.

Lowe's Multicolor Phlox Plant: was $7 now $5 at Lowe's Add some color to your planters with this beautiful Phlox plant. The long lived perennials are available in an exciting range of colors. They're a fragrant flower that will look great wherever you place them.

Lowe's Outdoor Deals

Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.

Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Spring is here, and Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices to celebrate. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.

Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's

Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $294 now $169 at Lowe's This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $169 at Lowe's. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.

Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $221 at Lowe's For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

Teamson Vinyl Outdoor Storage Shed: was $325 now $279 at Lowe's This sizeable storage shed is perfect for storing patio cushions, gardening equipment and outdoor essentials. This 154-gallon chest comes with a removable waterproof liner, a durable steel frame, soft-close hinges, and side handles for easy transportation. Plus, this roomy storage bin is constructed from weather-resistant PR rattan wicker.

Lue Bona The Adirondack Rocking Chair Set: was $319 now $284 at Lowe's Relax and rock in this set of classic wooden rocking chairs. They will be the perfect addition to your front porch or patio. There is no sanding, painting or sealing on the traditional rockers, which means they won't rot, peel or splinter. Huge win!

EDYO LIVING Wicker Lounge Chair Set: was $399 now $339 at Lowe's You'll want to lay in the sun all spring and summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.

VEIKOUS Gray Metal Freestanding Pergola with Canopy: was $499 now $369 at Lowe's Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor pergola that includes a canopy. Strong, stable and weather-resistant, the outdoor pergola is made of a high quality aluminum alloy frame that can withstand windy and rainy days.

Forclover Patio Daybed: was $424 now $381 at Lowe's Lounge in luxury when you add this day bed to your patio or by your pool. The double lounge chair features an ergonomic backrest with 5 back tilting positions to fit your different needs. It features soft cushions and a waterproof cover for easy maintenance.

Ovios 7-piece rattan patio conversation set: was $1,247 now $1,028 at Lowe's Make your patio the place to be this spring with this comfortable sofa set that fits up to 6-7 people. It features weather-resistant PE wicker rattan tightly woven around a sturdy powder-coated steel frame to handle anything the seasons can throw at it.

Moda Furnishings Dining Set: was $1,242 now $1,056 at Lowe's This lovely outdoor dining set is perfect for hosting! Made with high quality hand-woven rattan, the outdoor dining set comes complete with tempered glass and seat cushions that are durable, thick and comfortable. You can feel confident that this set will last for years to come and stay protected from the elements.