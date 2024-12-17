Last-minute Dell holiday sale — 9 deals I’d get on laptops, monitors and more

December is a great time to upgrade your PC or laptop. There are Christmas deals happening everywhere and one of the best sales this week comes from Dell.

For a limited time, Dell is taking up to $700 off its PCs, monitors, and laptops. Even better, most of them will ship in time for holidays, which makes them great last-minute gifts. Below I've rounded up 11 of the best Dell sales you can get right now. (For more ways to save, check out our roundup of today's best Dell coupons).

Dell

Dell 32" Curved Monitor: was $329 now $199 at Dell The Dell S3222DGM is a big-screen display for gamers on a budget. It features a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. The 31.5-inch monitor also sports a curved display designed to immerse you in whatever it is your watching or playing.

Dell Inspiron 16: was $1,049 now $799 at Dell This laptop is an awesome pick for anyone looking for a mainstream machine that packs a strong punch. It's equipped with an Intel Core 7 150U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $999 at Dell Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.

Dell XPS 14: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Dell This XPS 14 configuration boasts one of Intel's new chips — the Core Ultra 7 155H. For just $1,199, you'll also get 16GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD storage, and a 14.5-inch 1920 x 1200 display. Whether you're in the market for a laptop capable of tackling everyday tasks or casual gaming rig, the XPS 14 is a solid option.

Alienware

Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $279 at Dell It's a modest discount, but the Alienware AW2524HF is a solid monitor if you're short on cash. You get a 25-inch 1080p screen with 360Hz refresh rate, 1m response time, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. AMD FreeSync Premium support also means tear-free and stutter free gameplay.

Alienware 27" QD-OLED Display: was $899 now $749 at Dell This Alienware OLED will look great in any setup. Thanks to its quantum dot technology, this display gets brighter than traditional OLED panels. With support for AMD FreeSync premium, impeccable screen uniformity and that stunning 2560 x 1440 display, this is simply an incredible gaming monitor.

Alienware Aurora R16: was $1,599 now $1,499 at Dell One of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed is now on sale. The Alienware Aurora R16 packs a Core i7-14700F CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.

Alienware x16 R2 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399 now $1,799 at Dell Dell is taking $600 off the price of Alienware's x16 R2 gaming laptops. This one comes well-equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Games will look and feel fantastic to play thanks to its 16-inch FHD+, 480Hz display as well.