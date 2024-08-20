Last chance! Huge Dell back to school sale — 9 deals from $89
Big savings on XPS, Alienware and more
Summer is rapidly coming to an end. For students, that means it's time to head back to the classroom. It also means now is the best time to take advantage of back to school sales. One of the best sales I've seen this week comes from Dell.
Through August 26, Dell has monitors on sale from $89 and laptops on sale from $251 via coupon code "SAVE10". (Apply the coupon during the final checkout stage to get these prices). The sale includes laptops and monitors for all budgets. Below I've rounded up the 7 best Dell back to school sales you can get. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Dell coupons).
Monitors
Dell 24" Monitor: was $119 now $89 @ Dell
The Dell S2425H is a 24-inch 1080p monitor that optimizes eye comfort and features impressive visuals with outstanding acoustics. It offers style, performance and value at a discount. Use coupon code "SAVE10" at final checkout to get this price.
Dell 32" Curved Monitor: was $329 now $296 @ Dell
The Dell S3222DGM is a big-screen display for gamers on a budget. It features a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. The 31.5-inch monitor also sports a curved display designed to immerse you in whatever it is your watching or playing. Use coupon code "SAVE10" at final checkout to get this price.
Dell 32" 4K Monitor: was $629 now $566 @ Dell
If you want a 32-inch 4K gaming monitor that's suitable for both PC and consoles, the GG3223Q is it. It features a beautiful display, a sensible design, and an easy way to navigate through menus. In our Dell G3223Q review, we said it provides gorgeous visuals, with high resolution, a fast refresh rate, and vibrant colors all around. Use coupon code "SAVE10" at final checkout to get this price.
Alienware 34" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: was $1,099 now $899 @ Dell
This beautiful display is a great curved gaming monitor, and at this price it's a killer deal. In our Alienware 34 QD-OLED gaming monitor review we celebrated the beautiful QD-OLED panel, high refresh rate (175Hz over DisplayPort or 100Hz via HDMI), elegant design and easy-to-use interface. Just be aware that this monitor has no HDMI 2.1 ports (so no support for 120Hz or variable refresh rate if you plug your gaming console in) and takes up a lot of space on your desk. Use coupon code "SAVE10" at final checkout to get this price.
Laptops/Desktops
Dell Inspiron 16: was $749 now $674 @ Dell
This is an excellent deal on the latest Inspiron 16. It offers stunning visuals thanks to the 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display that offers a clean, sharp image. Alongside this, you'll find a Core 7 150U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Use coupon code "SAVE10" at final checkout to get this price.
Dell G16 Gaming Laptop: was $949 now $854 @ Dell
If you're on the hunt for a quality gaming laptop that costs under $1,000 be sure to consider this Dell G16. It comes well-stocked with a Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. It's also got an impressive 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz display and a slick metallic casing.
Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC: was $1,299 now $1,169 @ Dell
We're fans of Dell's XPS line and the next generation is finally here. The new XPS 13 Copilot+ PC packs a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life. Use coupon code "SAVE10" at final checkout to get this price.
Dell XPS 8960: was $1,599 now $1,169 @ Dell
The Dell XPS 8960 proves you don't need RGB-lit fans to be a cool gaming PC, delivering top-tier gaming power in an unassuming package. It features a Core i7-14700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4060 Ti graphics. In our Dell XPS 8960 review, we said this is the PC to buy if you want top-tier performance in a very unassuming package. Use coupon code "SAVE10" at final checkout to get this price.
Alienware Aurora R16: was $1,299 now $1,169 @ Dell
One of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed just got a massive discount during Dell's back to school sale. The new Alienware Aurora R16 packs a Core i7-14700F CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology. Use coupon code "SAVE10" at final checkout to get this price.
