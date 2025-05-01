Epic Lowe's outdoor sale live from $5 — 19 deals I'd shop on patio furniture, plants, grills and more

Deals
By published

Spruce up your outdoor space for less at Lowe's

Lowe&#039;s storefront
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to:

With spring in full swing and summer right around the corner, most of our days are spent in the great outdoors. That's why sprucing up your garden, maintaining your lawn and having the right patio furniture is a must this season.

Good news: Lowe's is currently hosting an amazing spring sale with up to 40% off a wide range of stylish and functional outdoor essentials. With such significant savings, now is the perfect time to invest in quality tools and pieces that will enhance your outdoor living spaces — without breaking the bank!

Keep scrolling to shop all my favorite deals in the Lowe's sale that will make your yard the envy of the neighborhood this spring and beyond.

Quick Links

Deals under $10

Lawn and garden sales: deals from $2 @ Lowe's

Lawn and garden sales: deals from $2 @ Lowe's
Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden this spring, you'll find something to spruce it up here.

View Deal
Bagged mulch: get 5 for $10 @ Lowe's

Bagged mulch: get 5 for $10 @ Lowe's
Give your lawn a treat with this deal on mulch. Lowe's offers 5 bags of mulch for $10, with options for brown, black or red up for grabs.

View Deal
Lowe's Multicolor Phlox Plant
Lowe's Multicolor Phlox Plant: was $7 now $5 at Lowe's

Add some color to your planters with this beautiful Phlox plant. The long lived perennials are available in an exciting range of colors. They're a fragrant flower that will look great wherever you place them.

View Deal
Lowe's Boston Fern in 1.5-Gallon Hanging Basket
Lowe's Boston Fern in 1.5-Gallon Hanging Basket: was $16 now $10 at Lowe's

Hang this plant on your front porch or plant it in a planter. Its broad, glossy green fronds are sure to create a calming and visually appealing atmosphere.

View Deal

Lowe's Outdoor Deals

Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.

View Deal
Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Spring is here, and Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices to celebrate. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.

View Deal
Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's

Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's
Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

View Deal
Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set
Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $294 now $169 at Lowe's

This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $169 at Lowe's. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.

View Deal
Clihome 15-foot Patio Umbrella with Base
Clihome 15-foot Patio Umbrella with Base: was $244 now $168 at Lowe's

This 15-foot wide patio umbrella from Clihome can help you beat the heat this sunny season. The frame is made of thick steel with an anti-rust coat, while the canopy is made of high quality, fade- and weather-resistant material.

View Deal
Clihome 3-Piece Brown Bistro Patio Dining Set
Clihome 3-Piece Brown Bistro Patio Dining Set: was $294 now $223 at Lowe's

This small outdoor dining set is available for more than $80 off the regular price. It has two chairs and a round table, giving you and your partner a nice place to hang out and have a quick meal. It comes with a convenient umbrella hole, but you'll need to buy that separately. Lowes has a cool one with lights on sale for $65.

View Deal
Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater
Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $221 at Lowe's

For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

View Deal
Teamson Vinyl Outdoor Storage Shed
Teamson Vinyl Outdoor Storage Shed: was $325 now $279 at Lowe's

This sizeable storage shed is perfect for storing patio cushions, gardening equipment and outdoor essentials. This 154-gallon chest comes with a removable waterproof liner, a durable steel frame, soft-close hinges, and side handles for easy transportation. Plus, this roomy storage bin is constructed from weather-resistant PR rattan wicker.

View Deal
Lue Bona The Adirondack Rocking Chair Set
Lue Bona The Adirondack Rocking Chair Set: was $319 now $284 at Lowe's

Relax and rock in this set of classic wooden rocking chairs. They will be the perfect addition to your front porch or patio. There is no sanding, painting or sealing on the traditional rockers, which means they won't rot, peel or splinter. Huge win!

View Deal
EDYO LIVING Wicker Lounge Chair Set
EDYO LIVING Wicker Lounge Chair Set: was $399 now $339 at Lowe's

You'll want to lay in the sun all spring and summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.

View Deal
VEIKOUS Gray Metal Freestanding Pergola with Canopy
VEIKOUS Gray Metal Freestanding Pergola with Canopy: was $499 now $369 at Lowe's

Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor pergola that includes a canopy. Strong, stable and weather-resistant, the outdoor pergola is made of a high quality aluminum alloy frame that can withstand windy and rainy days.

View Deal
Forclover Patio Daybed
Forclover Patio Daybed: was $424 now $381 at Lowe's

Lounge in luxury when you add this day bed to your patio or by your pool. The double lounge chair features an ergonomic backrest with 5 back tilting positions to fit your different needs. It features soft cushions and a waterproof cover for easy maintenance.

View Deal
Ovios 7-piece rattan patio conversation set
Ovios 7-piece rattan patio conversation set: was $1,247 now $1,028 at Lowe's

Make your patio the place to be this spring with this comfortable sofa set that fits up to 6-7 people. It features weather-resistant PE wicker rattan tightly woven around a sturdy powder-coated steel frame to handle anything the seasons can throw at it.

View Deal
Moda Furnishings Dining Set
Moda Furnishings Dining Set: was $1,242 now $1,056 at Lowe's

This lovely outdoor dining set is perfect for hosting! Made with high quality hand-woven rattan, the outdoor dining set comes complete with tempered glass and seat cushions that are durable, thick and comfortable. You can feel confident that this set will last for years to come and stay protected from the elements.

View Deal
Moda Furnishings Arthur 7-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set
Moda Furnishings Arthur 7-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set: was $2,027 now $1,622 at Lowe's

This handcrafted 7-piece outdoor set comes not only with plenty of seating — a sofa, love seat, sofa chair and two footstools — it also includes a rustic gas firepit table to keep you warm. The corner coffee table also doubles as a storage box for convenience. This set will create the perfect outdoor ambiance this spring.

View Deal
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.