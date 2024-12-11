I've tracked MacBook Air deals all year — here's the lowest prices right now for every model

The MacBook Air is the best MacBook you can buy and one of the best laptops on the market. As a MacBook Air owner and deals editor, I'm here to tell you that now is the best time to purchase one.

Whether you're buying one for yourself (I won't judge) or as a gift, MacBook Air prices are at or near record low prices. I personally own the 15-inch MacBook Air (M2), which I purchased last Black Friday. However, there are multiple MacBook Air models available at various price points and with different Apple silicon. Below I've created a MacBook Air deals cheat sheet, so to speak. I've listed all of the models you can buy now, their all-time lowest price, and their best price right now.

The prices below are for the base models (unless stated otherwise). Hopefully this cheat sheet helps you decide whether to buy now, look elsewhere, or wait awhile longer before pulling the trigger.

MacBook Air Cheat Sheet

Which MacBook Air should I buy?

Which MacBook Air you buy largely depends on your budgets and needs. If you're on a strict budget, but don't want the lowest base model — you can get the 13.6-inch MacBook Air (M2/16GB) for $799 at Amazon. I really like this deal because you get 16GB of RAM instead of the base 8GB. That extra RAM should make multi-tasking much better on your Mac and keep it from feeling sluggish as new macOS updates are unveiled. Additionally, the base model with 8GB of RAM is selling for $769 at Amazon, which means for just $30 more you get bumped to 16GB of RAM.

The 15-inch MacBook Air (M3) for $1,099 at Amazon is my second favorite deal. Yes, it was $55 cheaper on Black Friday, but it's still a killer deal at this price. I own the previous-gen model and I'm still astounded at how Apple fit a wide 15-inch screen on a laptop with such a small footprint.

The 13.3-inch MacBook Air (M1) for $649 at Walmart is a good deal, but one I'd only recommend to students on a tight budget. Otherwise, I recommend spending a little more for the M2 model with 16GB of RAM or — if you don't need a laptop — consider getting the Mac mini (M4) for $579 at Amazon.

What about the MacBook Air M4?

The M4 is Apple's latest processor and it's already made its way into the new MacBook Pros, iMac, and Mac mini. So it's only a matter of time until we see the first MacBook Air M4. However, it's likely that machine won't make its debut till the spring of 2025. That said, the new laptops are expected to retain the same design as the current models, but benefit from the newer M4 chip. Any performance upgrades will likely be minimal for most users if you currently own an M3 model.