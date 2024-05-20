LG's Memorial Day sale is now live — save up to $250 on these appliances

Memorial Day is an excellent time to upgrade your home appliances. That said, the sheer number of Memorial Day appliance sales can also make it a tricky time for shoppers. If you're looking to upgrade your vacuum, three of the best deals out there come from LG.

For a limited time, LG is knocking up to 55% off select appliances. After discount, its CordZero vacuums start from $450. Below are three of the best sales live right now. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our LG promo codes page and our best Memorial Day sales guide.

LG CordZero Stick Vacuum: was $599 now $450 @ LG

$149 off! The LG A931KWM is a powerful all-in-one stick vacuum with a battery that lets you clean for up to one hour. It has a Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED light that lets you clean carpets and hard floors alike. Other features include a washable filter and dock that automatically empties the dust bin when you're finished cleaning.

LG CordZero Stick Vacuum: was $799 now $549 @ LG

Save $249! If you live in a large house, the LG A937KGMS features two quick-release batteries that will last for up to 120 minutes of cleaning. It features LG's new Smart Inverter Motor, which provides more powerful suction on all types of floors. A mini pet nozzle is included for picking up pet hairs and the vacuum is certified asthma and allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Other features include a washable filter and dock that automatically empties the dust bin when you're finished cleaning.